2 Men Wounded In Failed Attempt To Enter Police Station In Yerevan
Two men were wounded by a grenade they detonated as they attempted to storm a police station in Armenia's capital on March 24, the Interior Ministry of the Caucasus country said.
The two men were among three who attempted to break into the administrative building of the Nor Nork police precinct of Yerevan at around 5 p.m. local time, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
The men detonated a grenade during the attempt to penetrate the building, the ministry said, adding that the two injured men, described as a 52-year-old and a 56-year-old, were taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds in their legs.
The ministry said the third armed man remained outside the police station threatening to blow it up with a hand grenade. Negotiations were initially held to convince him to surrender. Later, it was reported that a National Security Service task force had detained the man.
It was not immediately clear what the motives or demands of the attackers were.
Armen Pambukhchian, deputy mayor of Yerevan, told reporters at the scene that it was obvious that the incident was "characteristic" of a terrorist act.
He said authorities had made "no assumptions" thus far, but according to Armenia's Criminal Code, it is a terrorist act when a person appears at the police station armed or with explosive material.
Earlier on March 24, the police said that 49 members of a fringe opposition group, which has protested against territorial concessions to Azerbaijan, had been detained on suspicion that they were carrying weapons.
The detained members of the group, known as Combat Brotherhood, had planned to visit the village of Verin Voskepar in Armenia’s northeastern Tavush Province at the border with Azerbaijan earlier on March 24 for what they described as “tactical training.”
Verin Voskepar is near four formerly Azerbaijani-populated villages that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and his government say must be ceded to Azerbaijan to avert a war. The villages, which have been controlled by the Armenian military since the early 1990s, used to be part of Soviet Azerbaijan.
The group issued a statement denying its involvement in the incident at the Nor Nork police station.
“The group has nothing to do with what happened. We condemn any type of terrorist activity. We have acted and will continue to act only within the framework of the law,” Combat Brotherhood said on Facebook.
The Combat Brotherhood said on March 23 that authorities had visited their office and urged them to refrain from their planned visit to Verin Voskepar, but a group of activists left for Tavush Province on March 24.
Hrant Ter-Abrahamian, the head of the organization, announced later that all the detained members of the group had been freed and again denied their involvement in the police station incident.
Based on reporting by Narine Ghalechyan, Naira Bulghadaryan, and Robert Zargaryan
Anti-Migrant Sentiment Rises In Russia As Four Tajiks Charged In Moscow Attack
Russia has charged four Tajiks in connection with the deadly terrorist attack on a concert venue near Moscow on March 22 that left at least 137 people dead.
Russian media identified the men as Murodali Rajabalizoda, Dalerjon Mirzoev, Muhammadsobir Faizov, and Faridun Shamsiddin and said they are Tajik citizens. The court said three of the four men had pleaded guilty to all charges during the closed-door hearing.
The announcement followed Russian media reports that several Tajik citizens were involved in the deadly attack, while unverified videos purportedly showed several suspects -- Tajik citizens -- being interrogated.
Earlier, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said the 11 suspects arrested in connection with the deadly attack at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk were foreigners but did not announce their identities.
The Tajik government, a close ally of Moscow, insists it has not received any "official information" from Russian authorities about Tajiks allegedly involved in the attack.
But Muhiddin Kabiri, the leader of the opposition Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT), says the opposition has information that several Tajik nationals and Tajik-Russian citizens took part in the massacre at the venue that left at least 137 people dead.
Kabiri blamed the Tajik government's authoritarian policies and crackdown on Islam for "radicalizing" some of its citizens. The IRPT -- which served in the government -- is banned in Tajikistan.
Russian lawmaker Aleksandr Khinshtein wrote on Telegram that Tajik passports were found inside the car the suspects allegedly used to flee before being caught by Russian police in the Bryansk region, about 340 kilometers southwest of Moscow.
Harsh Interrogation
Rajabalizoda, the man who was later charged with terrorism, appeared in two separate, unverified videos that show him confessing to have taken part in the Moscow attack. In very graphic footage, Russian security officials are shown cutting off the man's ear.
