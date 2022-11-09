News
Direct Dialogue Between Armenia, Azerbaijan 'Key' To Peace, U.S. Says
The United States believes that continued direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan is key to resolving their issues and to reaching a lasting peace.
Following talks between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Ceyhun Bayramov, hosted by U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken in Washington on November 7, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing the next day that the United States remains "committed to promoting a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region."
"What we are doing is trying to create a space and an opportunity for the two sides to come together, to identify their differences -- of which there are many -- and to attempt to bridge them," Price said at the November 8 briefing, highlighting as a "very positive sign" the fact that the two countries "could agree to not only issue a joint statement but to agree on the substance behind it."
Price said that it is "quite important" that during the Washington talks Armenia and Azerbaijan "were able to agree to continue meeting and engaging in direct dialogue and diplomacy in the weeks that follow."
In his November 7 remarks before proceeding to talks behind closed doors, Blinken praised Armenia and Azerbaijan for taking "courageous steps" toward peace.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another bloody war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russian-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control of parts of the region, which is part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers, but periodic deadly skirmishes have threatened the fragile truce.
Uzbekistan Mulls Offering Citizenship For Investments Into Its Economy
Uzbekistan has put up a bill for public discussion that would allow foreigners to obtain Uzbek citizenship if they invest at least $1 million into the country's economy. In late October, neighboring Kazakhstan made a similar move, saying it was ready to provide permanent residence permits to foreigners who invest at least $300,000 in the Kazakh economy. The initiatives by the two leading economies in Central Asia come amid an influx of Russian citizens evading a military mobilization by Moscow to support its war against Ukraine. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Russian Art Teacher Jailed For Throwing Molotov Cocktail At Conscription Center
Russian art teacher Ilya Farber has been sentenced to three years and two months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a military conscription center in the region of Udmurtia in May. The press service of Udmurtia's courts said on November 9 that Farber was also ordered to pay a large fine to compensate for the damage caused by his "arson attack." Farber pleaded guilty. After Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, there have been several such attacks against military conscription centers across Russia. To read the original RFE/RL's Russian Service story, click here.
Russian Security Council Chief In Tehran, Discusses Ukraine With Iranian Counterpart
Russia's Security Council says that its secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, has held talks in Tehran with the chief of Iran's Supreme Council of National Security, Ali Shamkhani, over the war in Ukraine, security, cybersecurity, other issues. Patrushev's November 9 visit to Iran comes four days after Tehran acknowledged for the first time that it had supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow's war on Ukraine. Russia has used the Iranian-made, so-called "kamikaze" drones on Ukrainian towns and cities, and especially the country's energy infrastructure. To read the original Interfax story, click here.
Russian Journalist Kolezev Added To Wanted List Over Post About War In Ukraine
Russia's Interior Ministry added Dmitry Kolezev, the chief editor of the online newspaper Republic, to its wanted list on November 9, saying he is a suspect in an unspecified case. Media reports quoted sources at the ministry as saying that the case against Kolezev, who is currently in Lithuania, was launched over a post he made about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Reports say Kolezev is accused of discrediting Russia's armed forces and may face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Republic's website was blocked days after Russia attacked Ukraine in February. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Unidentified Drone Strike Targets Iranian Fuel Convoy In Syria
At least two fuel trucks were destroyed in an air strike by an unidentified drone on the Syrian side of the border with Iraq late on November 9, Iraqi security and border officials told Reuters. The strike was carried out by a drone and targeted a tanker-truck convoy carrying Iranian fuel that had entered via the Qaim border crossing into Syria, the officials said. The convoy crossed the border into Syria after obtaining "all necessary legal approvals from Iraq" and according to the transportation documents the Iranian fuel was heading to Lebanon through Syria, two border police officials said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Longtime Putin Associate Viktor Cherkesov Dies At 72
Viktor Cherkesov, an old associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the former chief of the Federal Drugs Control Service (FKSN), has died at the age of 72.
