Aremian PM Says His Country's External Security Remains 'Unresolved'
YEREVAN -- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian says the issue of his country’s external security remains "unresolved," calling the situation "a major challenge for the country."
Pashinian told a press conference in Yerevan on March 14 that an ongoing exchange of peace proposals between Armenia and Azerbaijan indicates some progress in the Yerevan-Baku peace talks, but stressed that the "further we move, the more fundamental problems we face."
"Azerbaijan is trying to outline territorial demands and intentions toward Armenia, which is a red line for us," Pashinian said, emphasizing that the possibility of military escalation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh is very high.
"The implementation of the future peace deal must be guaranteed. Proposals that may solve the issue are possible,” Pashinian added.
Pashinian said that during his recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin he stressed that "there are problems" in the part of Nagorno-Karabakh that is under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
The peacekeepers were deployed in the disputed region after Baku, as a result of a 2020 war, regained control over a large chunk of the breakaway region and seven districts around it that were under ethnic Armenian control for three decades.
Pashinian's press conference came eight days after the latest deadly clashes between Nagorno-Karabakh separatists and Azerbaijani troops. Several lives were lost on both sides.
Talking about Yerevan's decision last week not to seek the post of the deputy Secretary General of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which also comprises Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, Pashinian said Armenia continues to work with the group.
Armenia has voiced dissatisfaction with the CSTO's unwillingness to intervene in what Yerevan claims have been several Azerbaijani incursions into Armenian territory since May 2021.
Azerbaijan denies the claims noting that there is an absence of delimitation and demarcation for the nearly 500-kilometer-long border between the two South Caucasus nations.
Pashinian said that Armenia is not moving toward quitting the CSTO, but instead it is the "CSTO that is quitting Armenia willingly or unwillingly."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Armenian Service
Father Of Bosnian Student Whose Death Sparked Protests Sues Republika Srpska
The father of a Bosnian student whose unresolved death sparked months of protests in Republika Srpska has sued Bosnia's predominantly Serb entity, which he accuses of discrimination.
David Dragicevic, a 21-year-old technology student from Banja Luka, was found dead in a local river a week after going missing in March 2018.
Police said at the time that Dragicevic had been caught up in a fight at a cafe and that they found alcohol and drugs in his system.
The victim's family has accused police of involvement, saying their son was abducted, tortured, and murdered.
David's father, Davor Dragicevic, said on March 14 that he has sued Republika Srpska's Interior Ministry and the entity's judicial institutions for discriminating against him and the "Justice for David" group that he created.
The case was called a drowning and originally ruled a suicide.
David's family has accused authorities of putting pressure on them and their supporters.
In April 2021, the central Prosecutor's Office for Bosnia-Herzegovina took over the case from the Banja Luka Prosecutor's Office.
In March 2019, David's body was exhumed and his parents moved his remains from Banja Luka to the Austrian town of Wiener Neustadt, near Vienna.
Dragicevic led months of anti-government protests by demanding answers about his son's death. Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, has called the protests “politically motivated” and denied any wrongdoing by police.
"Since day one, [there was] continuous monitoring and discrimination [by authorities]," Dragicevic said on March 14, adding that the aim of his lawsuit is to obtain a legal document that will officially prove "that the institutions of Republika Srpska have committed acts of discrimination."
Davor Dragicevic's move against Republika Srpska was the second related to the case.
In December 2020, a Banja Luka court ruled in favor of the "Justice for David" group, who had also sued the Serb entity for discrimination. The court ordered that compensation must be paid to them.
