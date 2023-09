A newborn baby was among more than an estimated 13,000 ethnic Armenian refugees who have now fled from Nagorno-Karabakh into Armenia. RFE/RL spoke with the mother of 2-week-old Avetis, who spent his first days of life in a basement shelter in the city of Martekert, known as Agdere in Azeri. Azerbaijan reclaimed control over Nagorno-Karabakh after launching an assault on September 19.