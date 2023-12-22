News
Nagorno-Karabakh Separatist Leader Says Dissolution Decree Not Valid
The leader of Nagorno-Karabakh separatists ousted from the breakaway Azerbaijani region in September said on December 22 that a decree he signed on the dissolution of separatist institutions was no longer valid.
The separatist leader, Samvel Shahramanian, signed the decree ordering the dissolution of Nagorno-Karabakh's institutions by January 1, 2024. The breakaway republic "will cease to exist," by the year's end, the decree said.
But Shahramanian on December 22 rolled back the announcement in comments he made in Yerevan.
"There is no document...of the Republic of Artsakh [Karabakh] stipulating the dissolution of government institutions," he said.
Vladimir Grigorian, an adviser to Shahramanian, told RFE/RL in an interview that the basis for this was a subsequent decree signed on October 19 under which top officials of Nagorno-Karabakh's de facto government, including the president, government ministers, judges, members of parliament, the secretary of the Security Council, law enforcement agencies, the mayor of Stepanakert, and the heads of administrative districts, "continue to hold office on a public basis, that is, without pay."
He added that in the view of the separatists, the October 19 decree canceled the decree Shahramanian signed on September 28.
"In other words, the Republic of Artsakh, the government and all other bodies in 2024, they will continue their activities after January 1," Grigorian said.
Asked whether this interpretation could be problematic from a legal standpoint, Grigorian said the decision was illegal from the beginning, and since then the decree signed on October 19 has been continued and a number of legal normative acts had also been adopted.
He said this "implies that the Republic of Artsakh in 2024-25 will happen, because the Republic of Artsakh is dissolved only by the people's referendum, and no person, not even the president, has such powers and rights to dissolve the republic."
He added that there was no need to wait for a new decree from Shahramanian.
Neither Baku nor Yerevan have commented on the statement.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars in the last three decades over the region, which had been a majority-ethnic-Armenian enclave within the internationally recognized border of Azerbaijan since the Soviet collapse.
When Shahramanian signed the decree on September 28, he said the move was prompted by the situation created after Azerbaijan took complete control of the region.
Azerbaijan sent troops to Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, and after just one day of fighting, Armenian separatist forces who had controlled the region for three decades surrendered.
Azerbaijan's victory marked the end of the territorial dispute, and since then the two sides have made steps toward normalizing relations and reaching a peace agreement based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity.
Earlier this month they agreed to a prisoner exchange and other goodwill steps.
European Council President Charles Michel hailed the agreement as a "major breakthrough" in Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.
The developments raised hopes for reviving face-to-face talks between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
The pair have met several times for normalization talks mediated by Michel, but the process has been on hold since October.
With reporting by AFP
Attack On Driver In Kazakhstan Causes Bus Crash, Killing 3
Police in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, said on December 22 that three people were killed when a bus went out of control after a male passenger attacked the female driver. The bus hit a bus stop full of people and collided with four other vehicles. According to police, four people and the 36-year-old driver were hospitalized. The attacker was arrested and placed in a detention center on charges of obstruction of a public transportation employee and hooliganism. Witnesses say the man attacked the driver after she demanded he pay the bus fare. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Another Uzbek Official Reportedly Arrested On Corruption Charges
Uzbek media reported on December 22 that the former governor of the Izboskan district in the eastern region of Andijon, Serobiddin Ismoilov, was arrested two days earlier on charges of abuse of power. The reports come days after officials announced the arrest on corruption charges of former Agriculture Minister Aziz Voitov; former Bekobod district chief Shuhrat Mirzaev; the deputy governor of the Namangan region, Saidahmad Sultonov; the former governor of the Bukhara district, Khairullo Joraev; and several top Customs Committee officials. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Moldova Appoints Romanian Ex-Finance Minister As Central Bank Chief
Moldovan lawmakers on December 22 confirmed Romanian politician Anca Dragu as the country's new central bank governor after dismissing Octavian Armasu from the position the previous day. Armasu was fired for failing to intervene in a 2014-15 bank-fraud scandal that resulted in the disappearance of $1 billion from Moldovan banks. Dragu, currently a lawmaker from the center-right Save Romania Union (USR), was finance minister between November 2015 and January 2017. Dragu was sworn in as a Moldovan citizen on December 22. "It is a great honor for me to contribute to the European path of Moldova," Dragu said. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Romanian and Moldovan services, click here.