With reporting by AP
Lithuanian Lawmakers Designate Russia's Wagner Group As 'Terrorist Organization'
Lithuania's parliament -- the Seimas -- has designated the Russian armed group Wagner PMC, which is fighting in Ukraine, as a "terrorist organization." The resolution approved on March 14 said fighters from Wagner "pose a threat to state and public security." The parliamentary resolution alleges that since the beginning of the war Wagner troops have been committing "numerous crimes," including killing and torturing civilians and hitting civilian targets -- which could be equated with terrorism. The document calls for other countries to follow Lithuania's example. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Official Says Black Sea Grain Deal Extended For 60 Days
A Russian official says a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain through its Black Sea ports has been extended for 60 days, though Kyiv said it would stick to a 120-day extension and Turkey said talks were ongoing. Since Russia and Ukraine signed the UN-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative in Turkey on July 22, millions of tons of grain and other food products have been exported from Ukrainian ports. "Indeed, the deal has been extended -- it has been agreed that it has been extended for 60 days," TASS cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksander Grushko as saying on March 14. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Rights Group Calls For Sanctions On Iran For Sentencing Swedish-Iranian Dissident To Death
The U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) has urged the international community to sanction Iran for sentencing Iranian-Swedish dissident Habib Chaab to death after "luring" him to Turkey and taking him to Iran. Chaab was tried and condemned for leading a "terrorist group" and organizing and carrying out "numerous bombings and terrorist operations" in southwestern Iran. Chaab is a founder and former leader of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz separatist group. CHRI said in a statement that governments should impose "political and economic consequences" on Tehran for its "hostage-taking.”
- By AP
Russia Invited To Participate In Central Asian Soccer Event
Russia has been invited to participate in the inaugural Central Asian Football Association Championships in June along with seven other national teams. Russian teams have been barred from European and FIFA competitions since the invasion of Ukraine in February of last year. But the Tajik Football Association announced on March 13 that a Russian team could join the new regional tournament along with former Soviet republics Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan. Afghanistan, Iran and another country, yet to be confirmed, will complete the lineup for the games expected to be hosted in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and Tashkent, Uzbekistan. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Launches Deadly Missile Attack On Kramatorsk As Fighting Rages In East
Russia on has launched a deadly missile attack on the city of Kramatorsk as Ukrainian and Russian forces remained locked in a grinding battle for the control of Bakhmut farther east in the Donetsk region.
A Russian missile hit an apartment building in Kramatorsk, killing one civilian and wounding three others, the Prosecutor-General's Office reported on March 14. It added that six high-rise apartment buildings were damaged in the attack and that search-and-rescue operations were still under way.
Kramatorsk, some 50 kilometers from Bakhmut, was the scene last year of one of the worst attacks on civilians in the war, when 58 civilians were killed in April by a missile containing cluster bomblets, in what Human Rights Watch has said amounted to a war crime.
The Ukrainian military said in its daily report on March 14 that despite sustaining "significant" losses, Russian forces continued to mount waves of attacks on Bakhmut and other several locations around the city in the eastern region of Donetsk.
"Over the past day, our forces repelled 102 enemy attacks...In Bakhmut, the enemy has not paused in its attempts to capture the city," the General Staff of Ukraine's military said, adding that fierce battles were also taking palce in Lyman, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Amid the monthslong fighting for the mining city, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine's future is being decided on the eastern front and vowed that Kyiv's forces will prevail.
"It is very tough in the east, very painful," Zelenskiy told Ukrainians in his regular nightly video address.
"We must destroy the enemy's military power -- and we will destroy it. In Belohoryivka, Maryinka, Avdiyivka, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Kamyianka, and all the other places where it is now being decided what our future will be. Where our future, of all Ukrainians, is being fought for," Zelenskiy said, adding that he is grateful to every fighter who is risking his life in these battles.
“I thank everyone who is defending their positions and fighting for Ukraine and their brothers,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who never lets down those who are next to them on the line.”
Ukrainian forces have been mounting robust resistance on the west side of Bakhmut against repeated breakthrough attempts by Russian mercenary fighters from the Wagner private firm.
On March 14, the Kremlin said Moscow's goals in Ukraine can only be achieved by military force.
