Armenia, Azerbaijan Trade Truce Violation Accusations Ahead Of U.S.-Mediated Talks
Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of violating a truce along their tense border ahead of another round of talks between the two rivals.
The fresh tensions come as Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, are set to meet in Washington on November 7 for peace talks hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
As Moscow finds itself facing growing international isolation for its invasion of Ukraine, the United States and the European Union have stepped up efforts to mediate talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijani forces opened fire on Armenian positions “in the eastern sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border”, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The statement said there were “no casualties, and the situation on the frontline was relatively stable” early on November 7.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on November 7 called on both parties to “refrain from actions and steps that could lead to an escalation of tensions.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on October 31, a month after the worst clashes between the Caucasus neighbors since they fought a bloody war in 2020.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region, which is part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers.
On Eve Of Voting, 'Putin's Chef' Prigozhin Admits To U.S. Election Interference
Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin -- both of whom have been sanctioned by Washington and European countries -- has admitted Moscow interferes with U.S. elections and vowed to continue to do so.
In a post on his Telegram social media channel on November 7, Prigozhin, widely known as "Putin's Chef" for his company's catering contracts with the Kremlin, responded bluntly to a question from a follower asking about Russian efforts to influence elections in the United States by saying, "We interfered, we interfere and we will interfere."
The follower's question was posed after RFE/RL cited a Bloomberg article highlighting new attempts by Russia to interfere with U.S. congressional and gubernatorial elections on November 8.
Prigozhin's statement is the first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics. The Kremlin has vehemently denied accusations that it has tried to influence any U.S. elections.
"Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how. During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once," Prigozhin added.
Prigozhin is a tycoon whose vast wealth comes from Kremlin catering contracts and whose notoriety comes from ownership of Russia's most-famous private mercenary company, Vagner -- also known as Wagner -- as well as its best-known "troll factory."
He is also one of the most strident critics of Russian commanders' approach to the invasion of Ukraine, which by many accounts is faltering eight months in.
Prigozhin gained notoriety in the United States over the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency, a company he funded though its origins are shrouded in mystery.
Dubbed the "Russian troll factory," the company specialized in creating fake online accounts for Facebook and other social media and spreading disinformation and propaganda. It later was implicated in a conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Two years later, a U.S. grand jury indicted Prigozhin, 12 other Russians, and the Internet Research Agency. The FBI put him on its most-wanted list last year.
Two Weeks After Leaving, Sobchak Reportedly Returns To Russia
Russian journalist and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak has reportedly returned to Russia, almost two weeks after she left to avoid possible arrest.
Several Russian media outlets reported on November 7 that the 40-year-old Sobchak, the daughter of late St. Petersburg Mayor Anatoly Sobchak, President Vladimir Putin's political mentor, had returned via a border checkpoint in the Pskov region with neighboring Latvia.
Sobchak's mother, Federation Council member Lyudmila Narusova and lawyer Sergei Badamshin declined to comment.
Sobchak left Russia on October 25 for Lithuania via Belarus hours before investigators planned to detain her on unspecified charges after searching her house in the upscale town of Gorki-8 near Moscow as part of an extortion probe launched against her associate Kirill Sukhanov, who was detained a day earlier.
Sobchak left Russia on an Israeli passport.
Sukhanov is the commercial director of Sobchak's "Ostorozhno.Media" holding.
On October 28, the state news agency TASS, citing sources, reported that the Ministry of Internal Affairs had canceled the decision to bring in Sobchak as a suspect in the extortion case.
Sobchak, who has positioned herself as an opposition figure for years, has called Sukhanov's arrest "another instance of pressure against the media" in Russia.
She ran against Putin in 2018 but many in Russia viewed her as a person close to the Russian president and his government.
Opposition politician Aleksei Navalny at the time of the election accused Sobchak of helping the Kremlin slap a veneer of democracy on an election he has dismissed as "the reappointment of [President] Vladimir Putin."
Sobchak defended her decision to run and proposed that the two join forces.
Navalny was barred from the ballot due to a financial-crimes conviction he contends was fabricated by the Kremlin.
He is currently in prison after violating the terms of the sentence he was handed for the conviction.
Navalny's violation was for leaving the country when he was medically evacuated in a coma after being poisoned with what Western laboratories say was a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent.