Taliban Bans Books From Minority Muslim Sects In Private University Libraries
In its latest restriction on religious freedom, the Taliban's Ministry of Higher Education has ordered all private universities in Afghanistan to remove religious books that do not conform to the Sunni Hanafi sect it follows.
Speaking to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi On December 22, Mir Zafaruddin Ansari, a lecturer at one of the private universities, confirmed that the ministry's guidance department had sent a letter to all the private universities.
He said the letter urged them to remove all books that "oppose the Hanafi jurisprudence or can foment opposition to its tenets."
The Taliban has ordered libraries "to remove books belonging to the Shi'ite sect, Hizb ut-Tahrir, and Salafists," he said.
Shi'a make up nearly 15 percent of Afghanistan's population and are the second-largest Islamic sect after Sunnis. Hizb ut-Tahrir is a contemporary Islamist group that was banned in many countries for its extremist beliefs. Salafists are a sect within Sunni Islam.
"I think a government delegation will supervise the removal of these books and punish those who fail to act on it," Ansari said.
A student in one of the private universities in the Afghan capital, Kabul, opposed the move.
"This will limit our efforts to learn about other religions and sects," he said.
Since the Taliban's return to power two years ago, rights watchdogs and members of the religious minority communities in Afghanistan have accused the group of discrimination and persecution.
Leaders of the tiny Salafist sect allege that the Taliban has tortured and persecuted its members by accusing them of supporting the IS-Khorasan, a splinter of the Islamic State group.
Some members of Afghanistan's predominantly Shi'ite Hazara ethnic group have accused the Taliban of systematic discrimination by preventing them from freely practicing their faith.
Most members of Afghanistan's once thriving Sikh and Hindu minority had already fled the country before the Taliban returned to power. Those still living in the country say they are struggling with strict restrictions imposed on them.
Afghanistan's last Jew, Zalon Simintov, fled the country soon after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.
Kyrgyz President Signs Bill Amending National Flag
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed a bill amending the national flag on December 22, two days after lawmakers approved it in a final reading. The lawmakers have said the wavy yellow rays of a sun on a red field of the old flag resembled a sunflower. The Kyrgyz word for sunflower is "kunkarama," but it also means "dependent." According to the lawmakers, the law allows the "straightening" of the sunrays to make the image look more like a sun. Several rallies protesting the change have been held in Kyrgyzstan since it was proposed in October. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Putin Signs Decree On Temporary State Takeover Of Russia's Biggest Auto Dealer
Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 22 signed a decree on temporarily putting Rolf, the country's largest auto dealership, under state management.
According to the decree, Rosimushchestvo -- the Federal State Property Management Agency -- takes control over Rolf, which is owned by a Cyprus-based firm and was founded by Russian businessman Sergei Petrov.
According to the Meduza website, this is the first time the Russian state has taken temporary control over a Russian businessman's company. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on December 22 that the move was economically motivated.
The self-exiled Petrov, a former member of the Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, called Putin's decree a manifestation of "lawlessness" that will negatively affect investments from the company's Asian partners.
The Russian authorities added Petrov to an international most-wanted list in 2019 for allegedly siphoning off 4 billion rubles (almost $44.2 million) out of Russia in 2014.
Petrov, who built the network of imported-car dealerships in Russia, served as a lawmaker between 2007 and 2016 and was one of the few independent-minded deputies in what is widely considered a rubber-stamp body.
Among other things, Petrov voted against a law that banned the adoption of Russian children by U.S. citizens and introduced restrictions for U.S. citizens' trips to Russia.