Lawmaker Aleksandr Khinshtein announced the passing of Cherkesov on Telegram on November 9. He did not mention the cause of death.
Cherkesov served as a KGB officer in Putin's native St. Petersburg during the Soviet era and later led the Federal Security Service (FSB) directorate in that city.
WATCH: An RFE/RL investigation has uncovered fresh details about a 1-ton cocaine seizure in St. Petersburg in 1993, when Vladimir Putin was head of external relations at the city council.
In 1998, after Putin became FSB director, Cherkesov served as the agency's deputy director and worked in Putin's presidential election campaign group in 2000.
After Putin won the presidential election, he appointed Cherkesov as the presidential envoy in Russia's Northwestern Federal District. Cherkesov was then also a member of the Security Council.
In 2003, Cherkesov was appointed to the post of FKSN director.
In 2006, at Putin's order, the Cherkesov-led agency investigated a case of a massive furniture smuggling that became known as the "Three Whales" corruption scandal, which involved high-ranking FSB officers and was believed to be linked with money laundering through a bank in the United States.
The probe led to the resignations of the head of the Customs Service, Aleksandr Zherikhov, Prosecutor-General Vladimir Ustinov, and the firing and arrests of top officials at the FSB, Interior Ministry, Customs Service, presidential administration, and other structures.
Cherkesov made public some details of the investigation, revealing an apparent standoff between top FSB officers, which Putin publicly criticized, saying there was "no need to make such information public."
In 2008, Cherkesov was removed from the post of FKSN director and became the head of the Federal Agency for Military Supplies.
In 2010, Cherkesov was relieved from his duties and later became a lawmaker representing the Communist Party. He criticized the 2011-12 reforms of the Interior Ministry, but, in general, mostly supported Putin's government and its decisions.
- By AP
NATO Announces Next Leaders' Summit Will Be In Lithuania
U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts will hold their next scheduled summit in Lithuania next July, the military alliance's top civilian official said on November 9, as Russia's war on Ukraine fuels security tensions in Europe and the North Atlantic region. "We face the most complex and unpredictable security environment since the Cold War," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, as he announced that heads of state and government from the 30 member states would meet in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, on July 11-12, 2023. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Russia Committed To Climate Targets Despite Sanctions, Envoy Says
Russia's climate envoy has said the country remains committed to meeting its climate commitments despite the imposition of Western sanctions, TASS news agency reported. Ruslan Edelgeriyev, President Vladimir Putin's climate envoy, said on November 9 that Russia could hit its target to be carbon neutral earlier than the current date of 2060 if the sanctions were relaxed. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
- By Current Time
U.S. Basketball Star Griner Moved To Russian Prison
Jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner has been moved to a prison in Russia after a Russian court last month rejected her appeal of a nine-year sentence for drug possession, a ruling blasted by Washington as "excessive and disproportionate." "Brittney was transferred from the detention center in Iksha on November 4," her legal team said in a statement. "She is now on her way to a penal colony. We do not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination," the statement said. Since March, Griner has been in the Novoye Grishino pretrial detention center near Moscow. Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on August 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. To read the original Current Time story, click here.
Sean Penn Visits Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Loans Him An Oscar
Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn, placed under sanctions by Russia for criticizing its war in Ukraine, has loaned his Oscar statuette to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a visit to Kyiv. "It's just a symbolic, silly thing," he said on November 8, seated beside the Ukrainian leader at a ceremonial table and pressing his hand on his arm to emphasize his words as aides smiled and laughed. "When you win, bring it back to Malibu." Zelenskiy presented Penn with the Order of Merit honor, the president's office said. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Russia Launches 'Massive' Drone Attack On Dnipropetrovsk As Heavy Fighting Under Way In East, South
Russia has launched multiple suicide drones on Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding people and damaging civilian facilities, the head of the regional military administration said, as fierce battles are under way in the eastern Donetsk region and in the south.
