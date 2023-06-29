News
Violence In Nagorno-Karabakh Won't Disrupt Armenia-Azerbaijan Talks, U.S. Says
The U.S. State Department expressed concerns about the latest flare-up in violence in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh but said ongoing negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington will not be disrupted. "We are very concerned about the deaths of people in the mountainous region and we extend our condolences to the families of those killed. This demonstrates the need to avoid conflicts and to have a stable peace," spokesman Vedant Patel said. "There is no change in the schedule of the meetings." The final session is set for June 29.
More News
Former U.S. Vice President Pence Visits Ukraine, Meets With Zelenskiy
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who is a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in the 2024 election, made a surprise visit to Kyiv on June 29. Pence became the first Republican candidate to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy since the campaign began. Pence told NBC News in an interview in Kyiv that he wants to learn details of the atrocities committed against Ukrainians in Moshchun, Bucha, and Irpin. The three cities were occupied and nearly destroyed by Russian forces.
Former Senior Iranian Judiciary Official Released After Serving Less Than Three Years of 58-Year Sentence
Akbar Tabari, a senior official in Iran's judiciary, has been released from prison after serving less than three years of a 58-year sentence for serious financial fraud.
The news was confirmed on June 28 by Gholamali Mohammadi, the head of Iran's Prisons Organization, during a program on Iranian state television.
Tabari, who held senior financial and executive positions within the Iranian judiciary for nearly 20 years, was arrested in July 2019.
He was eventually sentenced to 31 years in prison for leading a bribery network and receiving multiple bribes, 12 1/2 years for money laundering, and more than 15 years for other undisclosed crimes.
Mohammadi stated that Tabari's release was due to a "judicial authority's decision within legal parameters," a reference to Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, the head of Iran's judiciary.
Iran is one of the world's most corrupt countries, according to Transparency International, which ranked it 150th out of 180 countries in its 2021 Corruption Perception Index.
Tabari's release has raised questions about the fairness of Iran's judiciary in cases involving high-ranking officials.
Unlike the immediate review and severe punishments meted out to opponents of the regime, including those arrested in the recent nationwide protests, the process of reviewing the charges of officials and their affiliates is often slow, and the execution of the sentence is usually suspended after a short period of time.
Mohammadi also confirmed the release of Mehdi Hashemi, the son of former prominent Iranian politician Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, and Mohammad Ali Najafi, the former minister of education and a former mayor of Tehran.
Hashemi was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 50 lashes in 2015 for "participation in bribery, embezzlement, assembly, and collusion to commit crimes against the country's security."
Najafi, who was released in April this year following a "leader's pardon," was sentenced to five years in prison after killing his second wife in June 2019. His sentence was annulled after he paid a sum of money to the victim's family.
Iran has recently executed at least seven anti-government protesters in hasty trials, triggering strong condemnation from human rights activists and numerous Western governments.
Critics have labeled these legal proceedings as sham trials, citing issues of inadequate legal representation and rushed decisions made behind closed doors.
Navalny Associate Zhdanov Says Jailed Father Under Pressure In Penal Colony
Ivan Zhdanov, a self-exiled associate of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, says his 68-year-old father, Yury Zhdanov, who is also imprisoned in a penal colony, is being harassed.
Zhdanov was sent to prison for three years in February last year after a court ruled that he violated restrictions imposed on him after he was handed a suspended prison sentence in December 2021 in a corruption case that critics said was politically motivated.
Ivan Zhdanov tweeted on June 29 that somebody placed a razor blade among his father’s belongings. According to the internal order regulations of the penal colony, possession of sharp items by inmates is not allowed and is punishable.
Although his father found the razor blade and threw it away, the penitentiary administration filled out a protocol on violation of regulations against him, Ivan Zhdanov said.
"[My father's] attitude to the situation is philosophical, as usual. But what scoundrels and bastards [the guards are]," Zhdanov tweeted.
Yury Zhdanov was initially handed a three-year suspended sentence on charges of fraud and forgery over an alleged recommendation he made to the city administration to provide a local woman with a subsidized apartment. It later turned out that the woman's family had previously received housing allowances.
Yury Zhdanov has rejected the charges. The apartment was later returned to municipal ownership in accordance with a court decision and no one among those who made the decision was held responsible.
Ivan Zhdanov, who is the former chief of Navalny’s Anticorruption Foundation (FBK), has accused Russia's presidential administration of trying to pressure him by arresting his father. He left the country in 2021 and currently resides abroad.
