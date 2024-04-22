Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).
After The Vote: The Effects Of U.S. Aid For Ukraine
After an excruciating six-month wait, new U.S. aid for Ukraine's defense could become law this week. Christopher Miller, Ukraine correspondent for the Financial Times and author of The War Came To Us: Life And Death In Ukraine, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss how this is affecting the mood in Ukraine and what it could mean for the course of the war.
