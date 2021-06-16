Nephew Of Former Armenian President Sarkisian Sentenced To Prison On Criminal Charges

YEREVAN -- An Armenian court has sentenced a nephew of former President Serzh Sarkisian to 5 1/2 years in prison on charges of illegal obtaining ammunition for a pistol and illegal drug possession.



The court in Yerevan pronounced the verdict and sentence against Narek Sarkisian on June 16.



Sarkisian had pleaded guilty to the charges.



His lawyer, Artur Pivazian, said the sentence would be appealed.



Narek Sarkisian was detained in the Czech capital, Prague, in December 2018 with a fake Guatemalan passport in the name of Franklin Gonzales. He was later extradited to Armenia.



Narek is a son of Serzh Sarkisian’s younger brother, Aleksandr.