Navalny has blamed Putin for the poison attack. The Kremlin has denied any involvement.
Ukraine Receives First Shipments Of Key Air Defense Systems, Says Minister
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov says Ukraine has received a shipment of NASAMS and Apside air-defense systems to help it defend against Russian missile and drone attacks across the country. "These weapons will significantly strengthen #UAarmy and will make our skies safer," he said in a tweet on November 7. Reznikov did not specify which countries the systems were from, but in the tweet he thanked "our partners: Norway, Spain, and the U.S." To read the original tweet from Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, click here.
German Institute Study Finds Trade Volume Through Russian Ports Plummets
The volume of goods being processed in Russian ports has slumped in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, in some cases significantly, a study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy has found. The port of St Petersburg - formerly Russia's largest container port and an important hub for trade with Europe -- achieved less than 10 percent of the previous year's volume in October, the German economic research institute reported on November 7. The port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea recorded a decline in business of about 50 percent. To read the original report, click here.
Kremlin Refuses To Comment On U.S. Press Report About Undisclosed Talks With Washington
The Kremlin has refused to comment on a U.S. news report that Washington has held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials amid fears Moscow could further escalate its military aggression in Ukraine and perhaps even use nuclear weapons.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on November 7 that, while Russia remains "open" to talks, it was unable to negotiate with Kyiv due to its refusal to hold talks with Moscow.
His comments come after The Wall Street Journal reported on November 6 that U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in the hope of reducing the risk of Russia's invasion of Ukraine spilling over or escalating into a nuclear conflict.
That report came a day after The Washington Post reported that the United States was privately encouraging Ukraine to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia, as the State Department said Moscow was escalating the war and did not seriously wish to engage in peace talks.
The Washington Post cited unnamed sources as saying that the request by U.S. officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure that Kyiv maintains the support of other nations.
Washington has not commented publicly on either of the U.S. media reports.
"We've said it before and will say it again: Actions speak louder than words. If Russia is ready for negotiation, it should stop its bombs and missiles and withdraw its forces from Ukraine,” a State Department spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on October 4 formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin "impossible" but leaving the door open to talks with Russia.
According to the report in The Wall Street Journal, Sullivan held confidential conversations in recent months with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev that were not disclosed publicly.
Sullivan travelled to Kyiv on November 4 and pledged Washington's "unwavering and unflinching" support for Ukraine.
His unannounced visit coincided with an announcement the same day by the U.S. Defense Department of another shipment of weapons to Ukraine worth $400 million.
At a news conference in Kyiv, Sullivan sought again to calm Ukrainian jitters about whether U.S. weapons would continue after the upcoming midterm U.S. congressional elections.
Polls show that Republicans are poised to take control of one, or possibly both chambers of Congress, and a small but vocal number of Republicans have voiced misgivings about the amount and duration of U.S. aid for Ukraine.
“There will be no wavering,” Sullivan said at a news conference. “I’m confident U.S. support for Ukraine will be unwavering and unflinching.”
Asked about the prospect of peace talks with Russia, Sullivan repeated what U.S. officials have said in the past: "nothing is discussed about Ukraine without Ukraine."
"For me, the main question about these negotiations is what a just peace looks like and how it can be achieved,” Sullivan said. “If you look at Russian accusations, Russian actions, in particular regarding the annexation of [Ukrainian] territories, it does not really encourage negotiations.”
With reporting by Reuters
Belarus Continues Crackdown, Sentences Businessman To 15 Years For Chat Groups
A Belarusian court has sentenced a businessman to 15 years in prison for administering more than two dozen social media chats on protests that followed a disputed presidential election in August 2020 that saw authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka claim a sixth term in power despite claims from the opposition and Western governments that the balloting was rigged.
The Minsk City Court handed down the sentence against Stanislau Kuzmitsky on November 3 after a trial behind closed doors, for administering more than 30 chat rooms, "which he filled with extremist materials under strict control and guidance from abroad."
The ruling is one of several handed down in recent weeks as Lukashenka's regime continues to step up its brutal crackdown on independent media and civil society in Belarus.
The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said in a statement that details of the offense Kuzmitsky allegedly committed have not been released, although he was also charged with creating an organization to carry out terrorist activity or participate in it, calling for sanctions or other actions aimed at harming Belarus, and inciting racial, national, religious or other social enmity.
Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, in power since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition, and many of its leaders have been arrested or have been forced to leave the country.
Last month, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights said "an unprecedented number are fleeing persecution and prospects for a safe return under the current leadership grow bleaker."
As of November 7, Vyasna says 1,391 people in Belarus are considered as political prisoners, almost all of whom have been jailed since the August 2020 presidential election.
Shadowy Vagner Group To Recruit In Russia's Belgorod, Kursk Regions
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Vagner Group, a shadowy Russian military company, announced on November 6 the funding and creation of “militia training centers” in Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions in the southwest, saying that locals were best placed to “fight against sabotage” on Russian soil. The training centers are in addition to a military technology center the group said it was opening in St. Petersburg. To read the original report by Current Time, click here.
Tajik Activist Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison For 'Extremism'
Oraz Vazirbekov, a Tajik activist, has been sentenced by a court in Dushanbe to 16 years in prison for extremism and calls on social media to overthrow the constitutional order. Vazirbekov, who rejects the charges, was one of two Tajik activists residing in Moscow who were forcibly taken to Tajikistan in July, when Tajik authorities were cracking down on activists from the remote Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Warns Ukrainians To Brace For More Russian Strikes On Infrastructure
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told Ukrainians to brace for potentially more Russian military strikes on the country’s already damaged energy infrastructure as the mayor of Kyiv told residents of the Ukrainian capital to consider leaving temporarily if the city lost power and water.
Speaking in his regular nightly address on November 6, Zelenskiy said Russia was "concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure. First of all, energy."
More than 4.5 million consumers were already without power, he added, amid concerns that support for Ukraine could waver as the war's impact on energy and food prices persists into winter.
Earlier, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said he can’t rule out that the Ukrainian capital could be left without water and power as a result of Russia's devastating strikes on energy infrastructure.
“We are doing everything to avoid this. But let’s be frank, our enemies are doing everything for the city to be without heat, without electricity, without water supply, in general, so we all die. And the future of the country and the future of each of us depends on how prepared we are for different situations," Klitschko told state media.
Russia’s military has targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the last month, triggering power shortages and rolling outages across the country. On November 6, Kyiv experienced hourly rotating blackouts in parts of the city and the surrounding region.
Kyiv plans to deploy about 1,000 heating points, but it's unclear if that would be enough for a city of 3 million people.
Rolling blackouts were also planned in the Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions, Ukraine’s state-owned energy operator, Ukrenerho, said.
Presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said earlier on Twitter that Ukraine would "stand" despite Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, by marshalling air defense, protecting infrastructure, and optimizing consumption to do so.
As Russia steps up its attacks on civilian infrastructure, Ukrainian forces are reported to be advancing in the south. Residents of Ukraine's Russian-occupied city of Kherson received warning messages on their phones urging them to evacuate as soon as possible, Ukraine's military said on November 6.
Russian forces are preparing for a Ukrainian counteroffensive to seize back Kherson, which was captured during the early days of the invasion. In September, Russia illegally annexed Kherson as well as three other regions and subsequently declared martial law in the four provinces.
The Kremlin-installed administration in Kherson has already moved tens of thousands of civilians out of the city.
Russia has been “occupying and evacuating” Kherson simultaneously, trying to convince Ukrainians that they're leaving when in fact they're digging in, Natalya Humenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine's Southern Forces, told state television.
“There are defense units that have dug in there quite powerfully, a certain amount of equipment has been left, firing positions have been set up,” she said.
On November 6, Russian news agencies said shelling by Ukrainian forces damaged Ukraine's vast Russian-held Nova Kakhovka dam, upstream of Kherson on the Dnieper River. They gave no supporting evidence.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
European Commission To Propose Financial Support Of Up To 18 Billion Euro For Ukraine In 2023
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is to propose that the European Union support Ukraine with up to €18 billion ($17.9 billion) next year. Von der Leyen informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of her plan to propose the package in a phone call on November 6, the European Commission said in a news release. "Both leaders recognized the importance of ensuring predictable and regular funding of essential state functions," the news release said. The support will come in the form of "highly concessional long-term loans" that would also work to support Ukraine's reforms and its path toward EU membership. To read the original news release from the European Commission, click here.
