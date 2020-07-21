Armed Man In Ukrainian City Of Lutsk Takes Bus Passengers Hostage

A man armed with firearms and explosives has taken control of a crowded passenger bus and is holding hostages in the northwestern Ukrainian city of Lutsk.

The bus, pockmarked with bullet holes through its windows, was still parked near the city's central square around noon local time on July 21, with the man and the hostages inside. It was not clear if there are casualties among the passengers.

Olha Buzuluk, a spokeswoman for the National Police in the Volyn region, said that the man was holding around 20 hostages and that law enforcement were at the scene.

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) put the number of the hostages at 10.

Regional police chief Yuriy Kroshko said that the SBU's counterterrorism center was taking part in the operation.

According to Kroshko, the man started shooting in the bus and had explosives in his possession.

Police are speaking with the man via telephone, but it was not yet clear what his demands are.

Armed special police and security forces have cordoned off the central square and residents have been urged to stay away from the site.