Navalny's FBK was known for publishing investigative reports about corruption among Russia's top officials, including President Vladimir Putin.
In 2021, FBK and other groups associated with Navalny were labeled as extremist and banned in Russia.
Iranian Students Issue Protest Statements Against Security Forces' Brutality
Students from two Iranian universities have issued statements of protest following the brutal treatment of a student demonstrator by a security officer at Tehran's Allameh University.
The June 26 incident, during which a security officer violently struck a student's head against stone steps, occurred in the context of a dispute over Iran's strict dress code enforcement.
The incident was triggered by the university's insistence on making the Maghna'eh -- a black cloth covering the head, forehead, chin, and chest -- mandatory for female students.
Whe students staged a sit-in at the university's National Garden campus, their protest was met with violence by security forces.
In response to the incident, Allameh University students issued a statement which declared that "nothing will go back [to what it used to be like]," and stating, "We, who have become 'We' for almost a year, have no word for you except one: no."
On June 27, students from North Tehran's Azad University issued a statement in support of their Allameh University colleagues in which they decried the "audacity of the university security measures against the protesting student at Allameh University."
The students' statement, which called for universities "free from gender discrimination and political, religious, and ideological exclusion," came amid growing tensions within Iran's universities, which have been at the forefront of protests and gatherings against the Iranian regime.
The students also drew attention to the death in the custody of morality police in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, which ignited the current wave of nationwide protests, and urged further protests to ensure that the incident at Allameh University would not be repeated.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency says that at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment or flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Russian Blogger Gets Eight Years In Prison For Online Comments On War In Ukraine
A military court in Moscow sentenced blogger Roman Ushakov on June 29 to eight years in prison over his comments on Telegram on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ushakov was found guilty of distributing "false" news about Russia armed forces, rehabilitation of Nazism, and inciting hatred. The court also barred him from administering websites for three years. Ushakov, who was arrested in December, said earlier he was tortured with electric shock during interrogations. In his last testimony at the trial Ushakov said he repents for what he did and asked the court to hand him a lenient sentence, promising "to stay away from the Internet from now on." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Belarusian KGB Adds Jailed Journalist Mazheyka To Terrorist List
MINSK -- Belarusian Committee of State Security (KGB) has added imprisoned journalist Henadz Mazheyka to its list of alleged terrorists.
Mazheyka was sentenced to three years in prison in March for writing an article about a deadly raid by KGB officers on a Minsk apartment in September 2021.
Vyasna (Spring) human rights group said on June 29 that Mazheyka was among several other persons added to the list, bringing the total number of individuals on the list to 1,073, of whom 322 are Belarusian citizens.
Mazheyka, a former correspondent for the Belarusian edition of the Moscow-based Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, was sentenced in late March after a Minsk court found him guilty of allegedly inciting social hatred and insulting authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Mazheyka was arrested in October after he was extradited from Russia. He was initially charged with inciting social hatred. Investigators said later they had found audio material with Mazheyka's voice "insulting Lukashenka" and filed an additional charge against the journalist.
Mazheyka is one of dozens of Belarusians detained across the country on similar charges related to a shooting in Minsk in late September 2021, in which an IT worker and a KGB officer were killed.
Little is known about the shooting, during which Andrey Zeltsar, an employee of the U.S.-based EPAM Systems IT company, allegedly shot dead KGB officer Dzmitry Fedasyuk before being himself killed.
The arrests were connected to comments posted on social media about the incident. Multiple individuals have received prison terms on charges related to comments about the incident.
Belarusian authorities blocked Komsomolskaya Pravda's website after Mazheyka published an article about Zeltsar.
In the article, a classmate of Zeltsar remembers him as a decent person.
Authorities claimed at the time that "an especially dangerous criminal" had opened fire on security officers after they showed up at his apartment looking for "individuals involved in terrorist activities."
Lukashenka has issued thinly veiled threats to people who post comments on social media praising Zeltsar and criticizing Fedasyuk.
Brussels Unveils New Package To 'Bring Moldova Closer' To The EU
The European Union has assembled a new support package meant to mitigate the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on Moldova and "bring the country closer" to the 27-member bloc, the European Commission has announced.
The package has five priority areas, commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement on June 28.
The five areas are focused on facilitating economic development and connectivity, reforms, energy, security, and strategic communication, the statement said.
“Moldova has stood firmly in solidarity and in defense of European values," the statement quoted von der Leyen as saying.
