Mount Ararat, A Treasured Symbol For Armenians, To Disappear From Passport Stamps

As of November 1, travelers to Armenia will no longer see an image of Mount Ararat stamped into their passports. The mountain, situated in Turkey just southwest of the Armenian capital, is considered a historically important symbol by many Armenians. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, who backed the change to the passport stamps, argues that Armenia must avoid provoking its neighbors as it seeks to ensure its own security.

