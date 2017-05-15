Armenian Police Use Force Against Opposition Mayoral Candidate

YEREVAN -- Police in Armenia's capital, Yerevan, used force against an opposition mayoral candidate, during city council elections on May 14, according to her party and video footage.

Zarui Postanjian and her daughter Lilit Drampian were forced out of the campaign office of incumbent Mayor Taron Margarian, where they had come to check whether reports about lists of voters who allegedly agreed to receive money for their votes were true.

Officials of Postanian's Erkir Tsirani (Country of the Apricot) party told RFE/RL that Drampian, 22, was hospitalized after the incident and diagnosed with a concussion.

Meanwhile, the Central Election Commission said on May 15 that, according to a nearly complete count, the ruling Republican Party received more than 71 percent of votes for city council.

According to the commission, Erkir Tsirani received less than 8 percent of the vote, and candidates from the Elk (Exit) political bloc won about 22 percent.

By law, the Yerevan City Council appoints the capital's mayor.