The EU has already earmarked 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion) "to help Moldova in facing multiple crises since the autumn of 2021," it said.
One of Europe's poorest countries, Moldova, a country of 2.7 million wedged between EU and NATO member Romania and Ukraine, has been confronted with further instability by Russia's war in Ukraine. Moldova's history is deeply intertwined with Romania, the two neighbors sharing a common history, culture, and language.
Moldova has received thousands of Ukrainian refugees and has voiced fears of a potential Russian invasion aided by Russian troops stationed in its breakaway Transdniester region.
Last year in June, Moldova became a candidate for EU membership along with Ukraine in a huge boost to the pro-Western aspirations of President Maia Sandu's government, which has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to destabilize the country.
"Despite the enormous consequences Russia's war of aggression is having on the country, Moldova is taking great strides to advance on its European future. With today's package, the EU shows we stand by Moldova and we will work to accelerate your European integration and reforms. Moldova's future lies in the EU," von de Leyen said.
The European Commission statement said that following its proposal earlier this month, up to 600 million euros ($656 million) from the bloc's Neighborhood, Development, and International Cooperation Instrument could be reallocated to "programs to increase support for other neighborhood countries, including Moldova" between 2024-2027.
Russia Adds Novaya Gazeta Europe Newspaper To List Of 'Undesirable Organizations'
Russia has declared the Latvia-based Novaya Gazeta Europe newspaper an "undesirable" organization amid the government's ongoing crackdown on civil society and independent organizations. The Prosecutor-General's Office announced the decision on June 28, saying the newspaper publishes "false information" about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Novaya Gazeta Europe was established by Russian journalists after the Kremlin launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February last year. The newspaper's chief editor, Kirill Martynov, vowed that his periodical would continue its operations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Belarusian Prosecutor Seeks 10 Years In Prison For Son Of Former Presidential Hopeful Babaryka
MINSK -- The prosecutor in a high-profile trial in Minsk has asked a court to convict and sentence to 10 years in prison Eduard Babaryka, the son of former would-be Belarusian presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2021.
Eduard Babaryka was a member of his father's election campaign staff when the two were arrested two months before the August 2020 presidential vote and Viktar Babaryka was unable to officially register as a presidential candidate.
Vyasna (Spring) human rights group says Prosecutor Alyaksandr Karol on June 28 asked the Minsk regional court to find Eduard Babaryka guilty of all charges, including tax evasion, money laundering, assisting in the organizing of mass disorder, and inciting hatred, adding that the defendant must be handed a 10-year prison term.
Judge Uladzimer Areshka is expected to pronounce the verdict and sentence on July 5, Vyasna said.
Eduard Babaryka, who along with his father was arrested in June 2020, went on trial on May 22. He rejects all charges as politically motivated.
In July 2021, the 59-year-old Viktar Babaryka, the former head of the Russian-owned Belgazprombank, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on charges of bribe-taking and money laundering that he and his supporters have called political retribution for challenging authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Last month, Telegram channel Rabochy Rukh (Labor Movement) cited sources as saying Viktar Babaryka was rushed from a penal colony to a hospital in the northern city of Navapolatsk with a collapsed lung and signs of multiple beatings. His exact whereabouts have not been known since late April.
Lukashenka was declared the victor of the August 2020 election, triggering protests by tens of thousands of Belarusians who say the balloting was rigged. The demonstrations lasted for months as Belarusians demanded Lukashenka, in power since 1994, step down and hold fresh elections.
At Lukashenka's direction, security officials cracked down hard on demonstrators, arresting thousands and pushing most leading opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters were killed in the violence, and rights organizations say there is credible evidence of torture being used against some of those detained.
Lukashenka denies voter fraud and has refused to negotiate with the opposition led by Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who supporters say actually won the August 2020 election.
The European Union, United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 68, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the "falsification" of the vote and postelection crackdown.
Kazakh Parliament's Upper Chamber Approves Bill On Returning Financial Assets From Abroad
The upper chamber of Kazakhstan's parliament, the Senate, approved on June 29 a bill on returning financial assets illegally transferred to foreign banks. The bill was approved by the lower chamber, the Mazhilis, in mid-June. President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev is expected now to sign the bill into law. The bill was initiated by Toqaev as part of reforms launched following anti-government protests that turned deadly in January 2022 and removed the clan of Toqaev's predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, from the political scene. Many in Kazakhstan are skeptical about the bill as Toqaev and many members of his government are former members of Nazarbaev's team. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Czechs Ban All Russian Athletes From Local Competitions
The Czech government said late on June 28 it had banned all athletes representing Russia from taking part in local competitions as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued. The government said it banned "the participation of individual athletes and sports teams representing the Russian Federation in sports competitions and games organized on Czech soil." At the same time, athletes and teams representing the Czech Republic must not take part in competitions held in Russia, it added in a statement.
