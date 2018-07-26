Arbitration Court Upholds Doping Bans Of Three Russian Athletes

The international Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has rejected the appeals of three Russian athletes who had earlier been disqualified for doping and has stripped two of them of medals they won during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

The CAS on July 26 confirmed a 2016 decision by the International Olympic Committee to strip athletes Tatyana Lebedeva and Maria Abakumova of their medals after they tested positive for the banned steroid turinabol.

Lebedeva won silver medals in the long jump and the triple jump, while Abakumova won silver in javelin.

The CAS also rejected the appeal of athlete Yekaterina Gridenko, who came in eighth in Keirin track cycling at the 2012 Olympics in London.

The decision to strip Lebedeva of her triple-jump medal means the silver will go to Kazakh athlete Olga Rypakova, who finished fourth in Beijing.

Rypakova, a native of the northeastern Kazakh city of Oskemen, won Olympic gold in 2012 and bronze in 2016.

With reporting by AP and TASS

