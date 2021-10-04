'A Road To A Fairy Tale': An Armenian Father And Son Reflect On The End Of The U.S.S.R.
Musician David Geodakian was born in Yerevan 30 years ago, months after the collapse of the Soviet Union. He was too young to remember the momentous events that followed, but his father, Konstantin, was a witness to the changes that set Armenia on its path to independence. Three decades later, both men share their reflections on the differences between their generations and how their historic eras have helped shape their lives.