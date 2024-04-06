News
Armenia, Azerbaijan Exchange Gunfire, Accusations Overnight
Armenia and Azerbaijan fired at one another's positions along their shared border, with both sides accusing the other of violating a cease-fire. Armenia's Defense Ministry said Azerbaijani forces opened fire at its positions overnight on April 6 and reported "active movement" of Azerbaijani military vehicles. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said that its border troops came under cross-border fire late on April 5, though it did not specify the locations. Armenia’s prime minister, Nikol Pashinian, met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on April 5, a meeting criticized by Baku, which accused the Western powers of siding with Armenia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
New Rules For Music In Chechnya: Can't Be Too Slow, Can't Be Too Fast
Chechen authorities have ordered that all musical, vocal, and choreographic works performed in the Russian region must have a playback at between 80 and 116 beats per minute. Regional Culture Minister Musa Dadayev announced the restrictions on April 4, according to the official Grozny-Info news agency. It's unclear exactly how the restrictions will apply or would be enforced in the tightly controlled Muslim region, but Russian news outlet Meduza said the tempo of the Russian national anthem would be considered too slow under the restrictions, while most popular dance and hip-hop music would be considered too fast.
Rescuers Evacuate Thousands In Southern Russia After Partial Dam Rupture
Rescuers have evacuated thousands of people from a southern Russian region after a dam partially burst, and was on the verge of complete rupture.
Workers in inflatable rafts ferried people to higher ground on April 6, as floodwaters from the Ural River rose in the Orenburg region, including the city of Orsk.
The TASS state news agency reported that the dam had completely collapsed on April 6, but local officials later denied the report.
Authorities said three bodies had been recovered from the flooded region, though it wasn't clear if the deaths were all directly related to the flooding.
The city of Orsk is the second-largest in the Orenburg region, with around 189,000 residents.
The regional prosecutor's office said it had opened a criminal investigation into the dam collapse, saying it may have been caused by improper maintenance.
In recent weeks, a host of communities in southern parts of Russia's Siberian and Ural Mountains regions have been swamped by floodwaters, due mainly to spring snow melt and unseasonably high temperatures.
Some parts of Kazakhstan, which Orenburg borders, have also suffered catastrophic flooding, with more than 16,000 people being evacuated from various communities in northern parts of the country.
In a televised statement on April 6, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev called the floods the largest natural disaster to hit the country over the past 80 years
Soyuz Capsule Lands In Kazakhstan With 3 Returning From Space Station
A Russian Soyuz capsule touched down on Kazakhstan's steppes, returning an American, a Russian, and a Belarusian from the International Space Station to Earth. The Soyuz MS-25 hit ground late morning on April 6, carrying Russian Oleg Novitsky and Belarusian Marina Vasilevskaya. Also on board was U.S. astronaut Loral O'Hara, who had been aboard the orbital station since September. The space station is now one of the last remaining areas of collaboration between Russia and the United States amid tensions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. NASA and its partners hope to continue operating the orbiting outpost until 2030.
Washington Says It Warned, Not Asked, Iran Against Attacks On U.S. Troops
The United States has warned Iran against attacking its troops and bases in the Middle East as Tehran plans its response to a suspected Israeli strike that killed seven military men on April 1.
A deputy to the Iranian president's chief of staff said on April 5 that Iran had told Washington in a written message to "stay away" from Israel or risk getting "hurt."
"In response, [the] U.S. asked Iran not to target American facilities," Mohammad Jamshidi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Responding to a request from RFE/RL for comment, a U.S. State Department spokesperson disputed Jamshidi's claim.
"We did not 'ask,'" the spokesperson said in written comments. "We responded by warning Iran not to use this as a pretext to attack U.S. personnel and facilities."
A building that Iran says housed the consular section of its embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus was destroyed in suspected Israeli air strikes on April 1. Seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), including two generals, were killed.
Israel, as per its usual policy, has not commented on the strike.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pledged retaliation after the attack, vowing that Israel would be "punished by the hands of our courageous men."
The IRGC's chief commander, Major General Hossein Salami, reiterated the threat on April 5.
And in Tehran on April 6, thousands attended the funeral of Brigadier General Mohammad Zahedi, a top-ranking IRGC officer killed in the Damascus strike.