Zelenskiy To Address EU Summit As Kyiv Claims Gains In Bakhmut
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to address by video link a European Union summit on June 29 as Kyiv says it is making gains in "fierce" fighting in the country's east.
EU nations that have been providing billions in aid to Ukraine are expected to reiterate their continued support for Kyiv.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"It's important that we consult and say we're ready to hold on for the long term, with financial and humanitarian support that's necessary for Ukraine but also when it comes to weapons," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters on June 29.
The dominant topic of the two-day meeting is the war in Ukraine, with leaders also discussing how the June 24 insurrection by the Wagner mercenary group could affect Russia.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned that the mutiny had weakened Russian President Vladimir Putin, but this didn't mean the West could relax.
"A weakened Putin is a greater danger," Borrel said ahead of the summit, adding: "Now we have to look at Russia as a risk because of internal instability."
In Kyiv, Ukrainian officials claim they have been making slow but continued progress in fighting around the embattled city of Bakhmut in the country’s eastern Donetsk region.
"Our troops are gnawing away at every meter of the enemy's land in this fierce battle," Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar said in a statement on June 29. "They are making progress."
WATCH: Artillerymen of the 30th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces say fighting has intensified near the contested city of Bakhmut. Current Time traveled with an artillery team as they prepared to fire on Russian positions.
Russian forces are "trying to hold their positions, conducting counterattacks" but are "gradually retreating after suffering losses," she said.
Separately, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskiy, claimed Ukrainian troops were steadily making slow gains.
"We have advances near Bakhmut and are continuing. We are moving," Syrskiy said on his Telegram channel.
Bakhmut was captured by Russian forces in May, after bloody and protracted battles that reduced the city to rubble.
Also, a Ukrainian commander said on June 29 that his forces took control of the village of Klishchiyivka, some 3.5 kilometers south of Bakhmut.
"This is a strategic point from where offensive actions to the south of Bakhmut will begin," Denys Yaroslavskiy, the commander of the reconnaissance company of the 57th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told RFE/RL.
Since launching a counteroffensive earlier in June, Ukraine says it has reasserted control over clusters of villages in the southeast.
The claims could not be independently verified.
The Ukrainian General Staff said early on June 29 that 40 combat clashes had taken place in the previous 24 hours, mainly in the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, and Maryinka in the western part of Donetsk.
A 71-year-old woman was killed, and two others were wounded in Russian strikes in the southern town of Bilozerka, in the southern region of Kherson on June 29, regional authorities said.
At least, 12 residential houses were damaged in the attack, they added.
In the city of Kramatorsk, Ukrainian rescuers pulled another body from the rubble of a restaurant and shopping center targeted by a Russian missile strike, taking the death toll in the June 27 attack to 12, officials said.
"In total, 12 people, including three children were killed, 60 people were wounded, and 11 other have been rescued," Ukraine’s emergency services said in a statement on June 29. The emergency and rescue operations have been completed, it added.
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed on June 29 that two Ukrainian generals and dozens of army officers were killed in the Kramatorsk attack. But the ministry didn’t provide any proof to support its claim.
The area was popular with soldiers, journalists, and locals in Kramatorsk, one of the largest cities still under Ukrainian control in the country’s east.
Ukrainian authorities on June 28 arrested an alleged Russian spy involved in the Kramatorsk attack.
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), working with special police forces, detained the person, Zelenskiy said on Telegram on June 28.
"Whoever helps Russian terrorists to destroy lives deserves the maximum penalty," Zelensky said in his nightly address.
He did not identify the person who was detained in the attack, but the SBU said earlier it was a local man who worked for a gas transportation company and is suspected of filming the restaurant for the Russians and informing them about its popularity.
Kramatorsk was targeted by two Russian missiles, one hitting the restaurant and shopping center in the city center and a second hitting a village on the outskirts of the city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
In response to the outcry over the attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on June 28 claimed Russia only carries out strikes "that are in one way or another linked to military structure."
Moscow has repeatedly denied shelling the civilian population in Ukraine despite evidence and testimony to the contrary.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP
Hungarian Parliament Committee Delays Vote On Sweden's NATO Bid
The Hungarian parliament's house committee has rejected a proposal to schedule a vote on the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership for next week, a lawmaker of the opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) party said on June 29. After a closed committee session, Agnes Vadai told Reuters that lawmakers of the ruling Fidesz and Christian Democrat parties did not support putting the vote on the agenda for next week's plenary session. Sweden has set its sights on formal accession to NATO at the alliance's July 11-12 summit and while it enjoys strong support from other members, both Turkey and Hungary have so far blocked ratification.
Reports On Surovikin's Whereabouts Persist Despite Kremlin Labeling Them 'Speculation'
Russian media reports on June 28 continued to speculate about the whereabouts of the deputy commander of Russian armed forces' united group, Sergei Surovikin, and his role in the weekend revolt despite Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s dismissal of the reports.
Peskov told reporters on June 28 "there are many different speculations, allegations, and so on about those events. I think this is one of such examples."
Citing U.S. security sources, The New York Times touched off the speculation with its report that Surovikin had known in advance about Wagner mercenary group's chief Yevgeny's Prigozhin's mutiny.
Surovikin, considered an ally of Prigozhin, posted a video message on June 24 calling on Wagner forces to halt their advance. Some experts said the message may have been forced.
High-ranking U.S. officials suspected an alliance between Surovikin and Prigozhin could explain why Prigozhin was still alive, the New York Times reported.
As part of a deal to stop the rebellion, Prigozhin and his fighters were allegedly offered exile in Belarus.
Rumors continued to spread on June 28 about Surovikin, who hasn’t been seen since June 24, according to Russian media.
The Moscow Times, citing sources close to the Defense Ministry, said Surovikin had been arrested. When asked by journalists about where the general is, the source replied: "We don't even comment on this information through internal channels."
The former editor in chief of Ekho Moskvy, Aleksei Venediktov, said Surovikin has not contacted his family for three days. According to Venediktov, it also is not possible to reach his guards.
RFE/RL couldn’t confirm the reports.
The rebellion saw Wagner troops occupy the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and then march toward Moscow.
The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed Western intelligence officials, reported on June 28 that Prigozhin had originally planned to capture Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander in Chief Valery Gerasimov during the revolt. The Journal wrote that Prigozhin had "accelerated his plans" after Russia's secret service caught wind of the plot.
The White House declined to add its voice to the speculation. Asked about the Wall Street Journal report, deputy spokeswoman Olivia Dolton said at a press briefing that the White House could not confirm nor speculate on any reports.
But U.S. President Joe Biden said that the unrest had weakened President Vladimir Putin, though he added that it’s “hard to tell” to what extent.
“He’s clearly losing the war in (Ukraine),” Biden said of Putin on June 28. “He’s losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said Putin had been weakened by the rebellion, which showed “the autocratic structures, the structures of power have cracks.”
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
OHR Calls New Laws Passed By Republika Srpska Illegal, Unacceptable, And Blames Dodik
The Office of the High Representative (OHR) in Bosnia-Herzegovina has called decisions made by Republika Srpska's National Assembly illegal and unacceptable and said Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik was "first and foremost" responsible for the move.
The National Assembly on June 27 passed a law saying that rulings and decisions by the Constitutional Court of Bosnia will not be enforced or applicable in the Republika Srpska entity.
A majority of lawmakers in the assembly -- led by Dodik's Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) with backing in part by the opposition -- agreed that the decisions and acts of the Constitutional Court would not be implemented on their territory until a nationwide law on the court had been adopted by the national parliament.
The vote was the latest in a series of political moves engineered by Dodik, who has long campaigned for secession from the country's central institutions.
The OHR, responding on June 28 on Twitter, said the move was "an unacceptable offence against the Dayton agreement, a serious challenge to the rule of law in the [Republika Srpska], and an assault on the constitutional order of Bosnia and Herzegovina."
The OHR emphasized that Republika Srpska has to respect its obligations under the Dayton agreement, which ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War, to fully respect the constitutional and legal order of Bosnia.
High Representative to Bosnia Christian Schmidt "offers political cooperation to all actors in Republika Srpska" to help it fulfill its legal obligations with the condition of full compliance with the Dayton agreement," the OHR said.
"The first step is to reject Milorad Dodik's bizarre and adventurous undermining of Dayton and Dayton institutions," the OHR said.