"We have to achieve our goals. Right now this is only possible by military means due to the current position of the Kyiv regime," Russian state news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
Meanwhile, Reuters and The New York Times said sources told them that the International Criminal Court (ICC) is planning to seek the arrest of Russian officials for forcibly deporting children from Ukraine and targeting the country's civilian infrastructure.
The ICC did not immediately comment on the report. If confirmed, they would be the first international war crimes cases arising from Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
On the diplomatic front, Turkey said on March 14 that talks are continuing over the extension of an agreement that allows Ukraine to export grains on the Black Sea.
The pact brokered between Moscow and Kyiv in July by Turkey and the United Nations is scheduled to end on March 18 and can be extended only with Russia's agreement.
The Turkish Defense Ministry cited Russia as agreeing to back a 60-day extension to the deal, but Ukraine said the agreement only allows for a 120-day extension.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russian Woman Arrested For Spying In Albania Requests Asylum, Citing Fear Of Persecution In Russia
Svetlana Timofoeva, a Russian national who was arrested and charged with spying in Albania, requested asylum in the Western Balkan nation on March 13, saying she fears persecution should she return to Russia.
Timofoeva, 33, was arrested in August 2022 along with another Russian, 25-year-old Mikhail Zorin, and Ukrainian Fedir Mykhaylov, age unknown, after allegedly attempting to enter a military facility.
They were arrested inside or near the former military plant in Gramsh, 80 kilometers south of the capital, Tirana. The suspects had taken photos of the plant.
Timofoeva, a self-proclaimed blogger, said she was only attempting to photograph a closed former communist-era military facility, part of her efforts to document abandoned Cold War buildings.
Timofoeva is being held at a women's prison in Tirana. A hearing has been set for March 17.
"If I return to the Russian Federation, I will be persecuted because of my political beliefs," she claimed.
Her lawyer, Isuf Shehu, said the asylum application was filed with Albanian authorities because Timofoeva faces similar spying charges in Russia, also because of her blogging efforts to photograph Cold War sites, often military facilities. Moscow has requested her extradition.
"There is reason to think she will be subjected to persecution or discrimination or wild, inhuman, humiliating treatment or actions that constitute violations of fundamental human rights. The return of this citizen to Russia would be contrary to the prohibition of torture and inhuman and humiliating treatment," the asylum request stated.
Albanian judge Pajtime Fetahu, in an August 24 ruling, agreed with prosecutors’ request to detain the three amid allegations of “securing secret information of military or any other character in order to be supplied to a foreign power, which violates the country’s independence.”
The two other suspects also remain detained in Albania. They have also denied the allegations and reportedly have submitted appeals to the Supreme Court
The arrest of the three raised alarms in Albania, a member of NATO and a supporter of Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion of that country.
With reporting by Reuters
Uzbek National Gets Life In Prison For New York Bike Path Attack That Killed Eight
Sayfullo Saipov, the man convicted of killing eight people in an attack on a Manhattan bike path in 2017, was spared the death penalty after a federal jury on March 13 deadlocked on how he should be punished. The deadlock means Saipov will be sentenced to life in prison without parole. He will spend his sentence at Colorado's Supermax facility, the most secure U.S. federal prison. Saipov, a 35-year-old Uzbek national, was convicted in January of committing murder with a goal of joining Islamic State, which the United States has designated a terrorist organization. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
First Closed-Door Session Held In Treason Case Against Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza
In a closed-door session, a Moscow court on March 13 began to consider the treason case against jailed opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who faces nearly 25 years in prison for high treason after making comments critical of the Kremlin.
It wasn’t immediately clear what was discussed at the day’s session. The treason trial itself -- which Western governments and rights groups call politically motivated -- is scheduled for March 16.
Kara-Murza’s Twitter account said on March 13 that “the press and diplomats were not allowed beyond the courthouse entrance. The bailiff explained it by the fact that the case was ‘super-secret’ and that the press would eavesdrop at the door.”
