Armenia's Pashinian Says Pause Needed To Solve All Problems 'Gradually'

YEREVAN -- New Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, brought to power by mass demonstrations, has called on Armenians to stop protesting.

Talking to journalists before a government meeting on May 17, Pashinian called on protesters in the country "to take a break."

Dozens of demonstrators rallied in Yerevan on May 17, demanding the resignation of Prosecutor-General Artur Davtian after a Yerevan court rejected the release of 10 members of the Sasna Tsrer group from pretrial detention.

The 10 are charged with the armed, two-week occupation of a Yerevan police station in 2016, a standoff with authorities that led to the deaths of two police officers.

The May 17 protests came after dozens of people rallied in Yerevan for days demanding the resignation of Mayor Taron Markarian, whom they accuse of corruption, misusing state funds, and illegally cutting down trees in a park in the capital.

Markarian is an ally of longtime former President Serzh Sarkisian, who stepped down as prime minister on April 23 after weeks of peaceful street protests led by Pashinian.

"We will fail if we try to solve all problems at once. It is good that citizens are using their right to freely express their grievances, but we have to understand that it is impossible to solve all the problems right away," Pashinian said.

Pashinian also said "it does not make sense at this point to demand the resignation of Markarian and Davtian."

Pashinian was voted in as prime minister of the South Caucasus country on May 8.

Opponents of Sarkisian, who had been president for 10 years and moved to the newly powerful post of prime minister in mid-April, see him as part of a long-entrenched ruling elite that is unresponsive to the interests of many Armenians.