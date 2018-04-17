Protests Persist In Armenia As Parliament Prepares To Elect Sarkisian Prime Minister

Protests persisted for a fifth day in Armenia as an opposition leader ripped up a police warning and parliament prepared to cement longtime former President Serzh Sarkisian's transition to the prime minister's post.

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked streets in central Yerevan on April 17, a day after dozens of protesters were hurt in clashes with police barring the path to parliament.

Inside, Sarkisian addressed lawmakers from the podium before a vote that seemed certain to make him prime minister.

A group of protesters were camped out in front of a riot-police line on a central Yerevan thoroughfare, with rolls of razor wire separating the two sides.

On one central square, a deputy police chief handed protest leader Nikol Pashinian a notice warning that demonstrators had violated legislation on public gatherings and that police had decided to stop the demonstrations.

Without reading it, Pashinian tore it up and declared that a campaign of "total disobedience" had begun.

The developments raised tensions ahead of the parliament session that government critics say will cap a "power grab" by Sarkisian, enabling him to retain control despite leaving the presidency less than two weeks ago.

Sarkisian was first elected in 2008 in the South Caucasus country of about 3 million people and served two terms, stepping down when the new president, Armen Sarkisian -- no relation to Serzh -- was inaugurated on April 9.

Under a shift that was approved in a 2015 referendum and is now in place, Armenia changed its form of government and handed more powers to the prime minister, downgrading the president -- now also elected by parliament -- to more of a figurehead.

Sarkisian had promised in 2014 that he would "not aspire" to be prime minister if Armenia switched from a presidential to a parliamentary system as a result of the referendum. Pashinian and other opposition leaders now accuse him of breaking that pledge.

The ruling Republican Party of Armenia and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) factions unanimously approved Sarkisian as the nominee for the prime minister's post on April 16.

At least 46 people, including six police officers, sought medical assistance in connection with the April 16 clashes between protesters and riot police, according to the Health Ministry.

Pashinian himself was taken to a hospital with cuts and an eye injury after police moved in to stop the opposition lawmaker and others from entering parliament.

But he left the hospital and returned to the demonstration in Yerevan, where he urged the crowd to continue the protest the following day. "We should block all entrances into the parliament," he said.

Thousands of Armenians have been rallying since April 13. The protesters, many waving Armenian flags, clogged Marshal Bagramian Avenue, which leads to the National Assembly building, stopping traffic in the process.

Lines of riot police stopped the crowd from advancing further toward parliament on April 16.

They later rolled out razor wire to hold the surging crowd back, with some local media reporting the use of tear gas and stun grenades as well.

"Something unprecedented is happening in Armenia: the same person wants to become the country's leader for a third time. We cannot let this happen," Pashinian, a lawmaker and the outspoken head of the opposition group Civil Contract, said.

"The time has come to liberate Armenia's citizens. With this minor inconvenience we are trying to save you from a greater inconvenience called Serzh Sarkisian," Pashinian shouted repeatedly through a megaphone to the crowd.

In a statement issued early on April 16, police said the protests were illegal and warned that law enforcement had the authority to forcibly "discontinue" street gatherings accompanied by "collective breaches of public order."

The Prosecutor-General's Office said it had opened a criminal investigation in connection with alleged violations of a law on public gatherings.

Sarkisian has also faced criticism from opponents who accuse the government of Armenia, which gained independence in the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union but relies on Russia for aid and investment, of corruption and economic mismanagement.

Many members of the ruling party contend that the 63-year-old Sarkisian is the best candidate for prime minister given his lengthy experience, especially when it comes to talks over neighboring Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Clashes over control of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in Azerbaijan but is controlled by ethnic Armenians, have intensified in the past three years and there was a flare-up in violence there in April 2016.

"If my candidacy is approved...I am going to spend a great deal of time sharing experiences that I have accumulated in different positions over the years," Sarkisian said in an interview with the Russian media outlet Izvestia published on April 16.

With reporting by Sisak Gabrielian, Karlen Aslanian, Narine Ghalechian, and Amos Chapple