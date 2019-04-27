Armenia Celebrates First Citizen's Day Holiday

Armenia is celebrating its newest holiday after a bill designating the last Saturday in April as Citizen's Day was adopted by the Armenian parliament earlier this month. Events were held throughout the country on April 27, with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian attending festivities in Yerevan. Citizen's Day marks the anniversary of the nationwide protest movement in April 2018 that ousted longtime leader Serzh Sarkisian and swept Pashinian to power. Opposition and rights groups have objected to state money -- around $255,000 -- being spent to celebrate a political victory.