Iran Lawmakers Demand Severe Punishment For 'Rioters' As Protests Rage
Hard-line Iranian lawmakers urged the judiciary on November 6 to "deal decisively" with perpetrators of unrest, as the Islamic Republic struggles to suppress the biggest show of dissent in years. A majority of 227 lawmakers from Iran’s 290-seat, hard-liner-led parliament made the request to the judiciary, according to a statement from deputies quoted by state media. The activist HRANA news agency, meanwhile, said that 318 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of November 5, including 49 minors. Thirty-eight members of the security forces had also been killed, it added. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Water, Electricity Outages Reported In 10 Settlements In Kherson Region, Including Kherson City
Ukraine's Russian-occupied city of Kherson and a number of settlements in the Kherson region have been cut off from water and electricity supplies after an air strike, a local official and Kherson city's Russian-installed administration said on November 6.
"About 10 settlements in the region were left without electricity and, as a result, without water. Including all of Kherson," Yuriy Sobolevskiy, deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, said on Telegram.
Sobolevskiy said a high-voltage electrical transmission line was damaged. The Russian "occupiers" reported the attack, he said, but they "did not specify that the terrorist attack was carried out by them."
The city's Moscow-installed administration said on Telegram that there was "temporarily no electricity or water supply" in Kherson and a number of other areas in the region. TASS cited emergency services in the region as saying that 10 settlements, including Kherson city, were affected.
The Russian-installed administration said the outages were the result of an attack by the Ukrainian side on a highway that damaged three concrete poles of high-voltage power lines.
Energy specialists were working to resolve the issue, the Russian-backed authorities said as they called on people to "remain calm."
Russian officials last month began warning civilians to leave Kherson -- both the city and the region -- ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Kherson city lies on the western bank of the Dnieper River and has been cut off from supplies and food by Ukrainian bombardment. Russian forces last week were continuing what they said was an evacuation. Ukrainian officials have likened the departures to Soviet-style deportations, though it’s unclear to what extent the departures have been forced.
News of the outages in Kherson followed claims that the dam at the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was damaged by a Ukrainian strike. Russian news agencies quoted local emergency services as saying U.S.-supplied HIMARS rockets hit the dam. The report said Russian air defense units shot down five of six missiles fired at the dam. The one that was not shot down hit a lock, damaging it.
The RIA Novosti news agency quoted a local Moscow-backed official saying the damage was not "critical." The reports could not be independently verified.
Russian forces have for weeks rained missiles and drones onto Ukraine's infrastructure ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian ground counteroffensive. Russian strikes over the past month have destroyed around a third of Ukraine's power stations, and the government has urged Ukrainians to conserve electricity as much as possible.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak accused Russia on November 6 of wanting to carry out "energy genocide" against Ukraine, but he said the Ukrainian authorities have a clear plan to counter this.
"Let's be honest: Russia is trying to commit ‘energy genocide,’ but Kyiv and Ukraine will stand,"Podolyak said on November 6 on Twitter.
Ukraine will counter the "energy genocide" by deploying air defense systems, protecting infrastructure facilities, and optimizing electricity consumption, he said.
"The state is effectively overcoming these challenges. We are working on solutions together with our partners," Podolyak said.
Ukraine's national grid operator said November 5 that it would increase rolling blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions after severe damage to the grid by Russian air strikes. The announcement comes as the weather turns colder and electricity consumption rises.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
3 Million Hectares Of Forests In Ukraine Affected By War, World Wildlife Fund Estimates
Twenty percent of Ukraine’s protected areas and 3 million hectares of forests have been affected by the war in the country, where eight nature reserves and 10 national parks remain under the control of Russian troops. This was reported by the Ukrainian branch of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on November 6, which is the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. Sixteen sites that have the status of wetlands of international importance are in danger of being destroyed, the WWF said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kosovar PM Addresses Security Situation As More Police Officers In North Resign
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti says he is in constant contact with international security authorities to ensure stability in Kosovo as more ethnic Serb police officers in the north of country resigned.
Kurti said on November 6 after a rally by ethnic Serbs in the streets of North Mitrovica that the security situation in Kosovo was threatened by “various criminalized individuals and groups,” but said that during his time in office, “we have made great progress in the fight against crime and corruption."
