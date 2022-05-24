Armenian Protesters Blockade Foreign Ministry

Opposition supporters blocked the entrances of the Armenian Foreign Ministry building in Yerevan for nearly three hours on May 24 amid ongoing rallies against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. The protesters broke through police cordons and surrounded the Foreign Ministry headquarters. One person was detained amid scuffles between the crowd and the police. Pashinian himself rose to power after anti-government protests in May 2018. The current demonstrators accuse him of mishandling negotiations with Azerbaijan following the 2020 conflict in and around the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.