Dodik initiated the vote following the Constitutional Court's decision last week that altered the judicial body's rules, allowing it to convene without Serbian judges present.
"The Constitutional Court violates the constitution massively," Dodik said ahead of the National Assembly's vote on June 27. "It is completely delegitimized and led itself to the point of absurdity."
Three of the nine court members are appointed by the president of the European Court of Human Rights and six by regional parliaments.
The lawmakers also agreed that Serbian representatives in state institutions would not take part in any talks on reforms needed for Bosnia's integration into the European Union until the Constitutional Court had been reformed and the OHR had been closed down.
In addition, the National Assembly backed a veto by the Serbian member of the tripartite Bosnian presidency, Zeljka Cvijanovic, on the agreement on free travel in the Western Balkans brokered by the six countries of the region. The main issue raised by the National Assembly was the introduction of visa-free travel between Bosnia and Kosovo.
With reporting by AFP
Moscow Court Sentences Self-Exiled Media Manager Ilya Krasilshchik To Eight Years In Prison
A Moscow court on June 29 sentenced noted media manager Ilya Krasilshchik, who resides in Berlin, to eight years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Last year, Krasilshchik, former chief editor of the Afisha journal and the former publisher of the Meduza website, was added to Russia's wanted list after he was charged in absentia. The probe was launched after Krasilshchik published materials on the Internet about alleged atrocities committed by Russia's armed forces in the city of Bucha near Kyiv. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Blinken Says No Nuclear Deal On Table With Iran
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says no new nuclear agreement is on the table with Iran, despite quiet new diplomacy between Washington and Tehran. "There is no agreement in the offing, even as we continue to be willing to explore diplomatic paths," Blinken said on June 28 in New York. "We'll see by their actions," Blinken said of the future relationship, calling on Iran "not to take actions that further escalate tensions" with the United States and in the Middle East. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Kazakhstan Confirms Arrest Of Russian IT Expert Wanted By Both Washington And Moscow
Kazakh Deputy Prosecutor-General Ulan Baizhanov has confirmed that Kazakh authorities have detained Russian IT expert Nikita Kislitsin at the request of the United States.
Baizhanov said on June 29 that Kazakh authorities had also received a request from Russian officials to extradite the senior executive at F.A.C.C.T. (formerly Group-IB) company, one of Russia’s top cybersecurity firms.
Baizhanov explained that Astana will now request detailed information about the case against Kislitsin from the United States.
"We will analyze if the allegations are, in fact, a crime, after which we will decide on extradition. The process may last longer, if [Kislitsin] officially asks Kazakhstan for asylum," Baizhanov said.
Speaking about Moscow's request to extradite Kislitsin to Russia, Baizhanov said, "[Russian officials] must prove that he violated a law there. If [Kislitsin], as a Russian citizen, expresses his intention to return there, then a corresponding decision will be made with taking all the details into account."
Kislitsin, a senior executive at one of Russia’s top cybersecurity firms, was detained after he landed in Almaty on June 22, Russian media reported.
The United States has accused Kislitsin of buying personal data obtained through the 2012 hack of Formspring, a now-defunct social media site that allowed users to receive answers to questions.
Russia has protested the detention, calling on Kazakhstan not to carry out the U.S. request.
A top Russian diplomat in Kazakhstan, Consul-General Yevgeny Bobrov, was quoted in Russian media reports on June 28 as saying that the diplomatic mission had sent a note to the Central Asian nation's Foreign Ministry, urging it not to move quickly on the extradition.
Bobrov's note included requests to give full details of Kislitsin’s detainment on June 22, provide Russian diplomats access to Kislitsin, and not to extradite the Russian citizen to the United States in an expedited manner, TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies said.
In the meantime, Russia filed its own extradition request after suddenly filing criminal case against Kislitsen. The Tver district court in Moscow said it issued an arrest warrant for Kislitsin in connection with an investigation into illegal access to computer data in Russia, adding that a legal request will be sent to Kazakhstan to extradite Kislitsin to Russia.
The case is the latest in a long series of court battles between Washington and Moscow for alleged Russian hackers detained at the request of the United States in third countries.
The United States has over the past decade successfully extradited dozens of Russian citizens charged with cybercrimes from third countries, especially Western nations, leading Moscow to accuse Washington of “hunting” Russians.
The extradition of Kislitsen could be tougher than other cases because of Russia’s close ties with -- and influence over -- neighboring Kazakhstan, a former Soviet state.