He added that the rule of law goes “hand in hand with peace and security” and cannot be threatened, adding that authorities “do not distinguish criminals on the basis of ethnicity, but only on the basis of their criminal acts."
When asked about the decision on November 5 by the Serbian List party to leave Kosovo's institutions, Kurti repeated his call that Kosovo Serbs refrain from doing so.
"I once again I invite all Serb citizens of our country to not abandon institutions, not to resign, not to leave their jobs, because there would be less service for the people," he said.
Kurti has blamed Belgrade for seeking to destabilize Kosovo by supporting the ethnic Serbs in their boycott of state institutions.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on November 5 that the withdrawal of Kosovo Serbs from the country's institutions "is not a solution to the current disputes" and it has the potential to further escalate tensions.
A statement from the U.S. Embassy in Kosovo released to RFE/RL's Balkan Service late on November 6 said the United States agreed with the European Union that the recent developments around relations between Kosovo and Serbia "are of great concern and put important progress achieved in the EU-facilitated Dialogue at risk."
"The Kosovan Serbs' withdrawal from Kosovan institutions is not a solution to the current disputes and has the potential to further escalate the tensions on the ground," the statement added. "All involved must take steps to reduce tensions and ensure peace and stability on the ground."
The Serb officers who resigned on November 6 submitted written resignations to the police station in North Mitrovica. One of the policemen told RFE/RL that the officers only submitted their resignations in writing but had not yet turned in their uniforms and weapons. However, he said this will follow in the coming days.
Numerous media outlets reported that the police officers took off their uniforms as part of the wider Serb movement to withdraw from institutions in Kosovo touched off by a move to implement a mandate on the conversion of vehicle license plates.
A statement from the Kosovar police force said it was aware that Serb police officers had abandoned their posts and that some have handed over police equipment.
The rally by ethnic Serbs in North Mitrovica on November 6 came a day after Serbs there said they would quit their posts in state institutions to protest against the use of license plates issued by Pristina.
Following a meeting of Serb political representatives in the north of Kosovo on November 5, the minister of communities and returns, Goran Rakic, said he was resigning from his post in the Pristina government.
He told reporters that fellow representatives of the Serb minority in the north had also quit their jobs in municipal administrations, the courts, police, and the parliament and government in Pristina.
Rakic said they would not consider returning unless Pristina abolishes the order for them to switch their old car license plates, which date to the 1990s when Kosovo was a part of Serbia, to Kosovo state plates.
Addressing the rally on November 6, Rakic accused Kosovo government authorities of not respecting international law and agreements negotiated in Brussels.
Rakic has called on the protesters "not to fall for provocations and to continue the fight with peaceful and democratic means."
The license-plate measure took effect on November 1, and Kosovo authorities said enforcement would be gradual.
The U.S. Embassy statement reiterated Washington's position that the Kosovar authorities should extend the process of converting vehicle license plates and suspend any punitive actions until the license plates issue can be resolved through dialogue.
Many ethnic Serbs in Kosovo refuse to recognize the country’s independence from Serbia, which it declared in 2008.
The European Union has told Kosovo and Serbia that they must normalize ties if they want to advance toward membership in the 27-nation bloc.
With reporting by dpa, AP, and AFP
Washington Post: U.S. Urging Ukraine To Open Talks With Russia
The United States is privately encouraging Ukraine to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia, The Washington Post reported, as the State Department said Moscow was escalating the war and did not seriously wish to engage in peace talks. The newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying that the request by American officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure that Kyiv maintains the support of other nations. To read the full report, click here.
Four Police Officers Killed In Unclear Circumstances In Iran As Unrest Continues
Four police officers have been killed in unclear circumstances in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan Province amid ongoing unrest sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody in September.
A regional police chief told the IRNA state news agency that the four had been killed at a police station along the Iranshahr-Bampour highway. He said an official probe had been launched.
However, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency said a soldier had shot dead three policemen and a fellow soldier. It quoted a local police commander as saying that the soldier opened fire after a dispute with another soldier over personal issues. The soldier was detained immediately. There were no additional details.
Such shootings are rare in Iran. In 2016 a soldier killed himself after shooting to death three of his comrades. Military service of up to 24 months is mandatory for men aged 19 and above in Iran.