CBS News on April 5 reported that U.S. intelligence indicated Tehran is planning an attack involving a mixture of Shahed drones and cruise missiles. The target and timing are unknown, but striking an Israeli diplomatic facility would be a proportional response, the report said.
At least 18 Iranian members of the IRGC, including key generals, have been killed in suspected Israeli strikes in Syria since early December. Iran has vowed to avenge them, but has yet to deliver.
Pressure from its hard-line support base is growing on the Islamic republic to retaliate.
Analysts have told RFE/RL that Tehran may have reached a point where it needs to take action, but any response would need to be calibrated to reduce the odds of a direct conflict with Israel.
Another Tajik Arrested Over Moscow Concert Hall Attack; 11 Detained In All
A Moscow court ordered the arrest of a Tajik man in connection with last month's terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall, bringing the total number of people detained in the investigation to 11.
The Basmanny district court ordered Sharifzoda Zoir to remain in pretrial detention until May 22, accusing him of an unspecified terrorist act. The court released no further information in its April 5 press statement.
Photographs and video released by the court showed Zoir seated in a courtroom glass cage as the detention ordered was issued.
Zoir is the 11th person either arrested or detained on suspicion of involvement in the March 22 attack in which more than 144 were killed.
Four ethnic Tajiks have been accused of entering the venue just before a concert was due to begin, shooting people indiscriminately, then setting fire to the facility.
Of the 11 men in custody, 10 are Tajik; one is reported to be a Kyrgyz-born Uzbek man who has Russian citizenship. Aside from the alleged attackers, those detained have been accused of providing the getaway car, or an apartment, or transferring money.
WATCH: The mother of one suspect says her son worried that he would get caught in a Russian police raid as his resident permit neared expiration.
Dozens of people remain unaccounted for, leading to speculation that the death toll could be significantly higher. Scores of people have been hospitalized.
It was Russia's worst terrorist attack in two decades.
An offshoot of the Islamic State extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack; Tajik authorities have been interrogating a growing number of people, mainly relatives of the suspected attackers, in connection with the investigation.
Still, the Kremlin has insisted without evidence that Ukraine, with the help of the United States, was responsible for the attack. Both Kyiv and Washington have dismissed the accusation.
The attack was seen a major failure for Russia’s security and intelligence services. The United States has said it gave specific information ahead of time, warning of a possible terrorist attack. Iran also reportedly provided a tip ahead of time.
At Least 6 Dead In Eastern Ukraine In Drone Attack
Russian drones hit Kharkiv overnight, killing at least six people and wounding 10, officials said, in the latest in a series of increasingly frequent attacks on Ukraine's second-largest city.
The April 6 attack, which occurred around midnight local time, added further to speculation that Russian commanders may be gearing up for an offensive in the coming months to try and capture the city.
Two days earlier, a Russian drone attack killed four people, including three emergency workers who were hit as they responded to an earlier strike.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a Telegram post that "six people were killed and at least 10 injured as a result of an enemy strike,” which occurred around midnight on April 6. The regional administrator, Oleh Synyehubov, gave similar casualty figures.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the Iranian-made drones hit at least nine high-rise buildings, three dormitories and a gas station.
Photos released by police on Telegram showed several fires in civilian areas, including near a high-rise apartment building.
Elsewhere, Ukraine's military said Russia had fired nearly three dozen drones, and a half-dozen cruise missiles launched from planes as well as a ship in the Black Sea. Kyiv claimed its air defenses destroyed 28 of the drones and three of the six missiles.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, told the news outlet Politico that he saw Kharkiv as the most likely target for any new Russian offensive in May or June.
A day earlier, at least four people were killed and 20 wounded after Russia fired five missiles at the southern city of Zaporizhzhya. Two journalists covering the aftermath of the strikes were among those wounded in the city, which is near the front line in the war with Russian forces.
Ukraine claimed a major success on April 5, saying it damaged or destroyed Russian fighter bombers at a military airfield in Morozovsk in Russia's Rostov region.
There was no independent corroboration of the claim; one prominent, closely watched Russian war blogger cast doubt on it.
If true, the attack would be among Ukraine's most successful cross-border strikes.