"The occupiers attacked the area massively with kamikaze drones. Our air defense destroyed five barrage ammunition. They also attacked the city of Dnipro with drones, targeting a logistics enterprise. Four employees were wounded; three of them are in serious condition in the hospital," Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.
Russian forces also bombarded the Nikopol district in the region with Grad missiles and heavy artillery. Reznichenko said the shelling damaged private houses, a factory, and a power line, but no one was injured.
A fire spread over more than 3,000 square meters but was extinguished, Reznichenko said.
Russian troops regularly shell the Dnipropetrovsk region with various types of weapons, in particular the Nikopol, Kryvorizky, and Synelnyk districts.
In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed Ukraine will not "surrender a single centimeter of our land" in Donetsk, and he thanked Ukrainian troops who are holding positions in the Donbas region.
The epicenter of the battle for the industrial region of Donetsk is around the towns of Bakhmut, Soledar, and Avdiyivka.
"The activity of the occupiers remains at an extremely high level -- dozens of attacks every day," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address late on November 8.
"They are suffering extraordinarily high losses. But the order remains the same: to advance on the administrative boundary of Donetsk region. We will not yield a single centimeter of our land," he said.
Donetsk is one of four Ukrainian regions Russia said it annexed in September following referendums considered a sham by Kyiv and its Western allies.
Fighting has taken place there between Ukrainian military and Kremlin-backed separatist forces since 2014, the same year Russia illegally annexed Crimea in the south.
Zelenskiy said the goal of the Russian troops is to push to the administrative border of the Donetsk region.
"We clearly understand the enemy's plans, so we act accordingly: carefully, thoughtfully, and in the interests of the liberation of our entire territory. We are strengthening our positions, breaking Russian logistics, and consistently destroying the potential of the occupiers to keep the south of our country under occupation," Zelenskiy added.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said the most intense battles were taking place in Bakhmut and Soledar where the Ukrainian military repels dozens of Russian attacks per day.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the region's military administration, said the city of Bakhmut was badly damaged, and there is not a single surviving house in Avdiyivka, Maryinka, or Krasnohorivka. Russian troops are trying to wipe the cities "off the face of the Earth," he said.
Fierce fighting was also going on on the edge of the town of Snihurivka, in the southern Mykolayiv region, according to Yury Barabashov, the town's Russian-appointed mayor, as cited by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.
Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-installed administration in the southern Kherson region, said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces had tried to advance on three fronts, including Snihurivka.
Vitaly Kim, the Ukrainian governor of the Mykolayiv region, apparently quoting an intercepted dialogue between Russian troops, suggested Ukrainian forces had already pushed the Russians out of the area.
"Russian troops are complaining that they have already been thrown out of there," Kim said in a statement on his Telegram channel.
The information could not be independently verified.
The Ukrainian military said it destroyed two Russian ammunition depots in southern Ukraine on November 8, one in Snihurivka, and one in Kostromka, in the neighboring Kherson region.
WATCH: Paratroopers with Ukraine's 79th Air Assault Brigade say they're holding positions around the small city of Maryinka in eastern Ukraine despite daily Russian attacks.
Russia has mobilized hundreds of thousands of reservists in recent months seeking to stave off an offensive launched by Ukraine to regain Russian-occupied territories.
Kyiv-based military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said on November 8 that 21 Russian conscripts had surrendered to Ukrainian forces around Svatove in the eastern Luhansk region.
"These poor mobilized men -- really poor, they had had nothing to eat or drink in three days -- of course they decided to surrender," Zhdanov said on his YouTube channel.
In the southern Kherson region, a battle between advancing Ukrainian forces and the Russian occupiers has been looming for weeks in the city by the same name, the only regional capital Russia has captured intact since its unprovoked invasion in February.
Kherson is arguably the most important of the four partially occupied Ukrainian regions that Russia says it annexed. It controls both the only land route to the Crimean Peninsula and the mouth of the Dnieper River that bisects Ukraine.
