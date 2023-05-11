Fresh Clashes Reported At Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Ahead Of Talks

Ukraine says its forces have successfully fought off scores of attacks in Bakhmut, forcing Russian troops to retreat in parts of the bitterly contested eastern city as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to retake every patch of Ukrainian land occupied by Russia amid expectations of an upcoming counteroffensive.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily update on May 11 that Ukrainian defenders had repelled 39 Russian assaults on the Bakhmut-Adviyivka-Maryinka front line during the previous 24 hours, the focal point of Russia's military efforts in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.



The reports appear to back up comments in recent days by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the private Wagner Russian mercenary group, who said several kilometers of frontline territory had been lost as regular Russian Army forces fled in the face of fierce fighting in the area, which has dragged on for months with heavy casualties reported on both sides.

Prigozhin has said his group suffered losses of around 500 men alone in the Russian retreat.



Ukrainian General Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander of Ukrainian ground forces, said that Russian forces had retreated up to 2 kilometers in some areas of Bakhmut.



He added that Ukraine's effective defense operations in Bakhmut had ground down the Wagner mercenary troops, forcing their replacement by less well-trained regular troops that were defeated and forced to leave.



Reuters quoted Ukraine's Third Separate Assault Brigade as saying in a statement: "It's official. Prigozhin's report about the flight of Russia's 72nd Independent Motorized Rifle Brigade from near Bakhmut and the '500 corpses' of Russians left behind is true."

Separately, Andriy Biletskiy, a commander of a Ukrainian tactical group, said that two companies of a Russian brigade were “completely destroyed” in Bakhmut.



Russia had previously claimed to have inched forward in the devastated city.



Neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian claims could be independently verified.



Late on May 10, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia's military operation against Ukraine is "very difficult" but said that certain goals have been achieved.



Zelenskiy, in his regular video address late on May 10, vowed not to stop until the whole of Ukraine is liberated.



"We do not forget for a minute that every day of the presence of the occupier on our land is a temptation for him to think that he will succeed," Zelenskiy said.



"He will not succeed in anything! We must return Ukraine to freedom, security, and back into Europe. We will do it! We will not leave a single piece of our land to the enemy -- tyranny will not reign anywhere here," he said.



Zelenskiy said Ukraine expected more Western weapons, air-defense systems, and ammunition deliveries.



"We're working with partners on new defense packages for Ukraine. More protection for our skies, more capabilities for our defense and movement on the ground.... And we expect appropriate steps from our partners in the near future," he said.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa