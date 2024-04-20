Accessibility links

Armenian Border Area Residents Block Road, Decry Demarcation Deal

Dozens of residents blocked the road outside the Armenian village of Kirants, near the border with Azerbaijan, on April 20, a day after a border deal between the two countries was announced. The protesters voiced their distrust of Armenian authorities amid expectations that the planned demarcation will bring the tense border closer toward their homes, including a portion of the same road. "We have seen a lot of cheating in this country, and we suspect it might happen again with the border," a protester told RFE/RL.