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, also commented on the fighting in eastern Ukraine on November 8. He was quoted by TASS as saying that information released about casualties among Chechen fighters near Lysychansk, a city in the eastern Luhansk region, was false.
"Not a single fighter of ours was killed in the aforementioned area," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that he didn't want to comment on "such falsehoods" but found it necessary "to reassure all sane and concerned people."
Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, released video footage that it said showed a drone strike obliterating a Ukrainian tank that was hiding in an urban area and shelling Russian troops.
"A Russian squad of unmanned aerial vehicles spotted the Ukrainian tank and destroyed it using a precision strike," the ministry said on November 8, according to TASS.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said Russian troops used drones and artillery on November 8 to shell communities along the Sumy region's border with Russia in northeastern Ukraine. The only damage reported was to utility poles.
Sumy borders three regions of Russia: Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod. The border regions of Ukraine are regularly shelled by Russia.
Neither side's battlefield claims could be independently verified.
The Ukrainian military has accused Russian troops of more looting and destroying infrastructure in Kherson.
"A convoy of trucks passed over the dam of the Kakhova hydroelectric station loaded with home appliances and building materials," the military said.
Russians were dismantling mobile phone towers and taking equipment, it said, adding that near the city of Beryslav, Russian forces "blew up a power line and took equipment from a solar power station."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and CNN
Russia, U.S. To Hold First Talks Under Nuclear Treaty Since Ukraine Conflict
The United States and Russia have agreed to resume holding meetings under the New Start nuclear arms-reduction treaty that have been paused since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on November 8. Price said the bilateral consultative commission, the mechanism for implementation of the treaty, will meet "in the near future." New Start is the last remaining arms-control agreement between the world's two largest nuclear powers. Russia in August suspended cooperation with inspections under the treaty, blaming travel restrictions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
Erdogan Announces New Meeting On Sweden's NATO Bid
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says another meeting on Sweden's NATO membership bid will be held later this month. Erdogan made the comment on November 8 after hosting Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Ankara. Erdogan said the joint meeting would be organized in Stockholm. Erdogan said he "sincerely wished" for Sweden to join NATO, but added: "We understand their security concerns, and we want Sweden to respond to ours." Kristersson said Sweden will "live up to all the obligations made to Turkey in countering the terrorist threat." Ankara has blocked Sweden and Finland from joining NATO over the harboring of Kurdish militants. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
German Officials Search UBS Branches Linked To Russian Oligarch Usmanov
German officials have searched branches of the Swiss bank UBS in Frankfurt and Munich as part of an investigation into Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, who is suspected of money laundering and other crimes. A spokesman for the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said on November 8 that the searches were at banks with accounts connected to Usmanov. UBS confirmed that its two branches were the subject of the searches and said it was cooperating with authorities. A spokesperson for Usmanov rejected the allegations, describing them as unfounded, false, and defamatory. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Turkey Arrests Two In Connection With Fatal Shooting Of Bulgarian Border Policeman
Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Bulgarian border policeman who was shot and killed while on patrol on the country's border with Turkey. Bulgarian authorities described the case as unprecedented and announced they would take "uncompromising measures" to combat illegal migration. The chief secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Petar Todorov, identified the officer as Sergeant Petar Bachvarov of the Border Police. The Interior Ministry said earlier that the shooting took place on November 7 amid an influx of people trying to cross into the European Union country. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says Climate Change Cannot Be Tackled Without Peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of his country has distracted the world from efforts to combat climate change. Speaking virtually to the 27th annual UN meeting on climate change (COP27) in Egypt on November 8, Zelenskiy said "there can be no effective climate policy without the peace." He added that the Russian aggression against Ukraine has destroyed 5 million acres of woodland and brought about an energy crisis, forcing some Ukrainians to resume using coal.
