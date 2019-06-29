Anti-Taliban Party Official Gunned Down In Pakistan's Peshawar

A local leader of the secular Awami National Party (ANP) was gunned down in Peshawar, Pakistan, on June 29 by unknown assailants.

ANP activist Sartaj Khan was in his car when he came under fire from two gunmen on motorcycles.

The attack occurred in the upscale Gulbahar neighborhood.

Khan was a municipal district president and an important leader of the ANP, a prominent anti-Taliban political force.

The party has supported the military campaign against militants in the Swat Valley and the tribal areas bordering Afghanistan.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but ANP members have frequently been attacked by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in recent years.

The ANP has said that "hundreds" of its leaders and activists have been killed since 2007.