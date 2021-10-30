Armenia Reimposes Mask Wearing Amid Spike In Coronavirus Infections

Citing a rising number of coronavirus cases and fatalities, Armenian health authorities announced that wearing masks in open public spaces will again become mandatory in the Caucasus country beginning on November 1.

Armenia relaxed mask-wearing regulations on June 1 amid a relative slowdown of the coronavirus infections, requiring the masks only in closed public spaces, including public transport.

The Health Ministry on Saturday explained the decision to revert to a universal mask mandate by the need to curb the spread of the deadly infection that has already killed nearly 6,300 people in the country with a population of about 3 million.

Over the past 24 hours, health authorities reported 2,193 new coronavirus cases and 52 deaths.

On October 26, Armenia’s schools and universities switched to online learning at least until November 15, while school holidays have been extended by a week -- until November 8. The extension of school holidays for another week is also being considered.

Earlier this week, Armenia’s Health Ministry also allowed COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 12 and older.