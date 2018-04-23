Live Stream: Fresh Protests In Armenia

A day after the detention of protest leader Nikol Pashinian, thousands of antigovernment demonstrators have once again been taking to the streets of Yerevan, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Serzh Sarkisian.

Today marks the 11th day of mass rallies against Sarkisian's shift to the newly powerful prime minister's post, which put him back at the country's helm less than two weeks after his 10-year stint as president ended.