In comments to RFE/RL, his wife, Yevgenia, said that the case against the activist “is an undisguised, naked hypocrisy.”
She said he has become subject to persecution because of his “public speeches against the policy of the current government, against repressions in the country, against the aggressive, monstrous war against Ukraine, of course, in the eyes of the current government, damage Russia and jeopardize its security.”
Vadim Prokhorov, one of his lawyers, told reporters on March 13 that "we have returned to Stalinist times. To enormous Stalinist sentences."
The Moscow court on March 6 extended Kara-Murza’s pretrial despite a physician's request to release him immediately due to his illness -- described as polyneuropathy, a disease affecting peripheral nerves.
Kara-Murza's lawyer said the jailed politician's illness was a result of two separate incidents in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- when he fell deathly ill with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Kara-Murza and his associates have said the Kremlin must have been behind his poisoning. The Kremlin has denied involvement.
The 41-year-old politician was detained in April last year and sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying police. He was later charged with spreading false information about the Russian Army for talks he held with lawmakers in the U.S. state of Arizona.
On March 3, the U.S. State Department and Treasury announced a new round of sanctions against those involved in what U.S. authorities called the "arbitrary detention" and "serious human rights abuses" of Kara-Murza.
Russia and China Threaten To Create Global 'Danger And Disorder,' Says Britain's Sunak
Britain cast China as representing an "epoch-defining challenge" to the world order, in an update to its foreign policy framework published on March 13 that declared that the U.K.'s security hinged on the outcome of the Ukraine war. In the refresh of Britain's blueprint for security and international policy, the government warned of China’s deepening partnership with Russia, and Moscow's growing cooperation with Iran following the invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain's Integrated Review (IR) had been updated to take account of recent events, with the hardening of language and positioning toward Beijing and Moscow. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Troops Wrap Up Leopard Tank Training In Spain
Ukrainian soldiers wrap up a four-week training course in Spain this week on how to operate the Leopard 2 tanks Western allies have agreed to deliver to help Kyiv fight Russian forces, the Spanish Defense Ministry said on March 13. The 55 Ukrainian trainees arrived in mid-February and are scheduled to fly to Poland on March 15 as they make their way back to Ukraine and the front line. They have been training 12 hours a day, six days a week, at a Spanish military base in the northeastern city of Zaragoza, an officer told reporters.
Iranian Reformer Tajzadeh Says Attacked By Prison Guards For Third Time In Month
Prominent reformist politician Mostafa Tajzadeh, who is currently being held at Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, says he and his cell mates were attacked by guards for their support of recent comments made by opposition figure Mir Hossein Musavi on regime change.
Tajzadeh, 65, said in a letter that he and fellow prisoners Saeed Madani and Hossein Razzaq were attacked after they were subjected to an "unusual and long search" of their cell over the weekend.
Tajzadeh said guards seized some personal notes in an attack, which comes amid government claims that more than 80,000 people have been released in a mass amnesty, that was a direct response to their support for Musavi.
In the letter, which he addressed to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tajzadeh, a former deputy interior minister and staunch critic of Khamenei, claimed it was the third attack by prison inspectors on his cell in Evin in the past month.
"How do these measures (attacks) fit with the announcement of an amnesty for prisoners?" he asked in the letter.
"And why even after unjustly imprisoning your critics do you trample on their inalienable and basic rights in prisons?"
For months, antiestablishment protesters have called for the overthrow of Iran's clerical regime and demanded greater social and political freedoms. Opposition figures -- including Musavi -- and civil society groups inside Iran took that issue a step further last month, sharing proposals that would transform or even replace the current theocratic system with a democracy.
Tajzadeh -- who last year made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency as a reformist -- was found guilty on three charges related to his repeated calls for structural changes in the country and sentenced to five years in prison.
Referring to Khamenei’s repeated claim that the opposition is free to criticize him, Tajzadeh asked in the letter how that is possible "if I have been sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison just for criticizing your performance in two cases, while a distinguished researcher like Saeed Madani has been sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison in two cases."
