Armenia's Pashinian Expected To Resign To Force New Elections

YEREVAN -- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian is expected to resign on October 16 in order to dissolve parliament and force early elections by the end of this year.

Pashinian has pushed for early elections following his bloc's landslide victory in the mayoral race in the capital, Yerevan, last month in a bid to unseat his political opponents, who have maintained a majority in parliament.

A former opposition lawmaker, Pashinian took office in May after spearheading weeks of protests that forced his predecessor, Serzh Sarkisian of the Republican Party of Armenia, to resign.

In remarks ahead of a government meeting on October 16, Pashinian said Armenia is entering “a new historical period” during which “it should complete the nonviolent velvet revolution that started in spring.”

Pashinian said he will make a “more specific” statement in this regard later on October 16.

Arman Egoian, a spokesman for Pashinian, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service on October 15 that the prime minister would resign on October 16.

Pashinian himself indicated the same date in an interview with French news TV station France 24 aired last week.

Egoian told RFE/RL that the cabinet will hold an extraordinary session a day after Pashinian makes the announcement.

Under the Armenian Constitution, snap elections can be called only if the prime minister resigns and the parliament fails to replace him or her with someone else within two weeks.