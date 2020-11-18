Rival Rallies In Yerevan As Armenia Reels From Nagorno-Karabakh Truce

Several thousand people gathered in central Yerevan on November 18 for a second week of anti-government demonstrations demanding Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's resignation. At the same time, several hundred people staged a pro-Pashinian rally in front of the government building a few hundred meters away. The opposition-led gathering branded Pashinian a "traitor" for signing a Russian-brokered truce with Azerbaijan on November 9, consolidating Baku's territorial gains in a six-week war over Nagorno-Karabakh. President Armen Sarkisian has called for early parliamentary elections in Armenia to "save the country from upheaval." Pashinian gave no indication of plans to resign as he unveiled his "road map" to postwar reforms and rehabilitation for the next six months.