“If Kazakhstan wants to be prudent, it may delay the extradition” to see how things shake out in Russia, William Courtney, the former U.S. ambassador to Kazakhstan from 1992-95 and an analyst at the Washington-based think tank Rand Corp, told RFE/RL. “Kazakhstan has to manage their risks.”
FBI Interview
Kislitsin, a prominent member of the Russian cyber underground in the early 2010s, was interviewed by the FBI in Moscow nearly a decade ago as part of an investigation into the hack of several U.S.-based companies, including LinkedIn, Dropbox, and Formspring. He was later charged with buying personal data from the Formspring hack.
Investigators in the United States say Kislitsin and his associates stole personal data and passwords of 117 million people and offered them to potential buyers.
In his meeting with FBI agents, Kislitsin was notified of his rights by the FBI agents, according to filings in U.S. federal court. Kislitsin indicated that he was “open for collaboration” and wanted to “mitigate problems.”
Kislitsin's current employer, F.A.C.C.T., confirmed on June 28 that Kislitsin is under temporary detention in Kazakhstan at the request of the United States.
“According to the information available to us, the claims against Kislitsin are not related to his work at F.A.C.C.T., but are related to a case more than 10 years ago, when Nikita worked as a journalist and independent researcher,” the company said in a news release.
The company also disputed his detention in Kazakhstan, saying it believes there are there are no legal grounds for it.
The U.S. State Department told RFE/RL in an e-mail that it does not comment on pending extradition matters, including whether or not a particular request has been made.
Yevgeny Nikulin, the mastermind of the hacks of the U.S. companies and an acquaintance of Kislitsin, was extradited to the United States from the Czech Republic in 2018 and sentenced to more than seven years in prison. He was released from jail earlier this year and deported back to Russia.
Prior to being charged by the United States, Kislitsin in 2013 joined Group-IB, one of the most prominent Russian cybersecurity firms.
Group-IB has gained international recognition over the years, signing an agreement with Interpol in 2017 to become an official private-sector partner of the international crime fighting organization.
In September 2021, Russia arrested Group-IB co-founder Ilya Sachkov, a well-respected cybersecurity expert, accusing him of treason.
Sachkov, who was a recipient of a Kremlin award two years earlier, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to transfer him to house arrest to no avail.
His case was finally turned over to a Moscow court earlier this month. A trial date has yet to be set. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
Following sanctions imposed on Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Group-IB spun off its Russia business to focus on international markets.
After the split, Kislitsin remained with the independent Russian business, which is now called F.A.C.C.T.
Belarusian Journalist Goes On Trial On Extremism Charge Amid Crackdown
Belarusian journalist Paval Padabed's trial on extremism charge started in Minsk on June 28 as the crackdown on dissent and independent media continues. If convicted, Padabed, whom rights groups have recognized as a political prisoner, may face up to six years in prison. Padabed was arrested in January and initially sentenced to 15 days in jail for reposting materials online that investigators claimed were extremist. He was not released after serving the term and was instead charged with creating an extremist group and taking part in its activities. Padabed's supporters insist the case is politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Father, Sister Of Teenager Shot Dead By Iranian Security Forces Charged With 'Anti-Government Propaganda'
The father and sister of Abolfazl Adinezadeh, a 17-year-old protester shot dead by Iranian security forces in October, have been charged with "anti-government propaganda," according to their family lawyer, Khosrow Alikordi.
The charges are in relation with interviews and social media posts by Ali Adinehzadeh and Marzieh Adinezadeh, Abolfazl's father and sister respectively, Alikordi said.
The family has reportedly been under pressure since Abolfazl's death, with their home being subjected to multiple raids by security forces.
Abolfazl Adinehzadeh was one of the casualties of the nationwide protests that erupted following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a young woman who had been arrested for an alleged head-scarf violation.
These protests have led to the arrests of thousands of demonstrators across Iran. The exact number of detainees remains unclear, but the head of Iran's judiciary announced in May that around 90,000 protesters had been pardoned by Iran’s leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Seven young protesters have been executed.
The Adinehzadeh family's lawyer has called for the release of all political prisoners and justice. He also expressed concern about the lack of transparency in the cases of political prisoners and the pressure exerted on their families.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in nationwide protests over the September death in police custody of Mahsa Amini have been on the rise in recent weeks.
