Armenian Police Search For Suspect In Funeral Mass Killing

Police in Armenia have identified a man who was being sought on charges of using a hunting rifle in an attack on a funeral ceremony that killed four people on August 1.

Authorities said late on August 1 that they are still searching for the suspect, who was named as 50-year-old Telman Kalashian.

Kalashian is accused of breaking into the hall for funeral ceremonies in the village of Shamiram in the Aragatsot region.

Three people were killed at the funeral hall and five were hospitalized with injuries. One of the injured victims died later on August 1 at a hospital.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS

