Armenian Foreign Minister Departs For Washington For Talks With Azerbaijani Counterpart
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on June 25 departed for Washington, where he will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramo, to discuss bilateral relations that will likely focus on the Armenian-backed breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Foreign Ministry said the talks are scheduled to take place starting on June 27. They originally had been set for June 12 but were delayed because of scheduling matters at Baku’s request, the ministry said. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, click here.
Vilnius Urges Beefed-Up NATO If Prigozhin In Belarus
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on June 25 warned that if Belarus is to host Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, then NATO must strengthen its eastern flank. The head of state, whose Baltic country will host next month's NATO summit, spoke after Wagner's aborted revolt against the Kremlin. After Prigozhin called off his troops' advance, Moscow said the Wagner chief would leave Russia for Belarus and wouldn’t face charges. "If Prigozhin or part of the Wagner Group ends up in Belarus with unclear plans and unclear intentions, it will only mean that we need to further strengthen the security of our eastern borders," Nauseda said.
Cyprus, With Help From U.S., Israeli Intelligence, Reportedly Foils Terror Attack; Israel Points At Iran
Authorities in Cyprus, in cooperation with Israeli and U.S. intelligence services, thwarted a terrorist attack on Jewish and Israeli citizens on the island, media in Cyprus and Israel reported on June 25. Without providing specifics, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the foiling of what he called an "Iranian terrorist attack in the territory of Cyprus against Israeli targets." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
China Expresses Support For Russia After Aborted Mutiny
China supports Russia in maintaining its national stability, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on June 25, a day after an aborted mutiny by the Wagner group of heavily armed mercenaries. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko held talks in Beijing on "international" issues following the most serious challenge to President Vladimir Putin's grip on power since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. China's Foreign Ministry said Beijing supports Russia in maintaining its national stability and that the recent escalation in tensions in Russia was Russia's "internal affairs." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
New Fire Breaks Out At Gebrev Arms Depot In Eastern Bulgaria
A new, powerful fire broke out in a storage room at Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev's EMCO arms company in Karnobat, eastern Bulgaria, the manufacturer told RFE/RL on June 25. This is the second recent suspicious incident at the site after a fire led to a munitions explosion on July 31, 2022. At that time, Gebrev said he was "100 percent sure" Russian operatives were behind the fire, though he acknowledged to RFE/RL that he had no direct evidence. It remains unclear whether any of the Karnobat munitions were destined to aid Ukraine’s defense against Russia's invasion. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here. To read the results of a special RFE/RL investigation into the previous incident, click here.
At Least Five People Killed In Weekend Russian Shelling Of Ukrainian Capital
At least five people were killed in the latest shelling of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, late on June 23 and early June 24, Ukrainian officials said. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that a 25-story residential building was hit in the Solomyanskiy district, a busy rail- and air-transport hub in the city's west. The death toll was raised from three after two bodies were found in the rubble. Officials said at least 20 missiles were fired that night in the Kyiv region. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Russian Forces Claim To Have Repelled Multiple Attacks In Eastern Ukraine
Russia said on June 25 that it had repelled new offensives by Ukrainian forces in four areas on the front line, a day after Ukraine claimed "progress" in the east of the country. "Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's armed forces have continued to attempt offensive action," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that 10 attacks had been countered near Bakhmut alone.
Russian Diplomat Flies To Beijing For Talks A Day After Mutiny In Russia Ends
A top Russian diplomat flew to Beijing for talks with the Chinese government on June 25, just a day after a rebellion by a Russian mercenary commander fizzled out. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to discuss “international and regional issues of common concern,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a one-line statement on its website. Russia and China, while not formal allies, have maintained close ties throughout Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which China has refused to condemn. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Russian Strikes Kill Seven In Rebel-Held Syria, Says Monitor
Russian air strikes on Syria's northwest on June 25 killed at least seven people, including four civilians, in retaliation for deadly drone attacks blamed on rebel forces, a war monitor said. "Four civilians were killed in Jisr al-Shughur and three rebel fighters were killed nearby by Russian air strikes," Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP. At least 25 civilians were wounded in the strikes on the rebel-held territory in Idlib Province, added Abdel Rahman, whose Britain-based monitor has a wide network of sources inside war-torn Syria.