Elsewhere, Tasnim reported that a “terrorist” was killed during an attack by two assailants on a station staffed by Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in the city of Mahshahr in southwestern Khuzestan Province. There were no other details.
Iran has been rocked by protests and other unrest since Mahsa Amini died in mid-September after being arrested by Iran's notorious morality police for “improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country met by authorities with a harsh crackdown. The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says at least 277 people, including 40 children, have been killed in the government’s crackdown.
Protests continued at universities across Iran on November 5 despite what activists said were new measures by security forces to halt them.
Students were subjected to dress-code inspections at the north Tehran branch of Azad University, and at the Sharif University of Technology, a leading higher education institution and traditionally a hotbed for dissent.
Students were seen demonstrating and chanting "I am a free woman, you are the pervert" at the Islamic Azad University of Mashhad, in northeast Iran, in a video published by BBC Persian.
"A student dies, but doesn't accept humiliation," sang students at Gilan University in the northern city of Rasht, in footage posted online by an activist.
Dozens were heard chanting similar slogans at a mourning ceremony 40 days after the death of protester Javad Heydari in the northwestern city of Qazvin.
People were observing a "widespread strike" in Amini's home town of Saqez, in Iran's Kurdistan province, where shops were shuttered, according to the Norway-based Hengaw rights group.
On November 4, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations condemned Tehran's response to the wave of protests.
"We further condemn the brutal and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters," the ministers said in a statement after two days of talks in the German city of Muenster.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Taiwanese Man Dies Fighting In Ukraine
A Taiwanese man who volunteered to fight in Ukraine has died on the battlefield, Taipei's Foreign Ministry said. He is believed to be the first person from the island killed in the conflict. The ministry said a Ukrainian field commander had confirmed the death of 25-year-old Tseng Sheng-kuang, who was serving with a battalion of volunteer soldiers. To read the original AFP article, click here.
Kyiv Mayor Can't Rule Out Ukrainian Capital Being Left Without Water And Power
The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, has said he can’t rule out that the Ukrainian capital could be left without water and power as a result of Russia's devastating strikes on energy infrastructure.
"We are doing everything so that this does not happen. But let's be honest, our enemies are doing everything to keep the city without heat, electricity, and water, and for us all to die. We are not ruling it out, we are calculating various scenarios in order to withstand this and be prepared," Klitschko said on November 5.
Ukraine has been grappling with power outages and the disruption of water supplies since Russia started unleashing massive barrages of missile and drone strikes on the country's energy infrastructure last month.
Moscow has said those came in response to what it alleged were Ukrainian attacks on Crimea, the region that Russia illegally annexed in 2014. Ukraine has denied those allegations.
Klitschko said that Kyiv was doing what it can to prevent an energy and water emergency, stockpiling food supplies and water while having electrical generators ready to go if need be.
"We are ready for various scenarios, we will not give up," Klitschko added.
Over the past month, Russian missiles and drones have inflicted damage on power plants, water supplies and other civilian targets, in a grinding war that is nearing its nine-month mark.
According to Ukrainian authorities, about 40 percent of the country’s energy infrastructure has been “seriously damaged” by Russian shelling, triggering power outages in many areas of the country.
Klitschko’s comments come as Ukrenerho, the sole operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines, first said in an online statement on November 5 that scheduled blackouts will take place in the capital and the greater Kyiv region, as well as several regions around it -- Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv.
Later in the day, however, the company released an update saying that scheduled outages for a specific number of hours aren't enough and instead there will be emergency outages, which could last an indefinite amount of time.
With reporting by AP
Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Attacks Near 14 Towns
Russian invading forces continue to strike civilian targets in many areas of eastern Ukraine, Ukraine’s military command said on November 6, as Russia’s unprovoked invasion nears its nine-month mark. Ukraine’s armed forces repelled Russian attacks around 14 towns in the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhya. Overall, Russia's military targeted 35 towns in the east and southeast. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
German Chancellor Calls On Russia To Rule Out Use Of Nuclear Weapons
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Russia to rule out the use of nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine. "It is not permitted, it is unjustifiable, to use nuclear weapons in this conflict," Scholz said at a convention of his Social Democrats party in Berlin on November 5. "We call on Russia to clearly state that it will not do so. That would be a line that must not be crossed." A day earlier, during a visit to Beijing, Scholz, together with Chinese President Xi Jinping, warned against nuclear escalation, calling nuclear threats "irresponsible and incendiary."
