YEREVAN -- Georgi Kutoyan, the former head of Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS), has been found dead in a Yerevan apartment, officials say.

A spokeswoman for the Investigations Committee said that Kutoyan’s body was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment in a residential area north of the city center on January 17.



A team of investigators were at the scene, it said, giving no further details.



Kutoyan, 38, served as NSS director from 2016 to 2018.