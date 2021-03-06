Opposition And Military Supporters Continue Protests In Yerevan

Two rallies took place in the Armenian capital on March 6. A few thousand supporters of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement gathered close to parliament in downtown Yerevan to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. And outside the city center, a few hundred veterans and their supporters gathered outside the Defense Ministry to support the chief of the General Staff, Onik Gasparian. Pashinian ordered Gasparian’s dismissal after he criticized the prime minister over the handling of the six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh last year.