British Intel: Ukraine Making 'Steady Progress' In Counteroffensive
The British Defense Ministry reported on June 25 that Ukraine's military is making "gradual but steady tactical progress" in Russian-held parts of the country. "Ukraine's forces have re-set and have again been undertaking major offensive operations on three main axes in southern and eastern Ukraine," the ministry said in its daily Twitter update on the conflict. They were using the experience from the first two weeks of the counteroffensive to "refine tactics for assaulting the deep, well prepared Russian defenses," it added.
Top European Fencing Body Suspends Russia And Belarus
The European Fencing Confederation (EFC) has suspended the member federations of Russia and Belarus over those countries' joint instigation of the war in Ukraine. Their fencers and officials are also no longer allowed to participate in the organization's events and tournaments, the EFC congress decided on June 24. The motion of the Ukrainian fencing federation to exclude the two countries was accepted by a majority of the 43 member federations that comprise the EFC. However, fencers from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete as neutral athletes at tournaments hosted by the International Fencing Federation.
Taliban Leader Claims Women Have A 'Comfortable And Prosperous Life' In Afghanistan
The supreme leader of the Taliban released a message on June 25 claiming that his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women's lives in Afghanistan, where women are banned from public life and work and girls' education is severely curtailed. The statement from Hibatullah Akhundzada was made public ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday, which will be celebrated later this week in Afghanistan and other Islamic countries. Akhundzada, an Islamic scholar, rarely appears in public. He surrounds himself with other religious scholars and allies who oppose education and work for women. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Islamic State Claims Killing Of Sikh Man In Pakistan's Northwest
Gunmen shot and killed a member of Pakistan’s minority Sikh community in an overnight attack in the northwestern city of Peshawar, police said June 25. Gauher Khan, a local officer, said the attack on Manmohan Singh, 35, appeared to be a targeted killing. A police investigation continues, Khan said, into the motive. Khan said the assailants opened fire at Singh while he was returning home from a suburban area. The assailants fled the scene. The Islamic State militant group in a statement claimed responsibility for the killing, saying Singh had been a follower of what it called a “polytheistic” Sikh sect. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Situation In Russia Said To Be Calming, But U.S. Says Turmoil For Putin Not Over
Yevgeny Prigozhin is to leave Russia for Belarus under an agreement announced by the Kremlin after the Wagner mercenary group leader abruptly ordered his forces to abandon their advance toward Moscow following a tense, chaotic 24 hours that handed President Vladimir Putin the biggest threat to his more than two-decade hold on power and raised the prospect of civil war.
Although the crisis for the Kremlin appears to have eased for now, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on June 25 said the fallout from the armed insurrection could take months to play out.
“I think we’ve seen more cracks emerge in the Russian facade. We have all sorts of new questions that Putin is going to have to address in the weeks and months ahead,” Blinken told NBC News.
Separately, Blinken told ABC News that the Kremlin’s woes will likely assist Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion.
"To the extent that the Russians are distracted and divided, it may make their prosecution of aggression against Ukraine more difficult. So, I think this is clearly -- we see cracks emerging. Where they go, if anywhere, when they get there, very hard to say. I don't want to speculate on it," Blinken said.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said late on June 25 that he discussed the situation with U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin and that they "agree that the Russian authorities are weak and that withdrawing Russian troops from Ukraine is the best choice for the Kremlin."
Prigozhin, whose troops had been the most effective fighters among Putin’s forces since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, had turned on the Russian military and led what was called an armed insurrection, ordering his forces -- which he claimed numbered 25,000 -- to advance toward Moscow before he halted his so-called “march for justice" on June 24.
The Kremlin later confirmed it had reached a deal with Prigozhin, 62, to end the insurrection, saying the mercenary leader will move to Belarus and that a criminal case against him will be dropped. It wasn't immediately known where Prigozhin was early on June 25 or if he had left for Belarus.
In return, Wagner fighters who joined Prigozhin on his march would not be prosecuted, the Kremlin said. As part of the deal, Wagner fighters who did not take part in the march will come under the direct control of the Russian military -- a move Prigozhin had vehemently resisted while leading his troops in the Kremlin's war on Ukraine.
Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka helped mediate the deal, the Kremlin said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Lukashenka had guaranteed Prigozhin's safety.
Hours later, Rostov regional Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram that Wagner forces were pulling out of the southern city of Rostov-on-Don in convoys, accompanied by tanks and other vehicles, and were headed for their field camps. The mercenary fighters earlier had captured control of a military base in the city of 1.2 million people near the Ukraine border.
Local authorities in neighboring Lipetsk and Voronezh provinces also said Wagner units were withdrawing from the southern regions on June 25.