On the battlefield, Russian forces have made incremental gains and reportedly were on the verge of entering Chasiv Yar, a small city that sits astride a major east-west rail link. Russian war bloggers said troops entered the city's outskirts as of April 5, a claim that could not be immediately verified.
Ukrainian officials have denied that Russian troops had entered the city. Ukraine's commander in chief, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy, said on April 6 that the Chasiv Yar situation was "particularly difficult" but insisted that Ukrainian defenses were still holding.
Russian troops have been targeting the city after pushing west out of the industrial city of Avdiyivka, which they captured in mid-February after a costly, monthslong campaign.
Capturing Chasiv Yar, which is located on relative high ground, would allow Russian forces to threaten another railway town, Kostyantynivka, and potentially threaten larger, more strategic cities further north, like Kramatorsk or Slovyansk.
Ukrainian forces have been rushing to build trench lines and fortify defenses to slow the Russian westward advances.
Ukrainian and Western observers say Russian forces are suffering major losses of troops and equipment, but continue to grind down smaller, depleted Ukrainian units.
Washington Concerned Over 'Foreign Agents' Bill In Georgia
The United States expressed concern on April 5 after Georgia's ruling party resubmitted a proposal that critics say is aimed at crushing dissent and which triggered mass demonstrations last year. "We are deeply concerned by the introduction of legislation in the Georgian parliament based on last year's draft 'foreign agents' law," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. "The draft legislation poses a threat to civil society organizations," he said. The Georgian Dream party said on April 3 it would reintroduce the bill, which resembles a "foreign agent" law in Russia that has been used to silence dissent.
Moldovan Separatists Say Drone Struck Military Base In Transdniester
Russian-backed separatists in Moldova claimed on April 5 that a drone hit a military base about 6 kilometers from the border with Ukraine but caused no injuries or major damage. A statement from separatist Transdniester's self-styled state security ministry said the drone struck the military base around 2:35 p.m. local time. "The target was a radar station that suffered minor damage. A group of investigators is on-site," the statement added. An unauthenticated video purportedly filmed by a witness was broadcast by pro-Russian media. The Moldovan government said authorities were analyzing "all the images and information" related to the purported attack
Evacuation Under Way In Russian City Near Kazakh Border After Dam Bursts
A dam burst on April 5 in the Russian city of Orsk in the Ural Mountains and an evacuation is under way, local emergency services said. TASS quoted the Emergencies Ministry as saying that up to 4,000 houses in a suburban area of Orsk could be inundated as a result of the dam breach. Local emergency services said in a statement that they were working to evacuate residents and strengthen the dam. Unverified footage circulating on Telegram showed water gushing through a break in a low-slung earthen dam. A state of emergency has been declared in the Orenburg region, which borders Kazakhstan, which has seen massive flooding recently. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Uzbek Film Festival Showing Ukrainian War Film Canceled
The Uzbek Culture Ministry said on April 5 that the Artdocfest/Asia film festival was blocked because its organizers "did not obtain permission" to hold a public event and failed to comply with regulations.
The international documentary film festival began on April 2 in the capital, Tashkent, but was suddenly stopped by the authorities on April 4 just before the start of a film on the war in Ukraine. It was to run until April 8.
One of the 10 films on the festival program was the Ukrainian war film Eastern Front, directed by Russian Vitaly Mansky and Ukrainian Yevhen Titarenko. Some of the money generated from ticket sales was to be used for medical vehicles, according to the festival's website.
At least one other film on Ukraine -- about the destruction of Mariupol during the war -- was due to be shown.
But Mansky -- also the founder of Artdocfest -- told the media outlet Meduza on April 4 that Uzbek police, apparently acting on orders from the Culture Ministry, banned Eastern Front from being shown. All other film screenings were also prohibited.
"Artdocfest Asia was held in Uzbekistan three times (last in 2022), but the inclusion of our film Eastern Front...in the program made the Culture Ministry so tense that the screening was banned, the cinema was sealed, and the entire film festival was banned," Titarenko said on Facebook on April 5.
"The Russian Federation works systematically everywhere in the world."
The Uzbek Culture Ministry said in its April 5 statement that "despite the official warning from law enforcement agencies," the screening of films was organized and "an administrative misdemeanor" was committed.