Ukraine Wants Extension Of Grain Export Deal, Zelenskiy Tells Visiting U.S. Ambassador To UN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for an extension of the Black Sea grain export deal that has allowed exports from three major Ukrainian ports, easing a global food crisis.
"We maintain the line that the initiative must continue regardless of whether the Russian Federation is willing," Zelenskiy told U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who made a one-day visit to Kyiv on November 8.
Zelenskiy emphasized that despite the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine is ready to remain the "guarantor of global food security," a reference to his country's status as one of the world's top grain producers.
The grain export accord with Russia, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July, expires on November 19. It appeared in jeopardy last month when Moscow briefly suspended its participation.
Kyiv wants the grain export deal expanded to include more ports and other goods, Ukraine's deputy infrastructure minister told Reuters on November 8. Ukraine also hopes the pact will be renewed for at least a year.
Thomas-Greenfield said global food security depends on extending the grain export deal, and that this is a priority for the UN.
She said she considers Ukraine “the breadbasket of the world" and said the war "really has had an impact on the entire global food market.”
Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Andrey Rudenko, said on November 8 that the Kremlin has not yet decided whether to extend the agreement.
“We still have time. We are looking at how this deal is being implemented following the restoration of our participation,” Rudenko said. “We are very dissatisfied with how the Russian part is being implemented."
During his meetings with Thomas-Greenfield, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for the United Nations to take a number of immediate steps, including the urgent referral to Ukraine of UN experts to investigate the issue of Iran supplying drones to Russia, his press office said.
Zelenskiy also told Thomas-Greenfield that Ukraine wants the UN to send representatives to assess damage to critical infrastructure in Ukraine and requests the maximum involvement of the UN in the restoration of Ukrainian energy.
He also called for the UN to "limit the membership and privileges” of Russia in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Among other topics reportedly covered in the talks were limiting Russia's ability to abuse its membership in the UN and launching a special tribunal against Russia.
Thomas-Greenfield tweeted a photo of herself visiting a forensic lab in Kyiv where she said technicians are "meticulously examining war crime evidence to hold Russia accountable."
She added: "If Russian forces think they are going to get away with their atrocities, they are in for a rude awakening."
Thomas-Greenfield also announced an additional $25 million to help Ukrainians survive the coming winter.
"Attacks by Russian forces have damaged housing and critical infrastructure across Ukraine," Thomas-Greenfield said on Twitter. "Today, while in Kyiv, I announced the United States, through @USAID, will provide $25 million in winterization assistance to help vulnerable people in Ukraine survive the winter ahead."
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Azerbaijani President Complains About Armenian Compliance With 2020 Cease-Fire Agreement
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he believes Armenia has not fulfilled commitments it made in the 2020 cease-fire agreement to provide Azerbaijan with a land corridor to its western Naxcivan exclave and to withdraw its troops from Nagorno-Karabakh.
Aliyev said providing the corridor and withdrawing the troops are commitments that Armenia made and that it must fulfill. He spoke to army officers at an event in Susa, known as Shushi in Armenian, on November 8, a day that Azerbaijan calls Victory Day to mark the end of fighting in 2020.
The Russia-brokered cease-fire agreement put an end to a six-week war between the two South Caucasus nations over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
“Two years have passed, but there is still no feasibility study [for the road project], no progress, no railroad, no automobile road. How long do we have to wait?” Aliyev was quoted by Azerbaijani media as saying.
During the two years since the cease-fire, Azerbaijan has allowed vehicles to go from Armenia to Karabakh and back along the Lachin road, he said, adding that Baku is “committed to our commitment to free movement.”
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has responded to previous similar demands for what Azerbaijan expects will be an extraterritorial corridor through Armenia’s southern Syunik Province, commonly known in both countries as Zangezur.
Pashinian has insisted that Armenia must maintain sovereignty over any routes passing through its territory. He also has said that the 2020 Moscow-brokered cease-fire does not require any extraterritoriality for routes through Armenia.