The government has been accused of stepping up the pressure on the victims' families through collective arrests and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Switzerland Widens Sanctions On Russia, In Step With EU
Switzerland has expanded financial and travel sanctions against Russian entities and persons in step with the most recent sanctions imposed by the European Union on Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine. Among those targeted are people, companies and organizations that support the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, a statement said. They also include members of the Russian armed forces, leading representatives of state-controlled Russian media and members of the Wagner mercenary group that staged an aborted mutiny last weekend. The sanctions include asset freezes and a ban to travel to and transit through Switzerland. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By Current Time
Croatian Parliament Recognizes Holodomor As Genocide
The Croatian parliament voted on June 28 to recognize as genocide the Holodomor -- the starvation of millions in Ukraine in the 1930s under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed gratitude to Croatia, saying "global recognition of the Holodomor genocide continues to grow swiftly," and stressing that 27 nations recognized the famine as genocide. The 1932-33 famine occurred as Stalin's police forced peasants in Ukraine to join collective farms by requisitioning their grain and other foodstuffs. It is estimated that up to 9 million people died as a result of executions, deportation, and starvation during the Holodomor. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
- By dpa
British Government Hoping To 'Expedite' Chelsea Sale Funds To Ukraine
The British government has said it is seeking to expedite the process of funds raised by the sale of the Chelsea Football Club being used to support Ukrainians. Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich sold the club after he was sanctioned as part of the U.K.'s efforts to target Russian oligarchs following the invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich pledged to divert all proceeds to a foundation to benefit victims of the war. A charitable foundation was established to distribute the funds but a petition set up earlier this month claimed it has not yet received any money.
Iranian Authorities Arrest Associates of Iran's Top Sunni Leader Accused Of 'Disturbing Public Minds'
Several associates of Molavi Abdolhamid, the imam of southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan and Iran's top Sunni leader, have been arrested by Iranian authorities. The arrests were confirmed by a media outlet close to the Revolutionary Guards, who accused the detainees of "disturbing public minds."
Local news reports last week quoted unnamed sources as saying that a recent assassination attempt against Abdolhamid, orchestrated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), had been thwarted and the would-be perpetrator was arrested.
One June 27, the Tasnim News Agency, known for its close ties with the IRGC, dismissed the recent reports of a conspiracy to assassinate Abdolhamid as "rumors."
The agency quoted what it said was an "informed source" as saying that "rumors" about an alleged plot to poison Abdolhamid that had been circulating on social media were fundamentally false.
The agency said several individuals were arrested for allegedly spreading the "rumors" and a judicial case was initiated against them.
The news of these arrests follows a report by the HAALVSH, a group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Baluchistan region, about the "violent arrest" of Abdolhamid's grandson, Abdolnassir Shahbakhsh, on June 27.
Shahbakhsh was reportedly arrested on his way to the Makki Mosque, which is run by Abdolhamid.
The same day, June 27, 23-year-old videographer and photographer Osama Shahbakhsh, who worked for the Makki Mosque, was taken into custody by security forces. The circumstances surrounding his arrest remain unclear.
On June 24, Abdolvahed Shahlibar, a prominent member of the Makki Mosque, was arrested following a summons to the prosecutor's office. He was subsequently transferred to an undisclosed location.
These arrests come amid increasing pressure on Abdolhamid and his associates.
In December, a leaked document from the hard-line Fars agency said Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told security and military officials that rather than arresting Abdolhamid, who is a vocal critic of the government, they should try and smear his reputation.
The government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on the months of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Abdolhamid has said senior officials, including Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during a November 30 massacre in Zahedan.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Sunni Muslims are in the majority in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
In Address To Nation, Putin Says Wagner Soldiers Who Took Part In Revolt Can Join The Army Or Go To Belarus2
Putin's Regime 'Is Over,' Says Analyst, And 'Something New Is Starting In Russia'3
Zelenskiy, Biden Talk By Phone Following Failed Mutiny In Russia, Discuss Counteroffensive, NATO4
Occupied, Militarized Crimea5
Ukrainians Attempting To Enter Russia Face Days-Long Wait On Border6
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Calls Off March To Moscow, Easing Tensions7
British Intel: Ukraine Making 'Steady Progress' In Counteroffensive8
'Who Ends Up Getting Screwed In The End?': Relatives Of Wagner Fighters Seethe At Aborted Mutiny, Fate Of Loved Ones9
Africa Or Death? Prigozhin Unlikely To Remain In Belarus For Long10
After Prigozhin's Mutiny, Russia's Elites Wait For The Fallout
Subscribe