WATCH: Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the mercenary Wagner Group, is greeted by locals as he left Rostov-on-Don in the back seat of a car late on June 24.
By midday on June 25, there were still no reports of Prigozhin arriving in Belarus.
It remained unclear whether Prigozhin would be joined in Belarus by any Wagner troops, and what role, if any, he might have there.
Also, it was not immediately clear where they would be based or how many had participated in the march toward Moscow. They previously had been fighting in Ukraine, but Prigozhin had announced they were giving up their positions to the Russian military.
A former British Army general warned of a potential attack on Ukraine from Belarus by Wagner fighters if large numbers of the mercenaries follow Prigozhin into exile there.
"The fact that he's gone to Belarus is a matter of some concern," former Chief of General Staff Richard Dannatt told Sky News on June 25.
Putin had vowed to punish those behind the armed uprising led by his onetime protege. In a televised speech to the nation, Putin called the rebellion a "betrayal" and "treason."
Prigozhin claimed his fighters had reached to within 200 kilometers of the capital without spilling any blood, a possible hint to the Kremlin of his support within elements of the nation's security structures.
WATCH: RFE/RL reporters captured events in Voronezh and Rostov-on-Don amid an armed rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group that rocked Russia on June 24. The group launched a military column toward Moscow before its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced he was calling it off to "avoid bloodshed."
"We are turning our columns around and going back to the field camps according to our plan," Prigozhin said in a short, fiery audio message posted to Telegram on June 24.
State-owned RIA Novosti reported on June 25 that the situation around the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don was calm and street traffic had resumed.
In a video on the agency's Telegram messaging app, which it said was taken in the city, a municipal worker was sweeping a street and cars were moving along another street. The report could not be independently verified.
The insurrection, although having failed, has left the authoritarian Russian leader weakened and vulnerable, experts say.
“The fact that this was moderated by Lukashenka strikes me as embarrassing in the extreme,” Sam Greene, a Russia expert at the Center for European Policy Analysis, said in a tweet. “This whole episode may have punctured the air of inevitability that has kept him aloft for the past 23 years.”
'Complete Chaos'
Putin must now contend with the ramifications of the mutiny as Ukraine pushes ahead with its large-scale counteroffensive, a crucial endeavor that could shape the course of the conflict, including further opening the spigot of lethal Western military aid.
"Today the world saw that the masters of Russia do not control anything. Nothing at all. Just complete chaos," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address late on June 24.
French President Emmanuel Macron said in a newspaper interview that Wagner's march on Moscow "shows the divisions that exist within the Russian camp, and the fragility of both its military and its auxiliary forces."
“The situation is still developing," Macron said, adding that he was "following the events hour by hour."
Prigozhin’s forces swept into Rostov-on-Don in the early morning hours of June 24 where they easily seized key infrastructure, before moving north toward Moscow with little resistance, shocking the country and the world.
The Russian military reportedly fired on the Wagner forces at one point as they made their way along the highway toward Moscow, though RFE/RL could not confirm such an incident.
Prigozhin's insurrection came in the wake of months of intense public fighting with Russia's military leadership over its war strategy in Ukraine and ammunition supplies.
Over the spring, the Wagner leader repeatedly accused Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov of intentionally holding back supplies of ammunition to his troops in Bakhmut, the site of the war's bloodiest battle.
Semon Pegov, a pro-Russia military blogger, said in an interview with Prigozhin on April 29 that there was speculation the Russian military was withholding ammunition from Wagner for fear the mercenary leader would use it to storm Moscow and take power.
Prigozhin responded that it was an "interesting idea" but claimed he hadn't considered it.
However, just a month later, after his troops took Bakhmut in the first Russian victory of the war in about 10 months, Prigozhin toured several Russian regions, giving interviews to local media in what some experts said was a clear sign of his political ambition.
Meanwhile, Putin appeared to be siding with the Defense Ministry in its spat with Prigozhin, appearing alongside Shoigu in a sign of support.
Peskov said following the June 24 turmoil that there was no change in Putin's support for Shoigu.
In his audio statement announcing his troops' pullback, Prigozhin claimed the Kremlin had been seeking to disband his Wagner group.
Aleksandar Djokic, a political analyst, said in a tweet that Prigozhin had probably "caught wind" of the fact that he had lost Putin's favor and carried out the mutiny to prove his worth.
U.S. spy agencies picked up signs days ago that Prigozhin was preparing to rise up against his country’s defense establishment, U.S. media reported on June 24.
Intelligence officials conducted briefings at the White House, the Pentagon, and on Capitol Hill about the potential for unrest in Russia a full day before it unfolded, according to the Washington Post and New York Times.
With reporting by Current Time, AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters, Interfax, and TASS.
Russian Missile Attacks On Ukrainian Cities Kill Three, Injure More Than A Dozen
Three people were killed and more than a dozen injured in Ukraine after Russia fired missiles overnight into several cities.
In Kyiv, the capital, three people were killed and 11 wounded on June 24 when a high-rise residential building was hit by a missile, local authorities said.
Russia has repeatedly targeted civilian infrastructure in Kyiv with missiles and drones since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine 16 months ago.
Meanwhile, 11 people, including three children, were injured in a missile attack on the city of Dnipro that destroyed four homes. Seven of them are currently hospitalized, officials said.
In Kharkiv, a city of more than 1 million people just south of the Russian border, a fire was started after a gas line was hit, Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram. Terekhov said three missiles were fired at the city.
Explosions were also reported in Kremenchuk.
Russians Snap Up Overseas Plane Tickets As Mercenaries Head Toward Moscow
Russians snapped up plane tickets to leave the country this weekend as mercenaries from the Wagner Group head toward Moscow, the capital, in a possible power grab. The prices for flights departing on June 24 from Moscow to neighboring countries, such as Turkey, climbed as much as fivefold and there were almost no tickets left as of evening, Kommersant reported. The situation is similar for flights leaving on June 25. Prices for Monday, June 26, were average, the paper said. Wagner troops were 400 kilometers from Moscow as of June 24. To read the original version by Kommersant, click here:
Serb Official Accuses Kosovo Police Of 'Planting' Weapons In Restive North
Petar Petkovic, head of the Serbian government office for Kosovo, has accused Kosovar authorities of planting weapons found during a raid in the north, where tensions have been running high, on June 23. Speaking in Belgrade a day after the raid, Petkovic said the weapons, which the Kosovo police found near the municipality of Zvecan, were seized from earlier moves to disarm citizens in Kosovo and then "planted" in the north. The Interior Ministry has alleged the weapons were to be used in a terror attack by ethnic Serbs. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
EU Opens Crisis Center Over Turmoil In Russia
The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, says the bloc has activated its crisis center over the turmoil in Russia. "Had a call with G7 Foreign Ministers to exchange views on the situation in Russia. Ahead of Monday’s EU Foreign Affairs Council, I am coordinating inside the European Union and have activated the crisis response centre," he wrote on Twitter on June 24. Overnight Wagner mercenary fighters seized the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and began moving toward Moscow. Their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, says they want to remove corrupt and incompetent commanders he blames for botching the war in Ukraine.
Russia's Voronezh Regional Governor Confirms Oil Depot Fire
Aleksander Gusev, the governor of Russia's Voronezh region, says more than 100 firefighters are working to put out a burning fuel tank at an oil depot. He said on his Telegram channel that there were no casualties in the incident. He did not give a cause for the fire, which came amid reports that troops from the private Wagner mercenary group had taken control of some nearby areas. Gusev told residents that rumors of a fuel shortage were false and that residents should not should panic or create issues at local gas stations.
Kyiv Says F-16 Training For Ukrainian Pilots Could Start In July
Ukraine's defense minister said an international program to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets could begin next month. Kyiv, which has launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces, has repeatedly said it needs new Western aircraft to successfully counter Moscow's aerial dominance. NATO members Denmark and the Netherlands are leading efforts by an international coalition to train pilots and support staff, maintain aircraft and ultimately supply F-16s to Ukraine. In comments published on an official military platform, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said he hoped training would begin once the program, currently being drawn up, is approved. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Activists Come Out In Support Of Students, Tell Iranian Leaders 'There's No Going Back'
A number of Iranian activists and rights group have come out in support of protesting students at Tehran's University of Art, warning them against increasing enforcement of dress codes, especially head scarves for women, across the country. The activists said in a statement titled "The voice of society's majority to the entire system of the Islamic republic" that "there's no going back" to how it was before months of nationwide anti-government protests. "There is a sea of blood between us and you, we have nothing to say to you except one word: no," the statement said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Germany To Supply 45 More Gepard Tanks To Ukraine
Germany intends to provide Ukraine with 45 more Gepard, or Cheetah, anti-aircraft tanks by the end of the year in its defensive struggle against Russia. The plan was announced by the head of the Ukraine Situation Center of the German Defense Ministry, Brigadier General Christian Freuding, in the June 25 edition of the newspaper Die Welt in comments seen in advance by dpa. A total of 34 Gepards have been delivered, and 15 more would be added in the coming weeks. "In addition, we want to deliver up to another 30 Gepard tanks towards the end of the year in cooperation with the US," Freuding said.