Armenia offered in August to open three checkpoints at its border with Azerbaijan for automobile traffic to and from Naxcivan, stressing that the routes would operate under Armenian legislation. Baku rejected the offer, citing unsuitable relief and climate conditions of the offered roads. It insisted instead on a route through the southern part of Syunik where a railway operated in Soviet times.
Aliyev also insisted in his speech that Armenia honor another commitment under the 2020 deal and withdraw its troops from Karabakh territory.
“What are the Armenian armed forces doing in Karabakh? Our patience is not infinite. And I want to once again warn that if this obligation is not fulfilled, Azerbaijan will take the necessary steps,” Aliyev said, without elaborating.
Armenia insists that currently it has no troops in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where about 2,000 Russian peacekeepers are deployed, and that the terms of the 2020 cease-fire did not require any disarmament among a local ethnic Armenian militia known as the defense army.
Aliyev insisted at the end of his speech that Azerbaijan wants peace. His comments came shortly after another round of talks focused on a peace deal between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, that was hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.
In his November 7 remarks before proceeding to talks behind closed doors, Blinken praised Armenia and Azerbaijan for taking “courageous steps” toward peace.
Another Tajik Activist Handed Lengthy Prison Term
Tajik activist Ramzi Vazirbekov has been sentenced to 13 years in prison on charges of calls for the forced change of the constitutional order and being a member of a criminal group. Vazirbekov's relatives told RFE/RL on November 8 that he was sentenced in Dushanbe three days earlier, the same day that Ramzi's brother, Oraz Vazirbekov, got 16 years in prison on extremism charges. Vazirbekov's brothers, who reject the charges, were forcibly taken to Tajikistan from Moscow in July, amid a crackdown on activists from their native Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Knowledge Of Kazakh Language, History, Laws To Be Mandatory For Those Seeking Citizenship
The Kazakh government has prepared a bill under which knowledge of the Kazakh language, the country's history, and legislation will be mandatory for individuals seeking naturalization, Prime Minister Alikhan Smaiylov said on November 8. Smaiylov’s statement comes amid an influx of Russian citizens who left to evade partial mobilization to the war in Ukraine. Kazakh authorities said earlier that since Russia started the mobilization on September 21 about 200,000 foreigners have applied for individual identification numbers that would allow them to work and open bank accounts in Kazakhstan. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Iran Charges Two Female Journalists Who Broke Story About Amini's Death
Iran's judiciary has charged two female journalists who have reported on the death of Mahsa Amini with propaganda offenses as a government crackdown on unrest and dissent sparked by the tragedy continues.
Judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told reporters on November 8 that Niloufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi are accused of colluding with the intention of acting against national security and propaganda against the state.
Hamedi is the journalist who took a photo of Mahsa Amini's parents embracing in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly. Her post of the photo on Twitter was the first report about the case.
Amini, 22, died days after being detained by the notorious morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code. Authorities have blamed "underlying diseases" for the cause of death, but supporters and family members say Amini was beaten while in custody.
Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, which marked the beginning of mass protests that have swept across the country.
Iran's intelligence services have accused Hamedi, 30, and Mohammadi, 35, of being CIA agents, part of a government narrative -- put forward without evidence -- that the United States and other Western powers are behind the unrest.
Hundreds of journalists have issued a joint statement criticizing the detention of the two women and the denial of their basic rights, including access to a lawyer.
The protests have seen more than 300 people killed and thousands detained, according to human rights groups. Despite government warnings that the crackdown will intensify, Iranians continue to take to the streets.
Students at the prestigious Sharif University in Tehran on November 8 staged a new demonstration, singing one of the protest anthems that refers to the high number of students who leave Iran, asking them "to stay and take the country back."
The International Monetary Fund says more than 150,000 educated Iranians leave their country each year in the hope of finding a better life abroad.
Videos published on social networks show students and professors at the Kurdistan University of Medical Sciences in western Iran refusing to attend classes in solidarity with the protesters on November 8.
