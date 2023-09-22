Accessibility links

Detentions Begin As Protesters In Yerevan Call For Removal Of Armenian Prime Minister

Security forces have detained more than 80 people amid anti-government protests in the Armenian capital of Yerevan. Hundreds of demonstrators called for the embattled Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to be ousted for what they call inadequate government support for ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, an Azerbaijani territory that has a large ethnic Armenian population. They are seeking protection and possible transit to Armenia following two days of fighting in the disputed region and the apparent surrender of separatist forces after a decades-long struggle.