He is also shown with his head wrapped in a bandage and his face and T-shirt covered in blood. The man says he and other accomplices left their weapons "somewhere on the road" as they fled the scene of the attack. RFE/RL cannot verify the authenticity of the footage.
Another unverified video shows a handcuffed young man telling his interrogator that he was hired by unknown people via Telegram to "shoot at people" for money.
Speaking Russian with a Tajik accent, the man identified himself as Faridun Shamsiddin and said he was born in September 1998.
He said he had been contacted by the "assistant of an [Islamic] preacher" whose lectures he had been listening to on Telegram.
According to Shamsiddin, the assistant offered him about 1 million rubles ($10,800) to kill people with provided weapons and told him the site of the attack.
The assistant gave no information about himself: "no name, no surname, nor anything else" he claimed, adding that "half of the money" had been transferred to him before the attack.
The face of the Russian-speaking interrogator and other men holding the suspect were not shown in the footage, which was widely circulated on Russian websites and social media on March 23 before appearing on state media outlets.
The authenticity of the video cannot be independently verified.
Shamsiddin and other suspects detained and shown in videos made no mention of the extremist Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for the mass killings, or the Islamic State-Khorasan offshoot that has also been mentioned as possibly carrying out the attack.
Two separate, unverified videos show a man identifying himself as 30-year-old Rajab Alizoda and confessing to have taken part in the Moscow attack. In very graphic footage, Russian security officials are shown cutting off the man's ear.
He is also shown with his head wrapped in a bandage and his face and T-shirt covered in blood. The man says he and other accomplices left their weapons "somewhere on the road" as they fled the scene of the attack.
Another short video shows a third suspect -- an unidentified man speaking Tajik -- telling interrogators through a translator that he had been unemployed and looking for job when he befriended a man called Abdullo via Telegram "about 10 days ago."
The man said Abdullo offered to buy a car together with him so they could work as taxi drivers. Abdullo "was among us," the man said, though it's unclear if he was referring to the attack.
According to Russian media reports, the suspects detained in Bryansk also include Muhammadsobir Faizov, 19, who hails from the Tajik capital, Dushanbe.
Faizov was reportedly wounded before his arrest and was treated at a Bryansk hospital before being taken by Russian law enforcement.
Two accounts on Russian social media platform VKontake were linked to Faizov, showing that he had worked at a barber shop in the Russian city of Ivanovo until November. It also showed that he subscribed to the social media accounts Islam My Life and I Love Islam, and that he had shared posts about his religious beliefs.
The names of several other alleged Tajik nationals and their photos appeared on Russian websites as suspects in the attack.
Shohin Safolzoda, a 22-year-old native of the Tajik district of Faizobod, was among them. Little is known about Safolzoda or why he's alleged to have taken part in the attack.
Tajikistan's Interior Ministry very quickly rejected Russian media reports about the involvement in the attack of three Tajik nationals: Rivojiddin Ismonov, Mahmadrasul Nasriddinov, and Rustam Nazarov, saying in a statement on March 22 that two of the men were at home in Tajikistan at the time of the assault and a third was at work in the Russian city of Samara, several hundred kilometers from Moscow.
But the ministry has not commented on the others with Tajik names who were reportedly detained and interrogated on the videos.
Migrants In Russia Under Pressure
The reports and videos have added to anti-Tajik and anti-migrant sentiments that were already at high levels in Russia, home to millions of workers from Tajikistan and other former Soviet Central Asian countries.
A cafeteria run by Tajik migrants was set on fire in the Far East city of Blagoveshchensk, while three Tajiks were reportedly beaten in the western Russian city of Kaluga.
In several Russian cities, taxi service customers were reportedly canceling their order if the driver was Tajik.
Backlash against other Central Asians was also reported.
