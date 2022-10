Varazdat Saneian, who lost both his arms in the 44-day war in and around Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, is learning new skills to live a fuller life. He drives his car using his feet and types text messages with one of his stumps. But he still faces a long battle to recover. He has trouble wearing the high-tech prosthetics he was given and, after multiple operations, has more surgery to come.