Meanwhile, Amirhossein Sadeghi, a former player for Iranian soccer giant Esteghlal, rejected an invitation from the football federation to participate in the unveiling of the jersey for the Iranian national football team for this month's 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Sadeghi wrote on Instagram that "in a country where the parliament orders killings and the police are ruthless, football has no meaning anymore," a reference to a statement by the Iranian parliament urging the judiciary to approve the death sentence for some protesters
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Lawyer Who Has Represented Protesters Arrested In Tehran
Iranian lawyer Mustafa Nili, who has represented many political and civic activists as well as a number of those arrested during ongoing anti-government protests, has been arrested by intelligence agents affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
According to Fatemeh Nili, Mustafa Nili's sister, he was arrested at the Mehrabad Airport in Tehran on November 7. Agents then went to his home and confiscated his work and identity documents.
Since his arrest, she said she has yet to hear what the charges against him are.
Nili is one of several lawyers -- including Nazanin Salari, Bahar Sahraian, Mahmoud Taravatroy, and Amin Adel Ahmadian -- to have been arrested after representing people detained during nationwide protests sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Since the beginning of the protests, at least 15 lawyers have been arrested. Two of them, Babak Paknia and Ghodseh Ghodsbin, have been released, while the other 13 are still being held in custody, according to rights groups.
Anger over the death of Amini has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
More than 270 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
It's the second time this year that Nili has been arrested. Earlier, he was among a group of activists detained before they could file a legal challenge against the government and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, which suffered the Middle East's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
WADA Refers Case Of Russian Skater To Arbitration Court
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has referred the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, saying Russian authorities (RUSADA) have failed to cooperate. "Despite putting RUSADA under formal notice to resolve the Kamila Valieva case promptly, no progress was made," WADA chief Witold Banka said in a tweet on November 8. Valiyeva, 15 at the time, tested positive for a banned heart drug after the national championships on December 25, but the result was not revealed until after she helped the Russian Olympic Committee win the team skating competition at the Beijing Games.
Detained Turkmen Activist May Face Deportation From Turkey
ISTANBUL, Turkey -- A Turkmen activist known for his criticism of Turkmenistan's government has been detained in Turkey and may face deportation to Ashgabat.
Nurmuhammet Annaev, a Turkmen activist in Turkey, told RFE/RL that his colleague, Nurberdy Bazarov, was detained in late October and is currently in a deportation center in the town of Tuzla, near Istanbul.
Annaev and other activists told RFE/RL that they believe that Bazarov was detained at the request of the Turkmen authorities, and that Bazarov will face illegal incarceration and torture if deported to Turkmenistan, one of the most repressive countries in the world.
Nurberdy Bazarov, also known as Nurmurat Bazarov, is an outspoken critic of Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhammedov and his government.
The detention of Bazarov comes amid increasing pressure on Turkmen activists in Turkey and on their relatives in Turkmenistan, which Human Rights Watch says "severely" punishes "peaceful critics" of the government and suppresses "any indication of dissent and political expression."
In September, Ankara cancelled visa-free travel for Turkmen citizens at the request of the Turkmen government, a move many Turkmen citizens residing in Turkey said was an attempt to curb the presence of Turkmen human rights activists in the country.
Meanwhile, several activists have had to turn to Turkish courts in recent months to have decisions to deport them overturned.
In mid-June, a court in Istanbul cancelled a lower court's decision to deport Turkmen activist Bairam Allalyiev to his homeland, while in April, Vepa Orazmuhammedov was released from a deportation center after being held for five months.
The Turkmen government's request to introduce visas came less than three months after a group of Turkmen nationals in Turkey filed a lawsuit against former President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov and other top officials of the isolated and tightly controlled Central Asian state, accusing them of violating their human rights.
In 2020, dozens of Turkmen activists residing abroad held protest actions in Turkey, the United States, and the European Union to urge the international community to pay more attention to the situation regarding human rights and civil liberties in Turkmenistan.