Uzbek law requires private organizers to get permission from the Interior Ministry before holding a public event, the statement said. They must also apply to the Culture Ministry's Cinematography Agency in order to show local and foreign films.
The ministry statement notes that "failure to comply with these rules and conditions leads to the cancellation of the permit" to publicly show films.
Mansky was added to the Russian Interior Ministry's wanted list in September 2022 after pro-Kremlin director Nikita Mikhalkov accused him of libel.
Parts of Artdocfest were held in Tashkent in 2022.
Montenegrin Supreme Court Sends 'Crypto King' Case Back To Lower Court
The Supreme Court of Montenegro on April 5 overturned the extradition of reputed "cryptocurrency king" Do Kwon to South Korea and referred the case back to the Higher Court in Podgorica.
Do Kwon is sought by the United States and South Korea for his alleged role in capital-market and securities fraud involving assets worth some $40 billion.
He is the founder of TerraformLabs, which was behind a cryptocurrency called TerraUSD that collapsed in May 2022, dealing a blow to digital-currency markets.
Do Kwon, described as Kwon Do Hyeong in court documents, was arrested on March 23, 2023, at Podgorica airport while attempting to fly to Dubai using a fake passport. He served a four-month sentence for forgery and was transferred to a detention center near Podgorica to await a decision on extradition.
The Montenegrin courts have issued a tangle of contradictory decisions since U.S. and South Korean officials requested his handover in the days after his detention.
The decision to extradite the South Korean national to his home country rather than the United States was made by the Higher Court and later confirmed by the Court of Appeal.
But the Supreme State Prosecutor's Office (SSPO) on March 21 disagreed and sought a ruling by the Supreme Court.
Under the Supreme Court ruling issued on April 5, it is up to the Higher Court to determine whether the legal conditions for Do Kwon's extradition to South Korea and the United States have been met after which the justice minister, not the court, will decide on extradition.
The SSPO said the previous decision to extradite Do Kwon to South Korea violated the law because it was decided in an "expedited" procedure, which is applied only in extradition cases in which only one extradition request has been submitted.
When there are multiple requests, the regular extradition decision-making procedure is applied, the SSPO said. This requires the final decision to be made by the justice minister.
Justice Minister Andrej Milovic made the first legal interpretation on the extradition question. It said t Do Kwon would be extradited to the United States because it was first to request his extradition in a note sent on March 25, 2023, by the U.S. Embassy two days after Do Kwon was arrested. South Korea submitted its extradition request the next day.
South Korean authorities have accused Do Kwon of fraud and violating capital-market laws. Do Kwon's business partner was handed over to South Korea in February.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has accused Do Kwon of organizing a securities fraud involving cryptocurrency assets worth billions of dollars.
A jury in New York City on April 5 found Terraform Labs and Do Kwon liable on civil fraud charges, agreeing with the SEC that they misled investors before the collapse of their cryptocurrency.
There has been no comment from Do Kwon's lawyer, Goran Rodic, on the Supreme Court ruling or on the ruling in New York.
Louis Pellegrino, an attorney for Terraform Labs, told the jury that the SEC's case relied on statements taken out of context and that Terraform Labs and Do Kwon had been truthful about their products and how they worked even when they failed.
EU, Washington Pledge Funds As Armenia Turns Away From Moscow
The European Union and the United States have pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to Armenia as Yerevan looks westward amid failing relations with its traditional ally, Russia.
After talks between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in Brussels on April 5, von der Leyen said the European Union will allocate 270 million euros ($293 million) for the South Caucasus state over the next four years.
"We will make investments to strengthen Armenia's economy and society, making them more robust and stable in the face of shocks," she stressed.
Blinken said that the United States and the EU "reaffirm transatlantic support for democratic, prosperous future for the Armenian people, and for more integrated and more peaceful South Caucasus region."
"We are committed to further growing our support for Armenia’s democratic and economic resilience with investments in food security, digital infrastructure, diversification of energy, diversification of trade partners," Blinken said, adding that Washinton plans "over $65 million assistance" for Armenia.
The trilateral meeting took place as the former Soviet republic distances itself from Russia .
