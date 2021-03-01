Armenia Teeters On Brink As Protesters Break Into Government Building Seeking PM's Resignation

YEREVAN -- Armenia has fallen deeper into political turmoil as a group of protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian broke into a government building in the capital, Yerevan.

Dozens of protesters chanted for the prime minister to step down as they invaded the legislature on March 1, warning that there is no building in the country in which Pashinian can hide.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests.

Pashinian has faced mounting protests and calls from the opposition for his resignation following a six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh last year. Many Armenians see the deal as a humiliating loss.

Last week, the discontent spilled over into the military after Pashinian dismissed Tiran Khachatrian, the first deputy chief of the general staff, who mocked the prime minister’s analysis of Russian weapons used in the war against Azerbaijan.

In response, several dozen high-ranking military officers signed a letter accusing Pashinian and his government of bringing the country “to the brink of collapse” and said it “will no longer be able to make adequate decisions in this critical situation for the Armenian people."

Pashinian said the move amounted to “an attempted military coup” and immediately fired Onik Gasparian, the chief of the military’s General Staff.

President Armen Sarkisian, however, has refused to sign the order, prompting some members of Pashinian’s My Step alliance to call for the president’s impeachment.

The Armenian Security Council on March 1 called on Sarkisian to grant Pashinian’s request to fire Gasparian, who did not attend the meeting despite being a member of the council.

The council also condemned any involvement by the armed forces in the political process, adding that the constitution "clearly defines the armed forces as being under civilian control."

At the heart of the turmoil is the Russian-brokered cease-fire deal Pashinian signed in November that brought an end to 44 days of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, where Armenian forces suffered territorial and battlefield losses from Azerbaijan's Turkish-backed military.

The prime minister was forced to cede control over parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and all seven surrounding districts of Azerbaijan that had been occupied by Armenian forces since the early 1990s, a move that many Armenians were against.

Opposition supporters are expected to hold another rally later on March 1, while Pashinian’s supporters have also said they will take to the streets.