He also voted against another controversial law that expanded the powers of law enforcement agencies and introduced new requirements for data collection and mandatory deciphering in the telecommunications industry.
Nor did Petrov take part in a parliamentary vote on the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014.
Petrov has denied he illegally moved money offshore. In an interview with RFE/RL in June 2019, Petrov said he believed he and his business were being targeted for political reasons.
With reporting by Kommersant and Meduza
Jailed Kazakh Activists Sentenced To Additional 15 Days
The Qaharman rights group in Kazakhstan said on December 22 that a court in Astana handed an additional 15 days in jail to activists Aset Abishev and Aidar Syzdykov two days earlier on a charge of disobeying police orders. The two were arrested on December 6 near a detention center where they were awaiting the release of their colleague and sentenced later to 15 days in jail each on hooliganism charges which they rejected as politically motivated. Rights activists in Kazakhstan say pressure on dissent has increased as the second anniversary of unprecedented anti-government protests that turned violent approaches. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Activist's Parole-Like Probation Sentence Again Changed To Imprisonment
The Chui regional court in Kyrgyzstan's north has upheld a lower court decision to change the parole-like sentence of activist and blogger Adilet Ali Myktybek, known on social media as Adilet Baltabai, to actual imprisonment.
It is not the first time that Myktybek's parole-like sentence has been revised since his initial arrest and trial last year.
Myktybek, known for his articles critical of the Central Asian country's government, was initially arrested in June last year after he was questioned by the Bishkek police about his coverage of rallies by civil rights activists.
He was sentenced to five years in prison in November 2022 on a charge of calling for social unrest via the Internet, allegations he has rejected as politically motivated.
The court ruled at the time that Myktybek would not have to serve his prison sentence immediately, but instead would be under a three-year parole-like probation period. If he served that period without any violations, the court said his five-year prison term would be canceled.
Following his release in November 2022, Myktybek continued his blogging activities and took part in a rally on January 10 to express support for 27 jailed Kyrgyz politicians and activists arrested in October 2022 for protesting a border deal with Uzbekistan.
After Myktybek attended the rally, the Bishkek City Court ruled to send the blogger to a penal colony at the request of prosecutors, who considered Myktybek's sentence too lenient.
However, Kyrgyzstan's Supreme Court in April reinstated Myktybek's parole-like probation and released him.
Myktybek was rearrested last week after a court ruled in late November that the blogger had "violated" his parole by traveling from his native town of Sokuluk to the capital, Bishkek.
On December 18, the blogger’s parents, Myktybek Baltabaev and Saikal Junusova, issued an open letter to the Kyrgyz government saying their son had not committed any crime but was using his right to express his thoughts and opinions, which is guaranteed by the Kyrgyz Constitution.
Hundreds Of Kazakh Oil Workers Continue Strike As Two Of Them Fall Ill
More than 500 oil workers in Kazakhstan’s western region of Manghystau are continuing a strike launched almost two weeks ago despite two of their colleagues falling ill on December 21 with blood pressure problems. A district prosecutor said earlier that a probe has been launched against the workers on a charge of holding an “illegal” strike. The workers of the West Oil Software company in the town of Zhetybai are demanding the integration of their salary payment system into that of the national KazMunaiGas energy corporation, which would ensure a pay rise, as well as the renewal of their technical equipment. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
HRW Urges Bishkek To Release Activist Who Protested Changes In National Flag
Human Rights Watch (HRW) in a December 22 statement urged Kyrgyz authorities to drop all charges against activist Aftandil Jorobekov and release him after he was arrested for openly protesting changes to Kyrgyzstan's national flag and charged with calls for mass disorder and civil disobedience.
HRW said the charges brought against Jorobekov "violate his freedom of expression and right to peaceful assembly."
"Jorobekov should not be facing criminal prosecution for opposing a government initiative or calling for peaceful protests, all protected forms of expression,” HRW's Central Asia researcher, Syinat Sultanalieva, said. “Kyrgyz authorities should drop the charges and release Jorobekov immediately.”
