Arab League Foreign Ministers To Discuss Iran 'Violation'

Arab foreign ministers are gathering in Cairo for an extraordinary meeting to discuss "violations" allegedly committed by Iran in the region.

The Arab League meeting in the Egyptian capital on November 19 comes as tensions have risen between regional rivals Sunni-led Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran over Yemen's conflict and the Lebanese prime minister's surprise resignation two weeks ago.

In its request for the meeting, Saudi Arabia cited "the violations committed by Iran in the Arab region, which undermines security and peace … around the globe," according to a memo seen by the AFP news agency.

"What Iran is doing against some Arab countries calls for taking more than one measure to stop these violations, interferences, and threats, which are carried out through many various means," Arab League Assistant Secretary Hossam Zaki told the London-based Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in an interview.

"Stopping them requires a joint Arab policy," he said, adding that the meeting would send a "strong message" for Tehran to step back from its current policies.

Hariri Resignation

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri, a Saudi ally, resigned on November 4 in an announcement made from Riyadh.

Hariri cited Iran and Iran and its allied Lebanese Shi'ite Hizballah group for meddling in Arab countries. He also said he was afraid for his life.

Hizballah is part of a Lebanese government made up of rival factions, and an ally of President Michel Aoun, who refused to accept Hariri’s resignation and accused Saudi Arabia of holding the prime minster against his will.

Riyadh and Hariri both deny those accusations.

After French intervention, Hariri flew to France, where he said on November 19 that he would clarify his position when he returns to Beirut in the coming days.

The meeting in Cairo is also expected to address a missile fired by Yemeni rebels toward Saudi Arabia and a pipeline fire in Bahrain.

The Saudis said that a missile fired from Yemen was intercepted on November 4 before it hit any targets.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince accused Iran of "direct military aggression" by supplying missiles to Shi’ite Huthi rebels, while Tehran denied any involvement.

Bahrain has also blamed Iran for an explosion that caused a fire at its main oil pipeline on November 10.

Tehran denied involvement.

