'God's Hand' Falters As Work Stops On Armenia's Giant Jesus Statue

An Armenian millionaire's plan to build a giant Jesus Christ statue, twice the height of Rio's iconic Christ the Redeemer, has run into trouble almost as soon as the groundbreaking ceremony was over. Tycoon Gagik Tsarukian declared that "God's hand" was behind the project, which was also backed by the Armenian government, but construction was suspended when it was revealed that the statue would obliterate the remains of a Bronze Age fortress.