Last month, Pashinian said in an interview with the France-24 TV that his country had frozen its membership in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
The CSTO has been at the heart of Armenia's turn away from Moscow. The Pashinian government has long criticized the CSTO for its "failure to respond to the security challenges" facing Armenia.
Armenian officials have accused Russian peacekeepers deployed in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 of failing to stop Azerbaijan's lightning offensive in September 2023 that ended with Baku regaining control over the breakaway region that for three decades had been under ethnic Armenian control.
Moscow has rejected the accusation, arguing that its troops didn't have a mandate to intervene and charging that Pashinian had effectively paved the way for the collapse of separatist rule in the region by previously acknowledging Azerbaijan's sovereignty over it.
Pashinian declined to attend the CSTO summit in Minsk in November and said in a televised Q&A session then that any decision about Yerevan's continued membership in the group -- which also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan -- would be based on Armenia's "own state interests."
Japan Names Additional Goods Banned For Export To Russia
Japan's Trade Ministry on April 5 officially named goods banned from being exported to Russia in accordance with additional sanctions Tokyo imposed on Russia in early March over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. According to the ministry, the goods banned from export to Russia as of April 17 include, among other items, oil and gas pipelines, a wide range of motor oils, nitrocellulose, and lithium-ion batteries. Also, as of May 10, Russian-produced nonindustrial diamonds of 1 karat or more will be banned from being imported to Japan.
Russian Activists Accused Of Calling For Mass Unrest Jailed
A Moscow court on April 5 sentenced 11 activists to prison terms between five years and eight years on charges of making online calls for mass unrest and inciting hatred. Two defendants were ordered to serve prison terms in restricted-regime prisons. Notably, one defendant, 22-year-old Maria Platonova, was sentenced to five years and two months in prison with the suspension of her sentence for the period of her current pregnancy and until the expected child reaches the age of 14. Investigators say the group used a Telegram channel to urge people across Russia to foment mass disorder during the parliamentary elections in September 2021. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Leading Kazakh Sinologist Jailed On Treason Charge Released On Parole
A leading Kazakh sinologist and former senior government adviser, Konstantin Syroyezhkin, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on high-treason charges in 2019, has been released on parole five years early.
Political observer Anton Morozov wrote on Facebook late on April 4 that the 67-year-old scholar was released from a maximum-security prison. No further details were immediately available. Syroyezhkin has not commented publicly.
Syroyezhkin was sentenced on October 7, 2019. Details of the charges were not made public, but some local media outlets, as well as The Wall Street Journal, reported then that Syroyezhkin was accused of passing classified information on to Chinese nationals for cash.
It is unknown if Syroyezhkin has the right to remain in his native Kazakhstan, as some reports said at the time of his conviction that he was stripped off his Kazakh citizenship and banned from residing in Kazakhstan for five years after his release.
Kazakh authorities were reluctant to officially announce his arrest more than five years ago. Questions about Syroyezhkin's whereabouts started circulating in the media after he failed to show up at two conferences in Kazakhstan he was scheduled to attend.
Syroyezhkin was born in the southeastern Kazakh city of Almaty, which between 1927-1997 was the capital and is now its largest city.
In 1981, Syroyezhkin graduated the Highest School of the Soviet KGB in Moscow with a specialization on China.
From 2006 until his arrest in 2019, Syroyezhkin worked as a leading expert and analyst at the presidential Institute for Strategic Research.
Syroyezhkin is the author of more than 1,000 analytical and research works on China and Kazakh-Chinese relations, written in Russian, Chinese, and English.
In the past, when current Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, who is a trained sinologist as well, served as prime minister, Syroyezhkin was his adviser on Kazakh-Chinese relations, including during talks on delimiting and demarcating the Kazakh-Chinese border.
Kyrgyz Court Cancels Suspended Sentence For Political Activist, Sends Her To Prison
A Kyrgyz court has sent a veteran anti-government political critic to prison, canceling a five-year suspended sentence after prosecutors argued it was too lenient. The April 5 ruling by the Bishkek City Court means 47-year-old Zarina Torokulova must serve out her sentence in a correctional colony. Bailiffs detained her immediately after the ruling was handed down. In January, Torokulova was found guilty of calling for mass disorder in a series of Facebook posts. She insisted she had nothing to do with them. A vocal critic of the government, Torokulova has twice run for a seat on the city council of the Kyrgyz capital. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service. click here.
