A 13-year-old boy drove seven relatives out of Nagorno-Karabakh to safety in Armenia amid a mass exodus from the region. With his military father away during fighting, the family says the young teenager, Gor Khachatrian, was their only hope to reach Armenia. The arduous journey took almost three days after the family fled their village of Khnapat (known in Azeri as Xanabad) and left almost everything behind.