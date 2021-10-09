Eight Bodies Recovered From Collapsed Building In Georgian City Of Batumi

BATUMI, Georgia -- The bodies of eight people, including three children, have been recovered from a residential building that partially collapsed in Georgia's Black Sea city of Batumi.

Emergency workers do not know how many people were in the seven-story building when it collapsed on October 8 and continue to search through the debris for more bodies.

The building had a total of 12 apartments.

Police say the apartment collapse may have been caused by renovation work carried out in the apartment on the first floor.

Investigators have detained the owner of the apartment and two construction workers, accusing them of gross violations.

The Georgian government has declared October 11 a national day of mourning.

Flags on all government buildings in Georgia will be flown at half mast while all entertainment events have been cancelled.