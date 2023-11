2 An Armenian soldier looks up as a drone passes overhead in October 2020 during the second Nagorno-Karabakh War.



In response to questions about the Zen drone system, the Armenian defense official said, "the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia are working intensively to increase the level of defense capability." Armenia’s lack of drone countermeasures were a major factor in the 2020 war with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. If confirmed, the Zen purchase would be the latest of a large array of Indian weapons now bound for Armenia.