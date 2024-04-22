Accessibility links

The Week Ahead In Russia
The Week Ahead In Russia

After The Vote: The Effects Of U.S. Aid For Ukraine

After an excruciating six-month wait, new U.S. aid for Ukraine's defense could become law this week. Christopher Miller, Ukraine correspondent for the Financial Times and author of The War Came To Us: Life And Death In Ukraine, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss how this is affecting the mood in Ukraine and what it could mean for the course of the war.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