UN Watchdog Says External Power Restored to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says external power has been restored to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya atomic power plant. Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, made the statement on November 5, two days after Russian shelling damaged high-voltage lines. Grossi said both external power lines were repaired and reconnected. Grossi also repeated his call for a safety and security zone around the plant: "We can't afford to lose any more time. We must act before it is too late." The Zaporizhzhya plant has been under Russian control for months now, operated by Ukrainian engineers. Officials worry that fighting could result in a catastrophic nuclear accident at the plant, Europe’s largest. To read the original report, click here.
Ukrainian Gunmen Wound Pro-Russia Judge Who Sentenced Foreigners To Death
Ukrainian gunmen seriously injured a judge in Russian-controlled Donetsk who sentenced three foreigners to death in June. Denis Pushilin, the pro-Russian administrator of Russian-controlled parts of Donetsk, said Aleksandr Nikulin was in serious but stable condition after being shot late on November 4 in Vuhlehyrsk, northeast of Donetsk city. In June, Nikulin passed death sentences on two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine. The three were released in September as part of a prisoner exchange. A number of Russian-installed officials have been killed and injured in recent months in apparent assassination attempts attributed to Ukrainian agents. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Imagery Shows Train Crossed From North Korea Into Russia, First Recorded Trip In Years
A train has crossed into Russia from North Korea, some of the first observable rail traffic between the two countries in years. The report by 38 North, a Washington research project, comes amid reports from U.S. officials that Russia might be turning to North Korea for help in resupplying its weapons stocks. 38 North said the discovery was made using commercial satellite imagery, but it could not determine the train’s cargo or the purpose of the journey. To read the original report, click here.
Ethnic Serb Police, Lawmakers In Kosovo Resign En Masse
PRISTINA – Ethnic Serb lawmakers, judges, and police officers in Kosovo have resigned en masse from their posts in protest over the dismissal of a police officer who refused to follow a government order on vehicle license plates.
The resignations, announced on November 5, come amid escalating tensions in Kosovo involving the country’s ethnic Serb minority and the Kosovar majority who control most of the central government.
Goran Rakic, who heads the main political party representing Serbs in Kosovo, announced the resignations and accused Kosovar government authorities of not respecting international law and agreements negotiated in Brussels.
It wasn’t immediately clear what the effect of the mass resignations would be nor how many posts were affected.
Ethnic Serbs include a government minister, 10 members of parliament, and other top posts in the police and judiciary in the four local communities dominated by them, mainly in northern Kosovo.
The latest dispute involves the question of vehicle license plates. This week, Kosovar authorities dismissed a senior Serb police officer in northern Kosovo who refused to respect an order mandating that all vehicle license plates used in Kosovo be issued by the Kosovar government, rather than Serbian plates.
The measure took effect on November 1, and Kosovo authorities said enforcement would be gradual.
Many ethnic Serbs in Kosovo refuse to recognize the country’s independence from Serbia, which it declared in 2008, nearly a decade after a NATO-led military intervention halted a Serbia military operation.
Serbia, its main ally Russia, and some other countries refuse to recognize Kosovo as an independent nation. More than half of United Nations members, and most countries of the European Union, do.
In a post to Facebook not long after the resignation announcement, Prime Minister Albin Kurti appealed to the ethnic Serb community “to maintain calm, peace, and security.”
“I am not the prime minister against you, but Belgrade is against me. I am the prime minister who will serve you while respecting the constitutionality and legality of the Republic of Kosovo,” he wrote. “Do not boycott or abandon the institutions of Kosovo. They serve all of us, each and every one of you. Do not fall prey to political manipulations and geopolitical games.”
The European Union has told Kosovo and Serbia they must normalize ties if they want to advance toward membership in the 27-nation bloc.
Brussels and Washington recently have stepped up mediation efforts, fearing uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and Serbia’s close ties with Moscow could aggravate tensions between Serbia and Kosovo.
Serbia’s prime minister, Ana Brnabic, defended the decision of the Kosovar Serbs to resign their posts.
"In their fight for peace, stability, the rule of law, and respect for all signed agreements, they will always have the full support of the government of Serbia,” she said in a statement.