U.S., Britain, France Demand UN Investigate Russia's Use Of Iranian Drones In Ukraine
The United States, Britain, and France demanded on June 23 that the United Nations urgently investigate Russia’s reported use of Iranian-provided drones in the war in Ukraine. “This is a matter of life or death for the Ukrainian people,” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council after calling for an investigation, which Albania and Ukraine also backed. The five countries say procuring drones from Iran is a violating the Security Council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six major powers. It’s unclear whether the UN will investigate in the face of strong opposition from Russia.
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Calls Off March To Moscow, Easing Tensions
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russian mercenary group Wagner, said he told his forces to immediately halt their advance on Moscow and return to their bases in Ukraine as fear gripped the country about a potential deadly power struggle.
"We are turning our columns around and going back to field camps," Prigozhin said in an audio post on Telegram on June 24, adding that he did not want to "spill Russian blood."
Prigozhin said his troops, which he claimed numbered 25,000, were just 200 kilometers (120 miles) from the Russian capital when he made the decision. He did not say whether he had spoken with the Kremlin or the Russian military before announcing the move.
The insurrection, which began a day earlier, heralded the most serious challenge to Putin’s leadership during his nearly 24 years at the top of Russia's power structure and comes at a critical time for the Kremlin's war effort in Ukraine.
WATCH: Our reporters captured events in Voronezh and Rostov-on-Don amid an armed rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group that rocked Russia on June 24.
In a sign of the gravity of the situation, Putin was forced earlier in the day to address the nation, saying in televised remarks that he would do "everything to protect the country" and called for national unity as Russia "engaged in its heaviest struggle for its future."
The Kremlin must contend with the insurrection amid Ukraine's counteroffensive, a crucial endeavor that may shape the course of the conflict, including further opening the spigot of lethal Western military aid.
As the uprising unfolded, Putin called the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey to inform them of the situation. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom.
'Personal Ambition'
Prigozhin's forces swept into Rostov-on-Don in Russia's south in the early morning hours where it easily seized key infrastructure.
Putin described the private Wagner mercenary group's occupation of the city as an "armed mutiny" and said that "decisive action" would be taken to stabilize the situation in southwestern Russia. The Russian military reportedly fired on the Wagner forces later in the day as they advanced along the highway toward Moscow.
Putin said Prigozhin had "betrayed" his country out of "personal ambition."
Prigozhin responded promptly to Putin's allegations of betrayal, saying in an audio message on Telegram after the speech that the Russian president was "deeply mistaken" and that he and his forces "are patriots of the motherland."
In his address to the nation, Putin vowed to punish all "traitors" involved in the Wagner action, which he said was a "stab in the back" in the face of what he characterized as a Western threat to Russian sovereignty.
"It is a blow to Russia, to our people. And our actions to defend the fatherland against such a threat will be harsh," Putin said. "All those who deliberately stepped on the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed insurrection, who took the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, will answer both to the law and to our people."
Putin added that "the entire military, economic, and information machine of the West," which has backed Ukraine following Russia's unprovoked all-out invasion in February 2022, was "effectively aimed against us."
Top Russian officials and personalities, including former President Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Orthodox Church head Patriarch Kirill, and Russian State Duma head Vyacheslav Volodin, echoed Putin's call for Russian citizens to rally and for Wagner troops to halt the insurrection.
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close Putin ally who has headed the republic in Russia's North Caucasus region since 2007, said he was deploying Chechen troops to "preserve Russia's unity and protect its statehood."
'Interesting Idea'
Prigozhin began his march toward Moscow on June 23 after accusing the Russian Defense Ministry of launching rocket attacks on the rear camps of his forces in Ukraine using artillery and attack helicopters that allegedly killed many of his men.
"Those who destroyed our lads, who destroyed the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished. I ask that no one offer resistance," Prigozhin said following the alleged attack.
The Kremlin called the mercenary leader's accusation a lie while some analysts said video of the alleged attack looked like a false flag operation and suggested Priogzhin had long been planning to seize power.
Prigozhin’s insurrection comes on the heels of months of intense public fighting with Russia’s military leadership over the war strategy in Ukraine and ammunition supplies.