Dozens of Kyrgyz men were detained upon arrival at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow on March 23 and held in rooms with beds, RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service reported the next day. They said they had not received any food or water for nearly 24 hours and that women and children had been sent on flights back to Kyrgyzstan.
Iran's Currency Hits Record Low Against Dollar As Norouz Holiday Travel Picks Up
Iran’s currency fell to a record low on March 24, plunging to 613,500 rials to the dollar as Iranians celebrated the Persian New Year. Most of the shops in Tehran's main currency exchange hub were closed due to the Norouz holidays. Mohsen, an employee of one of the shops, told the Associated Press that the holiday was contributing to the plunge in the rate, giving only his first name over fear of retribution for speaking about Iran’s economic struggles. The demand for dollars is high because people travel abroad for the holidaysand only a few exchange shops are open.
- By AFP
4 Killed In Hungary As Rally Car Slams Into Spectators
Four people were killed and several others injured on March 24 when a driver competing in a Hungarian motorsport rally skidded off the road and crashed into spectators, authorities said. According to a police statement, it is not yet clear why the vehicle taking part in the two-day Esztergom Nyerges Rally in northern Hungary veered off the road. The crash occurred in the northern Komarom Esztergom county, and left at least four people dead and seven injured, police said, adding that an investigation is under way. Several ambulances and rescue helicopters were dispatched to the scene, and the rally was immediately halted.
Russian Day Of Mourning Reportedly Marred By Xenophobic Incidents
Several apparent xenophobic incidents targeting Central Asian migrants have been reported in Russia as the country observes a day of mourning for the victims of a March 22 terrorist attack on a concert hall outside of Moscow that left 133 people dead.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 24, condemned the attack, saying: “Terrorists have no nationality, no homeland, and no religion.”
The Tajik Embassy in Moscow has warned citizens not to leave their homes out of concerns about possible retaliatory violence.
The Russian authorities have arrested 11 people in connection with the attack, including the four alleged gunmen. Officials have said the four suspects are all foreign nationals. Unnamed officials and Telegram channels reportedly connected to the security services have suggested that the attackers may be Tajiks or Russian citizens with a Tajik background.
The Islamic State (IS) militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack, in which at least 154 people were also injured.
In the Russian Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchennsk, a cafe owned by Central Asians was reportedly burned down, several Russian Telegram channels reported.
In the western city of Kaluga, three Tajik migrants were assaulted, and one was hospitalized.
In the Moscow region, a group of young people threw four Tajik migrants out of a commuter train after reportedly threatening to kill them.
The Russian Telegram channel Baza reported that some Interior Ministry regional branches have set up special units to police migrants, stepping up document checks and inspections of dormitories and other places where Central Asian migrants congregate.
The Democratic Party of Tajikistan and some members of the Tajik parliament have urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to take measures to prevent xenophobic violence.
Hundreds of thousands of Tajik citizens and Russian citizens of Tajik background reside in Russia.
IS issued a statement of responsibility not long after the attack and on March 23 published pixelated photos of four men it claimed were the attackers.
The group said they had dealt a "heavy blow" with assault rifles and explosives by targeting "Christians" as part of a "raging war" against countries fighting Islam.
Ukraine Says It Destroyed 2 Russian Ships, Comms Center
The Ukrainian military said on March 24 that its forces have destroyed two Russian landing ships and other targets belonging to the Black Sea Fleet. "The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully struck the amphibious landing ships Yamal and Azov, a communications center, and a number of the Black Sea Fleet's infrastructure sites," the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement on Telegram. Russia has not commented on the claim, which could not be independently confirmed. To read the story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
1 Killed In 'Massive' Ukrainian Strike On Sevastopol
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of the Russian-occupied Crimean port of Sevastopol, said one person was killed and four were wounded in a "massive" Ukrainian missile attack on the city on March 24. Razvozhayev said 10 missiles were shot down during the attack which he called “the most massive in recent times.” Residents reported explosions and smoke in the area of an oil depot in the village of Gvardiyske near Simferopol. The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported explosions in Simferopol preceded by the sound of drones. Ukraine has not commented on the report. Kyiv has recently intensified its targeting of Russian refineries and oil installations. To read the original story by Current Time, click here. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Four Suspects In Russian Concert Attack Sent To Pretrial Detention
Four suspects charged with acts of terrorism in connection with the attack on a concert hall outside Moscow that left 137 people dead have been sent to pretrial detention for two months pending trial, a Moscow court ruled late on March 24.
