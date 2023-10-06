Thousands Of Nagorno-Karabakh Schoolchildren Taken Into Armenian Classrooms

An estimated 18,000 schoolchildren from Nagorno-Karabakh have been registered in Armenia following a mass exodus from the disputed territory. Dozens of new teachers have been hired to handle the influx of students who fled to Armenia when Azerbaijan reclaimed control over Nagorno-Karabakh following a September 19 assault. About 20 evacuee children are now enrolled in Yerevan School No. 80, where they've been welcomed but still face an emotional transition.