Over the spring, he repeatedly accused Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov of intentionally holding back supplies of ammunition to his troops in Bakhmut, the site of the war's bloodiest battle.
Semon Pegov, a pro-Russia military blogger, said in an interview with Prigozhin on April 29 that there was speculation the military was withholding ammunition from Wagner for fear the mercenary leader would use it to storm Moscow and take power.
Prigozhin responded by saying it was an “interesting idea” but claimed he hadn’t considered it.
However, just a month later, after his troops took Bakhmut in the first Russian victory of the war in about 10 months, Prigozhin toured several Russian regions, giving interviews to local media in what some experts said was a clear sign of his political ambition.
Meanwhile, Putin appeared to be siding with the Russian Defense Ministry in its spat with Prigozhin, appearing alongside Shoigu in a sign of support. The Russian Defense Ministry soon moved to take direct control of Wagner in what some experts said was a Kremlin attempt to sideline Prigozhin.
Prigozhin went on the offensive, saying Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 was justified based on "lies." He was clear to avoid criticizing Putin for the poorly planned attack that has resulted in more than 200,000 Russian casualties.
"The war was needed...so that Shoigu could become a marshal...so that he could get a second 'Hero' [of Russia] medal," Prigozhin said. "The war wasn't needed to demilitarize or 'denazify' Ukraine," Prigozhin said, referring to Putin's oft-stated reasons for launching the war against Kyiv.
The Defense Ministry responded by saying that the statements "do not correspond to reality," calling them a "provocation."
Wagner’s march toward Moscow sent shivers through the Russian capital as police blocked roads leading to the city.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced he was putting "anti-terror measures" into effect, including increased traffic checks and restrictions on large events.
He called on residents to refrain from traveling around the city and declared Monday a non-working day. The events triggering a surge in demand for overseas flights departing Moscow on the weekend.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the events demonstrate "Russia's weakness."
"The longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain, and problems it will have for itself later," Zelenskiy added in a Telegram message.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, described Prigozhin's actions as a "counterterrorist" operation that clearly exposed the simmering feud among Russia's leadership.
"The split between the elites is too obvious. Agreeing and pretending that everything is settled won't work," Podolyak wrote in a tweet on June 24. "Someone must definitely lose: either Prigozhin...or the collective 'anti-Prigozhin.'"
"Everything is just beginning in Russia," Podolyak added.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters, Interfax, and TASS
Russia Launches Criminal Probe After Wagner Chief Blames Moscow's Forces For Attacks On Mercenaries
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has launched a criminal probe after what it said was a "call for an armed mutiny" by Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.
"In connection with these statements, Russia's FSB has opened a criminal case," the National Anti-Terror Committee said on June 23 in a statement carried by Russian news agencies. "We demand that unlawful actions be stopped immediately," the statement said.
General Sergei Surovikin, a deputy to Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, posted a video message on Telegram urging Wagner group fighters to give up their opposition to the military leadership and return to their bases.
"I urge you to stop," he said. "The enemy is just waiting for the internal political situation to worsen in our country."
The FSB said Prigozhin's comments amount to a call to start an armed civil conflict in Russia.
Security measures were tightened in Moscow and most important facilities were under guard, TASS reported, citing security services. Roadblocks were being set up on the Moscow-Voronezh-Rostov-on-Don highway, the Russian Service of the BBC reported.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed about Prigozhin’s comments and "necessary measures are being taken."
Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of launching rocket attacks on the rear camps of his paramilitary unit using artillery and attack helicopters.
In a series of audio messages on his Telegram channel, Prigozhin said there were many victims in the ranks of his mercenary group but did not specify exactly where the strikes took place.
The Defense Ministry responded by saying that the statements "do not correspond to reality," calling them a "provocation."
Wagner’s council of commanders decided after the strikes that the "evil" of the Russian military leadership "must be stopped," Prigozhin said, adding: "Those who destroyed our lads, who destroyed the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished. I ask that no one offer resistance."
He said it was “not a military coup” rather a “march of justice."
He said he had 25,000 fighters at his disposal and called on all Russians who wanted to be in the group to join, including regular army servicemen. He promised to return Wagner to the Ukrainian front after the "restoration of justice."
A long interview with Prigozhin was published earlier on June 23, in which he criticized not only Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu but also the very idea of starting a war in Ukraine.
Prigozhin has issued frequent tirades on social media against the Russian Defense Ministry.
Amid fierce fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Prigozhin repeatedly published videos sharply criticizing Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov for not providing enough ammunition.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