Tajzadeh served as deputy interior minister under reformist former`president Mohammad Khatami, who held office from 1997 to 2005.
He was arrested in 2009 during mass protests disputing the reelection of then President Mahmud Ahmadinejad that was contested by an opposition supporting reformist candidates Mehdi Karrubi and Mir Hossein Musavi.
In 2010, Tajzadeh was convicted of harming national security and propaganda against the state. He was released in 2016 after serving most of his seven-year sentence.
After his release, Tajzadeh has often called on authorities to free Karrubi and Musavi who have been under house arrest for more than a decade.
Last October, a branch of Iran's Revolutionary Court sentenced Tajzadeh to the current five-year term he is serving. Tajzadeh declined to speak in court during the hearing after a request he made to talk one-on-one with his lawyer was rejected.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bulgarian Growers Call For Ban On Wheat Imports From Ukraine
Grain producers in Bulgaria have called for a halt to imports of Ukrainian wheat. Protesters taking part in demonstrations in three Bulgarian regions told state radio BNT that domestically grown wheat cannot compete with Ukrainian imports, which are around 30 percent cheaper. "The market has collapsed, the warehouses are full," the coordinator of the protests, Dimitar Dimoitrov, said on March 13, adding that there were similar problems as a result of the import of cheaper sunflower seeds from Ukraine.
Two Police Officers Working With Pakistan Census Teams Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Two policemen were killed as census teams came under attack in two districts in Pakistan’s northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, officials said on March 13, in the latest attack on law-enforcement personnel in the region. Motorcyclists opened fire in Lakki Marwat on the census team near the Sadar Police Station, killing one officer, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police tweeted. A census team also came under attack in Tank, where one policeman was killed, police said. Pakistan’s latest census effort began on March 1 and will run to April 1. More than 120,000 field workers are involved. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Germany's Scholz Welcomes Saudi-Iran Efforts To Build 'Less Confrontational' Ties
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the agreement by Saudi Arabia and Iran to reestablish ties after years of hostility but did not comment on China's role in brokering the deal. "It is good that Saudi Arabia and Iran want to develop a less confrontational relationship...and that is what can be said about it," Scholz told a news conference on March 13 alongside Bhutan's prime minister, Lotey Tshering. Tshering said Bhutan had good neighbors in India and China but did not want to comment on Beijing being a negotiator in the Ukraine war, saying too many factors were involved. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Poland Says It Is Ready To Send Doctors To See Ex-Georgian Leader Saakashvili
A Polish medical team is ready to go to Georgia to check the health of former President Mikheil Saakashvili, a government spokesman in Warsaw said on March 13, as fears over his condition grow. Saakashvili, 55, was sent to prison in 2021 for six years on charges of abusing his power while president of the ex-Soviet state, a charge he says was politically motivated. His health deteriorated in prison, where he has staged repeated hunger strikes and alleges he was poisoned. He is being held and treated at a clinic in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Bill Submitted To Russian Lawmakers Raising Draft Age To 21 Years Old
A draft law raising the age of conscription into Russia's army has been submitted to parliament's lower house. Under the bill, the draft age will rise in 2026 to 21 years of age from the current 18 years of age. The upper end of the draft age requirement will also increase, to 30 years of age from the current 27. The changes were first announced by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in December. Some analysts say the moves, along with other changes, are an acknowledgment of the systemic issues Russia's military faces, problems highlighted by the grinding conflict in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
No 'Imminent Military Danger' To Moldova, Says Defense Minister
Moldova does not currently face "imminent military danger" but is subject to "hybrid warfare generated by Russia" in a bid to "overthrow state power," Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii told AFP on March 13. "Imminent military danger against Moldova currently doesn't exist, but there are other types of dangers that affect the country's security: hybrid warfare," Nosatii said after the latest in a string of anti-government protests were held on March 12 in Chisinau. By generating "disinformation, tensions inside our society," Russia was attempting to "change the political order, destabilize, and overthrow state power," he said.