Iran Renews Vow of Vengeance at Annual Anti-Israel Rallies
Iran on April 5 renewed its pledge to avenge the deaths of seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) killed in a suspected Israeli strike in Syria.
A building said to house the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus was destroyed on April 1 in air strikes that Tehran blames on Israel.
Israel, as per its usual policy, has not commented on the strike.
“No move by any enemy against our sacred system [the Islamic republic] goes unanswered,” the IRGC’s chief commander, Major General Hossein Salami, said in a televised speech during Al Quds (Jerusalem) Day rallies in Tehran. The annual demonstrations are held on the last Friday of Ramadan and are marked by pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli rallies.
The rallies also served as a funeral for the dead IRGC officers, including Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi.
As is customary, state television provided wall-to-wall coverage of the nationwide demonstrations. Protesters were seen carrying images of the IRGC officers and banners with the slogans “Death to Israel” and “Death to America.”
Photos released by state media showed demonstrators burning American flags and stomping on the likeness of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier this week vowed that Israel would be “punished by our courageous men” -- a remark that some analysts say indicates Tehran will directly act against Israel rather than rely on its regional allies and proxies.
Moshen Rezaei, a former chief commander of the IRGC, told the hard-line Tasnim news agency on April 5 that a “decision has been made” about retaliating against Israel and "will certainly be implemented.” He did not elaborate.
The Islamic republic is under pressure from its hard-line support base to avenge the dead officers.
At least 18 Iranian IRGC members, including key generals, have been killed in suspected Israeli strikes in Syria since early December.
Wife Says Prison Transfer Of Iranian Activist Aimed At Isolating Him
Saeed Madani, a prominent Iranian sociologist serving a nine-year sentence in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, has reportedly been transferred to a facility on the city's outskirts in an attempt, his wife says, to further isolate him.
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, Mansureh Ettefaghstated said her husband was moved to Damavand prison under the directive of the Tehran Prosecutor. She added that during her last visit with Madani before his transfer on April 2, his lawyer noted that there was no explanation given in the transfer documentation.
Ettefagh also noted previous threats, which she says her husband received from interrogators -- referred to as "Ministry of Intelligence experts" -- suggesting that the relocation was premeditated.
The isolation of Madani, known for his civil activism and social research, has been condemned by fellow political prisoners who view the judiciary's action as a deliberate attempt by the Islamic republic to assert a facade of authority.
Several notable political detainees, including Narges Mohammadi and Mostafa Tajzadeh, recently made a collective statement highlighting the regime's intolerance toward peaceful dissent.
In December 2022, the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran found Madani guilty of "forming and managing antiestablishment groups" and of "propaganda against the Islamic republic of Iran."
While he denies the charges, the court sentenced him to nine years in prison -- eight for the first charge and one for the second.
In January 2022, Madani was prevented from leaving Iran to begin a one-year research program at Yale University in the United States. He has published several studies on social issues in Iran, including violence against women, child abuse, prostitution, and poverty.
The publication of some of Madani's books has been banned in Iran.
He has been imprisoned several times before for membership in the banned Nationalist-Religious Alliance political opposition group and for "propaganda against the state."
In 2016, he was exiled to the southern port city of Bandar Abbas after serving four years of an eight-year prison sentence on the charges.
Russia Summons South Korean Ambassador Over North Korea-Linked Sanctions
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on April 5 that it had summoned South Korean Ambassador Lee Do-hoon to inform him that Moscow considers Seoul's recent sanctions imposed on Russian citizens and organizations as "another unfriendly" move based on "baseless accusations" about Moscow’s illegal cooperation with North Korea. The ministry also called on Seoul to stop "counterproductive" measures that "may provoke a further escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula." Earlier this week, South Korea imposed sanctions against two Russian ships, saying they carried military cargo to North Korea. Seoul also sanctioned two Russian organizations and two Russian citizens "linked" to Pyongyang's nuclear program.
