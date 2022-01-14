Armenia Expects Talks With Turkey To Result In Diplomatic Relations, Open Borders

Armenia expects diplomatic relations will be established with Turkey and borders between the two countries will open as a result of talks to normalize relations that begin January 14 in Moscow, Armenia's Foreign Ministry said.



The countries appointed special envoys to normalize relations last year, seeking to repair ties after years of animosity, and the first round of talks are set to begin as part of a broader Russia-mediated regional peace effort in the South Caucasus region.



“In our opinion, the Turkish government also shares the approach of starting a dialogue without preconditions,” Vahan Hunanyan, spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, said on the eve of the meeting.



Hunanyan noted that Russia will act as a host of the meeting, and the first round of talks will be of an exploratory nature.



“It is difficult to expect that as a result of one meeting it will be possible to achieve tangible results, but the process will be launched,” he said.



Yerevan and Ankara announced in December they would appoint special envoys to lead the talks. Former Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilic will represent Ankara and Vice Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ruben Rubinian, will lead negotiations for Yerevan.



Armenia has already lifted a ban on the import of Turkish goods that had been a burden mostly to Armenians, and Turkey announced charter flights to Armenia would be allowed.



Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have also held several rounds of EU and Russia-mediated mediated talks since the Nagorno-Karabakh war in autumn 2020 to overcome border tensions and advance diplomacy.

Relations between Armenia and Turkey have historically been complicated over the 1915 killings of Armenians at the hands of the Ottomans.



But it was the war between Armenian separatists and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh during Soviet Union's chaotic breakup in 1991 that soured any potential for relations between Ankara and Yerevan. Armenia's victory prompted Turkey to seal the border in 1993 in support of its Turkic allies in Baku.



Regional dynamics changed when Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a six-week conflict in 2020 over Nagorno-Karabakh that had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades.



NATO member Turkey threw its weight behind Azerbaijan in the war, which ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire in November 2020 that allowed its Turkic ally to regain control over parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding territory, with Russian peacekeepers on the ground.



“Ever since Azerbaijan liberated territory under occupation, we have entered a new period in the Caucasus,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a meeting of EU ambassadors in Ankara on January 13.



“We have begun a process to normalize relations with Armenia. It’s important for Armenia to seize the opportunity and establish positive relations with Azerbaijan in order for steps (to normalize relations) to yield results,” he added.