Armenia's Pashinian Brings Karabakh Issue To CSTO Meeting

YEREVAN -- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has called on fellow member states of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to “consider the interests of all participating nations” when it comes to issues such as foreign policy and military-technical cooperation.



Pashinian made the remarks on November 5 during a session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan, in a thinly veiled criticism of Russia and Belarus -- two members of the grouping that have supplied weapons to nonmember Azerbaijan.



Yerevan and Baku have been at loggerheads over Azerbaijan’s breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.



Leonid Kalashnikov, head of the Russian State Duma’s Committee on CIS Affairs and Eurasian Integration, said Russia sells weapons "not only to Azerbaijan but also to its allies and partners," according to Interfax.



"Among these allies is Armenia, to which [Russia] sells much more and it sells its weapons it never sells to other countries," Kalashnikov told journalists in Yerevan.



Mainly Armenian populated Nagorno-Karabakh declared independence from Azerbaijan amid a 1988-94 war that claimed an estimated 30,000 lives and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.



Since 1994, it has been under the control of ethnic-Armenian forces that Azerbaijan says include troops supplied by Armenia. The region's claim to independence has not been recognized by any country.



Negotiations involving the Minsk Group helped forge a cease-fire in the region, which is not always honored, but have failed to produce a lasting settlement of the conflict.



On November 5 in Yerevan, Pashinian also hailed the CSTO as a “key factor” for regional stability and security and said that the grouping has “strategic importance” for Armenia.



Besides Armenia, Russia, and Belarus, the Moscow-led CSTO also includes Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

With reporting by Interfax