Christian Preacher In Belarus Not Released After Serving 13-Day Jail Term
The Christian Vision Telegram channel said on April 5 that preacher, poet, and father of seven, Syarhey Melyanets, was not released after serving 13 days in jail on unspecified charges amid an ongoing crackdown on civil society by the government of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Melyanets is known for attending the Minsk trials of activists who face charges that are widely seen as politically motivated and publishing articles about them on Facebook. Very often, political activists are not released in Belarus after serving their administrative jail terms. They are usually then presented with additional criminal charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Navalny To Be Posthumously Awarded Dresden Peace Prize
The Staatsschauspiel theater in Dresden said on April 4 that the 2024 Dresden Peace Prize will be posthumously awarded to Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who died in prison in the Russian Arctic in February while serving a 19-year prison term on charges his supporters and many governments consider to have been politically motivated. Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, will receive the award at a ceremony in the theater on May 12. The prize is given to individuals who have made contributions to peace and international understanding. Navalny will be the third Russian among its laureates after Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and former Soviet officer Stanislav Petrov, who played a key role in the 1983 Soviet nuclear false alarm incident. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Orban Receives Award From EU-Sanctioned Bosnian Serb Separatist Leader
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- Viktor Orban received a state award from Milorad Dodik, the Western-sanctioned Bosnian Serb separatist leader, as the Hungarian prime minister continued a controversial trip to Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Orban’s meetings with Dodik, and the April 5 ceremony where he received the Order of the Republika Srpska, were being closely watched by officials in the European Union, whose presidency Orban will take over in July.
Dodik, a nationalist who awarded Russian President Vladimir Putin the same award last year, heads the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska, one of two autonomous regions that comprise the complicated structure of Bosnia-Herzegovina. He’s been sanctioned by the United States and Britain over his efforts to undermine the Dayton peace accords, which ended the Balkan country's war in the 1990s.
Orban, who is one of the few EU and NATO politicians willing to meet with Dodik, said he planned more frequent visits to Bosnia-Herzegovina after Hungary assumes the EU presidency.
"I have always supported the Serbs in international politics, because I have gained the conviction that international politics is unfair, not a fair policy,” Orban said during the ceremony in the town of Banja Luka. “In Europe, they do not recognize that Europe needs the Serbs. Without the Serbs, there is no European security.”
For his part, Dodik lavished praised on Orban.
"Serbs and Hungarians should cooperate at the highest possible level and this is never directed against a third party,” he said. “This is due to our interests and desire to do good, but also to defend our values, and Hungary is an example of how to maintain family values and a traditional society.”
A day earlier, Orban met with other top Bosnian officials, including the chairwoman of its Council of Ministers.
EU leaders last month agreed to open talks with Bosnia on joining the bloc, but said there was "hard work" ahead to move the membership bid forward.
The office for the Bosnian presidency said in a statement on April 4 that the EU decision was an incentive for the country to continue the reform process.
Hungary has promised 100 million euros in aid to Republika Srpska. A portion of the aid has been spent on buying Hungarian-built agricultural machinery in a deal agreed upon in December 2021 during a private visit Orban made, which included a visit to Dodik's estate.
Republika Srpska also borrowed a total of 140 million euros from the Export-Import Bank of Hungary on two occasions to bridge the entity's budget deficit and partly refinance debts.
Probe Launched Against Two Self-Exiled Russian Anti-War Pensioners
Russian authorities have launched a probe against two self-exiled pensioners from Russia's northwestern region of Karelia. Anna Trusova, 58, and Irina Nippolainen, 60, are accused of distributing false information about Russia's military, Nippolainen told the OVD-Info rights group on April 4. It is not clear what the charge stems from. The two women fled Russia last year after authorities initially accused them of making public calls for actions compromising Russia's national security. The women told RFE/RL at the time that the initial accusations were linked to their online posts condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They are currently in Germany. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
High Radiation Levels Prompt State Of Emergency In Russia's Khabarovsk
Authorities in the city of Khabarovsk in Russia's Far East said on April 5 that a state of emergency has been announced in the city's Industrialny district due to elevated levels of radiation. Access to the area in question has been restricted as specialists are working to locate the source of the radiation. According to authorities, the safety of city residents was not compromised by the situation. The RBK news agency says a scrap metal collection center is located in the affected area. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