On December 20, Kyrgyz authorities approved in final reading a bill amending the Central Asian country's national flag as many in the former Soviet republic continued protesting the move.
The bill, initiated by President Sadyr Japarov, argues that the wavy yellow rays of a sun on a red field on the current flag resemble a sunflower. The Kyrgyz word for sunflower is kunkarama, but it also means "dependent."
The bill, expected to be signed into law by Japarov, will allow the "straightening" of the sunrays in order to depict a more sun-like image, lawmakers have said, also arguing that the flag’s current image conjures up thoughts of Kyrgyzstan's dependence on foreign loans and investments.
The 39-year-old activist was detained on December 7, one day after he voiced his disapproval of the bill and announced his plan to hold a peaceful protest in Bishkek's Gorky Park on December 9.
"Criticizing the government and calling for peaceful protest is not the equivalent of stoking mass unrest, and it is certainly not criminal," Sultanalieva said. "Kyrgyz authorities should drop this absurd case against Jorobekov and uphold his right to free speech and peaceful assembly."
Meanwhile, many politicians, activists, and public figures in Kyrgyzstan continue to question the idea to change the national flag.
Prominent Kyrgyz athlete and two-time world wrestling champion Jolaman Sharshenbekov wrote on Twitter on December 21 that he will continue raising the country’s old national flag at international tournaments and competitions.
The head of the country's State Committee of National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, immediately commented on Sharshenbekov's post, threatening with unspecified repercussions any athletes who "even try" to raise anything other than the amended national flag at sports events.
"The law is adopted, and we, the citizens, must obey," Tashiev wrote.
Uzbekistan Summons Russian Ambassador Over Statement By Ultranationalist Writer
The Uzbek Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Malginov on December 22 and told him that statements by ultranationalist pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin a day earlier are "provocative and may have a negative impact" on Uzbek-Russian relations. Prilepin on December 21 spoke publicly about "the necessity to join Uzbekistan's territory with Russia." Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on December 22 that Prilepin's statement is "his personal opinion that has nothing to do with Russia's official position." Russian public figures have often publicly questioned sovereignty and territorial integrity of the former Soviet republics.
Tehran Appears To Criticize Moscow's Stance On Persian Gulf Islands
Ali Akbar Velayati, the senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has apparently criticized Russia's position on the long-standing dispute over Iran’s sovereignty of three strategic islands in the Persian Gulf.
Velayati, a former foreign minister of Iran and now a key international affairs adviser, expressed regret over the Russian Foreign Ministry's stance, suggesting it undermines Moscow's credibility with Tehran.
Speaking on December 21, Velayati warned countries embroiled in political and military disputes to approach their relations with the Islamic republic with greater caution, in apparent reference to Russia and its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Iran has had a decades-long territorial dispute with the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) over the Persian Gulf islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a meeting with Arab counterparts earlier this week, said the dispute over the islands should be mediated by international organizations and urged Iran to enter negotiations over the islands, apparently signaling that Russia was supporting the U.A.E.'s claims.
The dispute over the islands dates back to 1971, when Iran's Imperial Navy reclaimed control of the islands days before the U.A.E.'s formation and just as the British Navy was withdrawing from the Persian Gulf.
Since then, the U.A.E. has continually contested Iran's sovereignty over these islands, although it has refrained from military action.
The U.A.E.'s claims are based on past administrative control over the islands by the Sharjah emirate -- one of the emirates that make up the U.A.E. -- while Iran cites agreements linked to the British withdrawal from the Gulf.
The islands have high strategic value, being situated near vital shipping lanes and potential oil reserves.
