Armed Man Takes Hostages At Bank In Western Georgian City of Zugdidi

ZUGDIDI, Georgia -- Georgia's Interior Ministry says an armed man has taken employees and visitors of a bank hostage in the eastern city of Zugdidi.

The man entered a branch of the Bank of Georgia on October 21, the ministry said.

An RFE/RL correspondent at the site said that the masked man fired a gun inside the building before he allowed several hostages to leave the premises.

It is believed that five bank employees and an unknown number of the bank's clients are still inside the bank.

The area around the bank has been cordoned by police and an operation to resolve the crisis is under way.

The hostage-taker's demands remain unknown as law enforcement officers are negotiating with him.