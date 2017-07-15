Anti-Immigration Protest Held in Tbilisi

Around 2,000 people held a rally in in the Georgian capital on July 14, demanding the deportation of illegal immigrants from unspecified countries and the toughening of the country’s immigration laws.



Rally participants also called for restrictions on granting residence permits to foreigners and a ban on the foreign funding of civil society organizations.



"A new immigration law should be immediately adopted, according to which the right to residence in Georgia and the procedures of granting citizenship will become maximally tougher,” Sandro Bregadze, one of the organizers of the rally, told journalists.



The protesters, who are said to be pro-Russian, warned that if the government does not fulfill their promises soon they would launch more protests.