Iran has provided Russia with weapons for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, mainly the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones that have been used regularly to attack civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two In Russia's Far East Sentenced To Prison For 'Financing' Ukraine's Armed Forces
A court in Russia's Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk said on December 21 that two individuals have been sentenced to prison terms of eight and seven years on charges of financing Ukraine's armed forces. Media reports identified one of them earlier as Tatyana Parshina, 24, who was arrested in March for sending 2,400 rubles ($27) to a Ukraine-linked fund. Another unidentified resident of Khabarovsk was handed a seven-year prison term on the same charge in a separate trial, the court said. The two sentences were the first ones handed to Russian citizens on the charge of financially supporting Ukraine's military. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Kremlin, Asked About Report On Mercenary Prigozhin's Death, Talks Of 'Pulp Fiction'
The Kremlin accused The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) of publishing "pulp fiction" on December 22 after the U.S. newspaper reported that the death of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash had been orchestrated by Russian security official Nikolai Patrushev. The WSJ reported that Prigozhin's private plane was downed by a small bomb placed under a wing. Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, led a mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin in June and died in the plane crash on August 23.
Russia Launches Probe Against Self-Exiled Opposition Politician Leonid Gozman
Sources in Russian law enforcement on December 22 said a probe had been launched against self-exiled opposition politician Leonid Gozman on charge of spreading "fake" information about Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. According to the sources quoted by TASS, the charges against the outspoken Kremlin critic stem from his online criticism of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. Gozman left Russia in September 2022 after serving two consecutive 15-day jail terms on charges of "equating" Soviet-era Russia with Nazi Germany. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistan's Top Court Grants Bail To Ex-PM Imran Khan
Pakistan's Supreme Court on December 22 granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and one of his aides in a case related to an alleged leak of state secrets, his lawyer said. It was not immediately clear if Khan would be released from jail as he has multiple arrest warrants issued against him in several other cases, said Salman Safdar, one of Khan's lawyers. Khan, a former cricket star, has been in jail since August after his conviction on corruption charges in a separate case. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of leaking state secrets.
Czech Republic Secures Schools, Soft Targets In Wake Of Deadly Mass Shooting In Central Prague
PRAGUE – The Czech Republic has taken steps to secure schools and other soft targets across the country in the wake of a mass shooting at a university in central Prague on December 21 in which at least 14 people were killed and 25 injured, 10 seriously.
The Institute of Music Sciences confirmed that its chief, Lenka Hlavkova, was among the dead.
Police confirmed that the shooter died by suicide.
Following the attack, Czech police announced they have increased security around public buildings and schools, which are closed for the Christmas holiday, across the country. Lectures and events at Charles University, which was still open at the time of the attack, have been canceled.
The Interior Ministry said on December 22 that three foreigners -- one citizen of the Netherlands, and two from the United Arab Emirates -- were injured in the attack.
Speaking shortly after the shooting, Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said that "the Czech Republic has never experienced such an act,” adding that there was no indication that the shooting had any connection with international terrorism.
It was the Central European country's worst mass shooting and one of the worst on record in Europe.
"I was at the scene of a horrific crime a moment ago. I saw a huge arsenal of weapons and ammunition in the faculty building," national police chief Martin Vondrasek said on December 21. "If it weren't for the quick intervention of the police, there would have been many times more victims."
Vondrasek said police believe the shooter killed his father in his hometown of Hostoun, west of Prague, earlier in the day, and that he had also been planning to kill himself.
He added that police are investigating whether the shooter, a legal gun owner, is the same assailant who killed a 32-year-old man and his 2-month-old daughter on December 15 in a park in Prague.
The shooter was reportedly a student at Charles University, and Czech media said the police were looking into social media posts allegedly written by the shooter to determine if there was a link to the attack.
The Czech newspaper Hospodarske noviny, citing a police report it had viewed, reported that the gunman had been treated in the past for psychological problems and legally owned 12 weapons, including a semiautomatic rifle, a shotgun, and pistols along with silencers.
The police report said that the gunman, identified only as "DK," had arrived at Charles University's Faculty of Arts building located on Jan Palach Square with a suitcase carrying ammunition. No explosives were found in the building.
