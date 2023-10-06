Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Armenia

Thousands Of Nagorno-Karabakh Schoolchildren Taken Into Armenian Classrooms

Thousands Of Nagorno-Karabakh Schoolchildren Taken Into Armenian Classrooms
Embed
Thousands Of Nagorno-Karabakh Schoolchildren Taken Into Armenian Classrooms

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:17 0:00

An estimated 18,000 schoolchildren from Nagorno-Karabakh have been registered in Armenia following a mass exodus from the disputed territory. Dozens of new teachers have been hired to handle the influx of students who fled to Armenia when Azerbaijan reclaimed control over Nagorno-Karabakh following a September 19 assault. About 20 evacuee children are now enrolled in Yerevan School No. 80, where they've been welcomed but still face an emotional transition.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG