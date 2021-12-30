Armenia Lifts Ban On Import Of Turkish Goods

YEREVAN -- The Armenian government has lifted a ban on the import of Turkish goods that was imposed over Ankara's backing of Azerbaijan in last year’s war with Armenia.

"A decision was made not to extend the embargo on the import of Turkish goods into the country," the Economy Ministry said on Facebook.

The decision takes effect on January 1.

The ban was imposed on December 31, 2020, for six months and was extended for another six months in June. It was set to expire on December 31.

More than two weeks ago, the Economy Ministry told RFE/RL that a draft decision was being developed to extend the ban for another six months, but it never made it onto the government's agenda.

The government’s last cabinet meeting of the year took place on December 30, and the Economy Ministry issued a statement afterward in which it said that as a result of interdepartmental discussions it was decided not to extend the embargo on Turkish goods.

The lifting of the ban is expected to create more favorable conditions for the export of Armenian goods.

According to the ministry, the ban has had both positive and negative economic consequences.

“Our businessmen have received many statements and requests to lift the ban on the import of Turkish goods,” the ministry said in a statement.

In autumn 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a six-week war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The conflict claimed more than 6,500 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Armenian forces ceded territories to Azerbaijan that they had controlled for decades.

Earlier this month, Turkey and Armenia announced that they will appoint special envoys on mending relations.