The national police announced on December 22 that they were launching the nationwide effort to secure schools and other soft targets with armed patrols, while stressing that the measure was preventative and that no specific threats had been identified.
The Czech Republic has declared a national day of mourning on December 23 for the victims of the attack, which has prompted multiple messages of solidarity.
In the Prague city center, people lit candles outside Charles University buildings and leaders of academic institutions were planning to pay their respects on the evening of December 22.
Czech President Petr Pavel said he was “shocked” by what happened and offered his condolences to the relatives of the victims, as did leaders of Germany, France, Slovakia, the European Union, and Israel.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the people of Israel "empathize with the pain of the Czech people."
The White House said the United States is ready to support the Czech Republic as needed.
"Federal authorities are in touch with Czech authorities as they investigate this incident, and we stand ready to provide additional support as needed," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also reacted with shock and sadness. "I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery, he said on X.
Following the attack, which took place about 6 kilometers from RFE/RL's headquarters, acting RFE/RL President Jeffrey Gedmin said that "RFE/RL joins with our community in Prague in expressing solidarity with all affected by today’s shocking events at Charles University."
The shooting caused panic throughout the heavily touristed center of Prague. Videos showed the shooter positioned on a terrace of Charles University's Faculty of the Arts building firing onto the large square below. One police vehicle was struck during the shooting, according to the police report viewed by Hospodarske noviny.
Mass shootings are rare in Europe, but there were at least three others this year. A gunman in March in the German city of Hamburg shot dead six people and wounded eight before killing himself.
The other two took place in Serbia in a single week in May. A 13-year-old boy gunned down eight fellow students and a security guard in a Belgrade school. Two days later, a gunman killed eight people and wounded 14 others in a village near the Serbian capital.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, iDnes, and Reflex
Bad Weather, Russian Strikes Leave More Than 500 Ukrainian Settlements Without Power
Bad weather and ongoing Russian strikes have left an estimated 520 settlements in Ukraine without electricity as the capital, Kyiv, was targeted by more than two dozen drones launched by Russia on December 22.
The Energy Ministry said about 400 settlements were cut off the power grid by a sudden bout of bad weather in five regions.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Zakarpattya region was the worst hit, with 271 settlements left in the dark and cold, while the western Lviv region reported 70 settlements as being affected. Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, and Donetsk were among those that were hit by power cuts, the ministry said, adding that in Donetsk, some 120 settlements have been cut off the grid by Russian shelling amid heavy fighting in the eastern region.
The ministry also announced the deaths of two miners in the Russian shelling of a coal mine in Donetsk the previous day.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and emergency services said that a block of apartments south of the city center was struck by one drone, resulting in the reported injuries and triggering a fire that was quickly brought under control.
A nationwide air-raid alert was declared in early afternoon on December 22 but was later lifted.
Earlier, the Ukrainian military said on December 22 that 24 of 28 Iranian-made kamikaze drones launched by Russia were shot down.
"Aircraft, antiaircraft missile units, and mobile groups of the air force and the defense forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack," the Ukrainian Air Force said. "As a result, 24 'Shaheds' were shot down within Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolayiv, Kherson, Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Khmelnytskiy regions."
The military said the drones were launched from the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and from the Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk areas of southwestern Russia.
On the battlefield, the Ukrainian military reported that it repelled 95 clashes on December 21 on the eastern front, with heavy fighting near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region and Avdiyivka and Maryinka in the Donetsk region. Twelve clashes were reported in the southern Kherson region, where the military said that Ukrainian forces were expanding their areas of control.
The Ukrainian military reported that civilians had been killed and wounded in the attacks and that private residences and infrastructure had been destroyed.
Ukraine's southern command said infrastructure in the southern Mykolaiv region had been struck and that fragments from a downed drone had damaged a grain storage facility in the southern Odesa region.
