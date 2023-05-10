Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan To Meet In Brussels

A special court remanded former Prime Minister Imran Khan in custody for eight days after he was indicted in a graft case following his arrest by Pakistan's anti-corruption agency the previous day -- a move that sparked deadly protests in several regions of Pakistan and prompted the government to deploy the military in parts of the country.

Khan has been at odds with Pakistan's powerful military establishment ever since he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April last year.

He has rejected the multiple corruption cases opened against him by authorities as being politically motivated.



Khan on May 10 was indicted by a court on charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts while he was prime minister between 2018 and 2022, in a case known as Tosha Khana.



Khan was disqualified in October by the elections commission from holding public office for five years after a court established his guilt in the Tosha Khana case. He rejected the charges.



Khan was arrested May 9 in the Islamabad High Court building where he was appearing in a separate corruption case by agents from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in what his party said was a "kidnapping."



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on May 9 that Khan was arrested for his implication in a corruption scandal known as the Al-Qadir Trust Case, which centers on the granting of land through a trust owned by Khan and his wife.



His arrest came a day after Khan accused a senior army general on May 7 of being involved in an attempt on his life last year.

WATCH: Spontaneous protests in Lahore, Peshawar, and other places aimed to block traffic. In front of a military compound in the city of Mardan protesters chanted "death to the Pakistani Army," accusing the military of corruption. In some cases police responded with tear gas and water cannons.

Authorities said on May 10 that violence triggered by Khan's arrest left at least four people dead so far -- one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three in Peshawar -- while nearly 1,000 of his supporters were arrested in Khan's home province of Punjab after they went on a rampage. Violent protests were reported in Karachi, Lahore, and Quetta.



The turmoil led authorities to impose an emergency order in three out of Pakistan's four provinces, banning all gatherings by Kahn's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party, and sending troops in Punjab and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mobile broadband has been suspended across Pakistan following the protests.



Khan, who still enjoys huge popularity as the main opposition leader, was wounded in a gun attack in November while leading a political march toward Islamabad. One Khan supporter was killed and several wounded in the shooting.



A former cricket star turned Islamist politician, Khan, who is 70, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April and has been leading the opposition since then.



Khan claimed he was toppled in a plot by Sharif and the United States. Both deny involvement in his ouster.



Following Khan's arrest, the rupee on May 10 dropped 1.3 percent to a fresh record low of 288.5 against the U.S. dollar.



Pakistan has been in the grip of a spiraling economic crisis that has sent people's purchasing power into free fall.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP