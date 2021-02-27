Armenian Opposition Continues Protests Against Prime Minister
Several thousand opposition supporters rallied in the capital, Yerevan, on February 27 demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's resignation over his handling of last year's war with Azerbaijan that ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire agreement that many see as a national humiliation. The latest demonstrations come in the wake of a letter by the country’s chief of the general staff urging Pashinian to step down. The prime minister called it a coup attempt and dismissed General Onik Gasparian. President Armen Sarkisian, however, has refused to sign off on the dismissal, considering it unconstitutional.