With reporting by Reuters
- By dpa
Germany Says It Will Not Force Ukrainian Refugees To Return And Fight
Ukraine's problems with mobilizing soldiers to fend off the Russian invasion will have no practical consequences for Ukrainians living in Germany, according to German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann. "It will not be the case that we force people to do compulsory military service or military service against their will," Buschmann told dpa. Discussions are currently ongoing in Ukraine about how the army can recruit more soldiers. The military wants to mobilize an additional 450,000 to 500,000 men. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has been appealing to Ukrainian men living abroad to return home and defend their country.
Former Russian Minister Sentenced To 12 Years For Embezzlement
A district court in Moscow has sentenced former Russian government minister Mikhail Abyzov to 12 years in a maximum security prison following his conviction on charges of embezzlement and other crimes related to an alleged organized crime group.
Abyzov was minister for open government affairs from 2012 to 2018 in the cabinet of former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
The prosecutor in the case on December 4 asked the Preobrazhensky district court to sentence Abyzov to 19 1/2 years and his four co-defendants, former top managers of the Novosibirsk region's energy supplying companies, to prison terms between seven and 18 1/2 years.
Abyzov was arrested in March 2019 by officers with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) at the business terminal of Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport as he tried to leave Russia. He was living in Italy at the time and had traveled to Russia for his birthday.
His co-defendants, Nikolai Stepanov, Maksim Rusakov, Galina Fainberg, and Aleksandr Pelipasov, were arrested at the same time.
As a minister in Medvedev's cabinet, Abyzov's duties included trying to make the Russian government more transparent and accountable.
But Russia's Investigative Committee accused him of being a member of a criminal organization that embezzled 4 billion rubles ($43 million) from the Siberian Energy Company and Regional Electric Grid in Novosibirsk.
Investigators alleged that Abyzov and his accomplices stole the money and transferred the funds abroad. They accused Abyzov of founding the criminal organization in April 2011 before he became a government minister. They also accused him of fraud, illegal entrepreneurship, and commercial tampering.
Abyzov denied all the charges and called the indictment “an arbitrary essay on the topic of the Criminal Code.”
Prior to joining Medvedev’s cabinet, Abyzov held several executive positions at major Russian energy firms, including a role on the board of directors at the electric power holding company RAO UES.
Before his arrest he was listed by Forbes magazine as one of Russia’s richest citizens with an estimated fortune of $600 million.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
U.S. Concerned About Reports Paul Whelan Feels Physically Threatened In Russian Jail
The White House said on December 21 it is "very concerned" about reports that Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine convicted of espionage in Russia, feels physically threatened. "We're very concerned as we hear those accounts from Paul," John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, told reporters. "We will continue to work hard through our embassy in Moscow to make sure he gets consular access and that we can address these direct concerns with our Russian counterparts," Kirby said. Whelan, who denies spying, was arrested by the Federal Security Service (FSB) in 2018.
Czech Government Declares Day Of Mourning After Gunman Kills 13 At Prague University
PRAGUE -- The Czech Republic has declared a national day of mourning on December 23 for the 13 people killed by a 24-year-old student in central Prague in a mass shooting that has shocked the Central European nation and has prompted multiple messages of solidarity.
Interior Minister Vit Rakusan clarified that earlier reports that 14 people had been killed in the attack carried out at a building of Charles University included the shooter, who police now confirm died by suicide.
The shooting at Charles University in central Prague on December 21 also wounded 25 people, including 10 seriously. It was the country's worst mass shooting and one of the worst on record in Europe.
"The Czech Republic has never experienced such an act,” Rakusan said shortly after the shooting, adding that there was no indication that the shooting had any connection with international terrorism.
"I was at the scene of a horrific crime a moment ago. I saw a huge arsenal of weapons and ammunition in the faculty building," police chief Martin Vondrasek said. "If it weren't for the quick intervention of the police, there would have been many times more victims."
Vondrasek said police believe the shooter killed his father in his hometown of Hostoun, west of Prague, earlier in the day, and that he had also been planning to kill himself.
He added that police are investigating whether the shooter, a legal gun owner, is the same assailant who killed a 32-year-old man and his 2-month-old daughter on December 15 in a park in Prague.
Czech media reports say that police are looking into social media posts allegedly written by the shooter to determine if there was a link to the attack.
Police announced on December 22 that they had launched a nationwide effort to secure schools and other soft targets, while stressing that the measure was preventative and that no specific threats had been identified.
Mass shootings are rare in Europe, but there were at least three others this year. A gunman in March in the German city of Hamburg shot dead six people and wounded eight before killing himself.
The other two took place in Serbia in a single week in May. A 13-year-old boy gunned down eight fellow students and a security guard in a Belgrade school. Two days later, a gunman killed eight people and wounded 14 others in a village near the Serbian capital.
Reactions to the Prague shooting came from other European capitals and from the acting president of RFE/RL, whose headquarters is in Prague about 6 kilometers from Charles University.
"RFE/RL joins with our community in Prague in expressing solidarity with all affected by today’s shocking events at Charles University," acting President Jeffrey Gedmin said in a statement.
Czech President Petr Pavel said he was “shocked” by what happened and offered his condolences to the relatives of the victims, as did leaders of Germany, France, Slovakia, the European Union, and Israel.
The White House said the United States is ready to support the Czech Republic as needed.
"Federal authorities are in touch with Czech authorities as they investigate this incident, and we stand ready to provide additional support as needed," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also reacted with shock and sadness.
"I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery, he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The shooting took place in the philosophy department building of Charles University’s Faculty of Arts located on Jan Palach Square, causing panic throughout the center of Prague.
A photo that circulated on social media showed a group of eight students who climbed through windows to hide on a ledge of the building about five stories up.
A teacher at the university, Sergei Medvedev, confirmed to RFE/RL that teachers and students received e-mail messages instructing them to stay barricaded in their classrooms and turn off lights to protect themselves from the shooter, who was inside the building at the time.
Medvedev said he was lecturing when he and his students began hearing people shouting and sirens. When they looked out the window and saw streets cordoned off and the bridge empty, they barricaded themselves in the classroom until special forces arrived.
All the students who were with him got out safely, he said, but on their way out they saw a "horrible" scene that included blood in the stairway and stretchers that appeared to have bodies on them.
"We didn’t know what was happening...and how it was going to end," student Liza Chukharova told Current Time, describing how she and fellow students barricaded themselves in their classroom for 40 minutes until special forces came and told them to walk out with their hands raised.
"There was too much blood everywhere and stretchers around," she said, adding that emergency staff were on hand to provide psychological support to those who needed it along with tea and metallic covers to warm themselves.
"They are saying that everything is going to be all right," she said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, Dnes, and Reflex
- By AP
Taliban Official Says Afghan Girls Of All Ages Permitted To Study In Religious Schools
Afghan girls of all ages are permitted to study in religious schools, which are traditionally boys-only, a Taliban official said in messages to the Associated Press. Mansor Ahmad, a spokesman for the Taliban's Education Ministry, told AP on December 21 that there are no age restrictions for girls at government-controlled madrasahs. The only requirement is that girls must be in a madrasah class appropriate to their age. UN special envoy Roza Otunbaeva told the Security Council on December 20 that the United Nations was receiving “more and more anecdotal evidence” that girls could study at the Islamic schools.
Russia Adds Two Of Navalny's Self-Exiled Associates To Its Wanted List
The Russian Interior Ministry on December 21 added two self-exiled associates of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny -- Maria Pevchikh and Dmitry Nizovtsev -- to its wanted list on unspecified charges. Pevchikh chairs Navalny's International Anti-Corruption Foundation, which Nizovtsev anchors Navalny's Popular Politics YouTube channel. Both are currently residing abroad. Navalny's team said in August that a probe was launched against Pevchikh, Nizovtsev, and six other presenters of Popular Politics on a charge of distributing "fake" information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