Russia Says Not Opposed Extension Of Black Sea Grain Deal, But Only For 60 Days
Russia is not opposed to extending the Black Sea grain deal, but only for a period of 60 days, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on March 13, at the end of a day of talks between Russia and representatives from the United Nations in Geneva. The current phase of the deal, which facilitates the export of agricultural products from Ukraine's southern Black Sea ports amid its conflict with Russia, ends on March 18 and can only be extended with Russia's permission. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranian Students Say They've Been Banned From Campuses After Protesting Suspected Poisonings
Dozens of Iranian students across the country say they have been banned from entering their universities after they protested the suspected poisoning of pupils that has hospitalized scores, mainly schoolgirls.
According to the United Students Telegram channel, at least 40 students at the Tabriz University of Medical Sciences and 30 students at Tehran’s Allameh University have been denied entrance to their campuses, while some students at Soore University in Tehran said they have been summoned to attend “mandatory workshops."
Videos and photos published on social media on March 8 showed students at Tehran’s Allameh Tabatabai University, Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, and AmirKabir University of Technology staging on-campus protests as the government's slow response to the crisis fueled speculation over what could have caused more than 5,000 students, mainly girls, to have fallen ill.
WATCH: After Iranian security forces largely suppressed nationwide protests, could a new cause stoke anger against the authorities? Some 5,000 schoolgirls have been reported ill. There are widespread claims that they have been poisoned, but a lack of hard evidence is fueling calls for an impartial investigation.
Hundreds have been hospitalized after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, numbness, and hand or leg pain.
It remains unclear what might be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
No one has claimed responsibility for the wave of illnesses that some officials -- including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- have characterized as "poisonings."
The lack of clarity over the situation has prompted some to say the suspected poisonings are intentional and a scare tactic being used to intimidate females who have protested over the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
Universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities, prompting security forces to launch a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
An unspecified number of arrests had been made in five provinces in connection with the incidents, but few details have been made public.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moscow Court Declares RFE/RL Bankrupt For Refusal To Pay 'Foreign Agent' Fines
A Moscow court has declared the bankruptcy of RFE/RL's operations in Russia following the company's refusal to pay multiple fines totaling more than 1 billion rubles ($14 million) for noncompliance with the so-called "foreign agents" law.
The legislation, introduced in 2012, originally targeted NGOs and rights groups but has since been expanded to target media organizations, individual journalists, YouTube vloggers and basically anyone who receives funding from outside of Russia and, in the Kremlin's view, expresses a political opinion.
“The Kremlin has now bankrupted our Russian entity, blocked our websites, and designated journalists as foreign agents, but our audience inside Russia continues to grow,” said RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly on March 13.
“Russians realize they are not being told the truth by [President Vladimir] Putin’s propaganda outlets, and they are seeking independent sources of information. This latest assault on our Russian entity will do nothing to change that fact.”
RFE/RL says the law amounts to political censorship meant to prevent journalists from performing their professional duties and is challenging the authorities' moves in Russian courts and at the European Court of Human Rights. More than 30 RFE/RL employees have been listed as "foreign agents" by the Russian Justice Ministry in their personal capacity.
RFE/RL closed its Moscow bureau on March 6, 2022, days after the Federal Tax Service filed a claim with the Moscow Arbitration Court for the forced bankruptcy of RSE/RS LLC.
The Moscow Arbitration court on March 13 cited the "inability" of RSE/RS LLC, which represents RFE/RL's interests in Russia and whose accounts were frozen in May 2021, to pay its arrears.
After Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and introduced military censorship in March 2022, Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, blocked RFE/RL's websites in the country.
The actions of the Russian authorities, RFE/RL's Fly said at the time, represented the culmination of a yearslong campaign to obstruct the work of the broadcaster's decades-old operations in Russia.
Despite the blocking of sites and other forms of pressure, RFE/RL's Russian operation continues its work in full, and traffic to RFE/RL websites from within Russia has increased to record numbers.
Both at the start of Russia's war against Ukraine and at key moments, video views from within Russia have surged, "demonstrating the immense appetite of Russian-language audiences to know the truth," RFE/RL said in a statement.
On January 12, RFE/RL opened a new office in the Latvian capital, Riga, aimed at producing "trusted news and objective reporting" as part of its efforts to counter Russian disinformation and censorship.
Earlier in January, RFE/RL opened a new office in Vilnius, Lithuania, to target audiences in Belarus with content in both Belarusian and Russian in a bid to counter state propaganda and censorship by the regime of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
RFE/RL is an editorially independent media company funded by a grant from the U.S. Congress through the U.S. Agency for Global Media. It distributes information in 27 languages to 23 countries where media freedom is restricted or professional journalism is underdeveloped.
Wife Of Detained Former Kyrgyz Kumtor Gold Mine Manager Launches Hunger Strike
The wife of the jailed former interim manager of Kyrgyzstan's Kumtor gold, Tengiz Bolturuk, says she has gone on a hunger strike to protest against a court's rejection of his request to be transferred from a pretrial detention center to house arrest.
Bolturuk's wife, Ilmira Alpysbaeva, said in a Facebook post on March 13 that she was launching the hunger strike because the justice system was treating her husband unfairly.
"I am declaring a hunger strike today, from March 13th, for not giving my husband even the strictest house arrest! Not giving him the opportunity to defend himself!" she wrote.
The Oktyabr district court rejected Bolturuk's request for a transfer on March 10 even though Alpysbaeva said her husband's health condition had dramatically worsened since his arrest in September.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) arrested Bolturuk and two of his associates -- Aisha-Gul Janalieva and Ryspek Toktogulov -- accusing the three of financial misdeeds.
They were sacked in late August after the UKMK launched a probe against them, saying that the auditing chamber found financial violations in their activities.
The UKMK said at the time that Bolturuk and his assistants allegedly caused financial damage to the State Treasury assessed at 1 billion soms ($11,440,000).
Bolturuk has rejected the charges.
Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz state-owned gold mining company regained full control of the Kumtor gold mine earlier last year under the terms of a deal with the Canadian company Centerra Gold signed in April 2022.
Bolturuk, who previously represented Kyrgyzstan at Centerra Gold, was interim manager of Kumtor at the time.
Kumtor had been the target of financial and environmental disagreements for years before turning into the subject of a control battle between the Kyrgyz state and Centerra Gold.
The Kyrgyz government has insisted that Centerra's operations endangered human lives and the environment, which the company denied.
In May 2021, the Canadian firm said it had "initiated binding arbitration to enforce its rights under long-standing investment agreements with the government."
Many Kyrgyz lawmakers have expressed concern about an alleged lack of transparency at Kumtor since the Kyrgyz government took control of the gold mine.
Iranian Justice Chief Says 22,000 Protesters Pardoned As Part Of Amnesty
The head of Iran's judiciary says some 22,000 people arrested for participating in riots sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody have been pardoned. Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei told the Supreme Council of the Judiciary on March 13 that those pardoned included "a small number who were in prison," while others had been convicted or were awaiting sentencing. He did not give any further details, but he had previously said that more than 80,000 people -- including protesters -- have been part of a recent amnesty. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Afghanistan Opens Four-Day Anti-Polio Vaccination Campaign
Afghanistan on March 13 kicked off a nationwide anti-polio vaccination campaign for children under the age of 5, the office of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Afghanistan told RFE/RL. The campaign is the second since the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Before returning to power, the Taliban had banned vaccinations in areas under their control, but then they agreed to allow such programs under a deal negotiated with the United Nations. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only nations in the world where polio is still endemic. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
