Rescue Operations At Site Of Yerevan Market Blast End, One Person Still Missing

Ukraine is marking 31 years of independence from the Moscow-dominated Soviet Union exactly six months after Russia's unprovoked invasion that has killed tens of thousands of people, unsettled millions, and rocked the global economy.

Ukrainians were warned to remain vigilant on August 24 as they celebrate the date, which coincides to the day with the six-month point since Russia launched a war that President Vladimir Putin calls a "special military operation."

Acknowledging the heavy toll in the battle so far, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy defiantly vowed his "reborn" country would fight Russian troops "until the end."

"During these six months, we changed history, changed the world, and changed ourselves... We started to respect ourselves. We understood that despite any help and support, no one but us will fight for our independence. And we united," Zelenskiy said in a recorded address broadcast to the nation.

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and several other big cities have banned public celebrations amid warnings that Russia would use the occasion to strike civilian and government infrastructure.

Instead of a parade, wrecked and captured Russian military vehicles, including tanks, were placed on Khreshchatyk, Kyiv's main street, as a reminder of Moscow's failed attempt to capture the capital in the early weeks of the war.

In a video message to celebrate Ukraine's independence day, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg praised the Ukrainian armed forces, paying tribute "to all those who have lost their lives or been wounded and to all Ukrainian men and women who are fighting for their country, their freedom, and their loved ones."

"You can continue to count on NATO's support for as long as it takes," he said.

Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union in August 1991 after a failed putsch in Moscow. An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians voted in favor of independence in a referendum four months later.

The country's integrity was shattered in 2014 when Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea and subsequently backed Russian-speaking separatists in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Since launching its latest invasion, Russia has strengthened its grip on southern and eastern territories in Ukraine, though Western military sources now say they are making little headway in their offensive operation, comparing the fighting to the slow, bloody, attritional fighting of World War I.

In his address, Zelenskiy vowed Ukrainians will fight "until the end" and only stop once the entire country is reunited.

"Every new day is a new reason not to give up. Because, having gone through so much, we have no right not to reach the end. What is the end of the war for us? We used to say: peace. Now we say: victory," he said.

"We will put our hands up only once: when we will celebrate our victory. The whole of Ukraine. Because we do not trade our lands and our people," he added.

Pope Francis, speaking at his weekly general audience on August 24, took the six-month mark in fighting to urge "concrete steps" to end the "madness," and called for measures to avert the risk of a "nuclear disaster" at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya plant.



Recent fighting around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant -- Europe's largest nuclear station -- has triggered fears of a catastrophic incident.

Shattering the anniversary mood, Russia continued to pound civilian targets across Ukraine, where air raid sirens wailed intermittently.

"Air and missile strikes by the Russian occupiers against civilian objectives on the territory of Ukraine continue. Do not ignore air warning signals," the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement.



Russian forces also conducted offensives in the direction of Bakhmut and Kodema in the eastern Donetsk region, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Pisky and Nevelske, without success, the statement said.

Russian air defenses shot down an unspecified number of Ukrainian drones near the Crimean city of Sevastopol late on August 23, the Moscow-appointed Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

The reports could not be independently confirmed.



A U.S. official said that Washington will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine of about $3 billion as early as August 24, in what would be the single largest tranche to Kyiv since Russia's invasion.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, CNN, and dpa