The Basmanny district court named the suspects as Murodali Rajabalizoda, Dalerjon Mirzoev, Muhammadsobir Faizov, and Faridun Shamsiddin and said they are Tajik citizens. The court said three of the four men -- Mirzoev, Rajabalizoda, and Shamsidin -- all admitted guilt after being charged.
Faizov was brought to court directly from a hospital in a wheelchair and sat with his eyes closed throughout the proceedings, the Associated Press reported. He had multiple cuts and was attended by medics while in court, the AP said.
The suspects were provided with translators after arriving in the courtroom with bruises and smears of blood on their swollen faces. Rajabalizoda, whose ear was reportedly cut off during his arrest, had a bandage on the right side of his head. But there was no official confirmation that his ear had been severed, and forensic photographs do not show the side of his head with the injury.
The investigators cited the need to maintain the secrecy of the investigation and the safety of the participants and their relatives in requesting that the hearings be held behind closed doors.
During the part of the hearing that was not held in secret, it was disclosed that Mirzoev is registered in Novosibirsk, Russia, and is 32 years old. He is married and has four children, including 18-month-old twins.
Rajabalizoda said that he is 30 years old, married, and has a child.
The four men are among 11 people that Russian authorities said they arrested in connection with the attack on March 22 at the Crocus City Hall in the city of Krasnogorsk in the Moscow region.
Earlier on March 24, Russia observed a national day of mourning for the victims of the attack, which also injured more than 180 people and left survivors with stories of narrow escapes and the desperate measures they took to get away.
Flags were lowered to half-staff across the country as Russians placed flowers at makeshift memorials. Entertainment events were canceled as were entertainment programming and advertising on television.
Members of the rock band Piknik, which had been due to perform when the attack happened, were among those who paid tribute to the victims. They laid flowers in front of the Crocus City Hall late on March 24, expressing their condolences to the bereaved families after observing a moment of silence, TASS reported. The band said earlier that one of its employees was among those killed.
"This atrocity is a senseless, unimaginable cruelty," band leader Edmund Shklyarsky said.
Authorities raised the number of injured to 180 people, according to TASS. They also said that at least three of those killed were children.
Heavy equipment was seen at the concert hall, clearing debris and dismantling structures damaged in a fire that erupted after the shooting, which according to authorities was carried out by four camouflaged gunmen at the concert hall. The Islamic State (IS) militant group later claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Russian Investigative Committee said 137 bodies had been recovered. So far, 62 have been positively identified.
The deaths were caused by gunshot wounds or asphyxiation from burning materials, the Russian Investigative Committee said on March 23. The attackers used an unspecified flammable substance to set fire to the venue, officials said.
A man who was at the Crocus City Hall on the night of the attack told RFE/RL that he and his friend arrived at around 7:30 p.m. and saw that the line to get in was long and moving slowly as concertgoers passed through metal detectors and opened their bags for inspection.
The man, who identified himself as Igor, said he and his friend decided to skip having a drink and went straight into the auditorium. Later as they fled the venue, they saw the bodies of people who had been at the bar and realized that the decision had probably saved their lives.
They tried first to hide in the restroom, but when they opened the door, they saw bodies. Their attempt to flee became more desperate when the fire broke out it and was unclear where they should run.
"It was impossible to see the green arrows. We clung to a man who knew the Crocus well, and he led us out. We got into the car and rushed out of there," said Igor, who added that he is now staying home and taking time off from his job.
A woman who identified herself as Oksana and who was also at the concert hall the night of the attack told RFE/RL that she and her husband were still in the cloakroom when the gunfire started. She stumbled in the rush of people fleeing and was separated from her husband. When the two found each other again, they initially fled into a restroom.
"Later I found out that we were lucky: they shot some of those hiding in the toilets," she said.
The fire then started spreading dramatically, she said, and it became impossible to breathe, so she, her husband, and the group they were with decided to get out by breaking windows.
"We woke up at home, everything was covered in blood. It was not clear whether it was our own or someone else's," she said, adding that she was incredulous that it happened and was only able to recall all the details when prompted by her husband.
"It's a nightmare, I'm not going anywhere at all now. I'm ready to quit just to stay at home. I don't trust anyone now."
In response to the attack, Pope Francis sent prayers to the victims of the violence, which he called a “cowardly terrorist attack. Speaking after leading Palm Sunday Mass on St. Peter’s Square, the Catholic pontiff prayed that God would “comfort their families and convert the hearts of those…who organize and carry out these inhumane actions….”
The IS-connected Amak news agency released a photograph on March 23 of four men it said had carried out the attack. Russian investigative journalists said the clothing of the men matched that worn by the men being detained and interrogated in videos released by Russian law enforcement.
Also on March 23, Amak released a video purportedly made by one of the militants during the attack. The graphic video showed people being shot by automatic-weapons fire as the militants shouted Islamic slogans.
Russian President Vladimir Putin decried the violence as a “bloody, barbaric terrorist attack” in an address on March 23, but he did not mention did not mention the claim of responsibility by IS. Instead, he claimed involvement by Ukraine, an allegation that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other officials vehemently denied.
U.S. officials on March 24 reemphasized that Ukraine had no involvement in the massacre.
Islamic State “bears sole responsibility for this attack. There was no Ukrainian involvement whatsoever," said White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson.
Vice President Kamala Harris in an interview broadcast on March 24 also said there was no evidence that Ukraine was involved.
"ISIS-K is actually, by all accounts, responsible for what happened," she said, referring to Islamic State-Khorasan, the branch of IS in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, TASS, and Meduza
- By Todd Prince
Moscow Terrorist Attack 'Serious Intelligence Failure,' Says Ex-U.S. Envoy To Russia
WASHINGTON -- A former U.S. envoy to Moscow said the worst terrorist attack on Russian soil in nearly two decades represents “a serious intelligence failure” and warned that President Vladimir Putin could use it to justify further mobilization and oppression.
Alexander Vershbow, who served as U.S. ambassador to Moscow from 2001 to 2005, a period that saw two of the worst terrorist attacks in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union, said it was “hard to explain” how the perpetrators were able to take so many lives considering the United States had warned the Kremlin weeks earlier of just such a possible assault.
The toll from the March 22 deadly attack at a popular concert hall at the edge of Moscow has already reached 133, but Russian authorities have warned it is likely to climb higher. The Islamic State (IS) militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the worst in Russia since 333 were killed at a school in Beslan in North Ossetia in September 2004.
“It seems kind of unbelievable that Russian security services missed this,” Vershbow told RFE/RL in a March 23 interview from Washington, where he is an analyst at the Atlantic Council, noting the public U.S. message on March 7 that Putin later derided. U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on March 23 that Washington had also privately warned Russian authorities at the same time.
“Clearly, it was an intelligence failure for this to happen in such a prominent venue right on the beltway of Moscow, and to have such a serious death toll despite those small number of terrorists that appear to have actually perpetrated the act,” Vershbow said.
IS said four perpetrators carried out the attack at the Crocus City Hall venue, while Russia said it has arrested four suspected gunmen along with seven others who were allegedly involved.
Vershbow dismissed speculation that the attack could have been an internal job for domestic purposes.
Putin’s rise to power in 1999 came on the heels of several explosions in Russia that were blamed on Chechen terrorists. There has long been speculation that the bombings were masterminded by the Federal Security Services (FSB) to catapult Putin into the Kremlin though it has never been proven.
Vershbow said that, in contrast to the 1999 attacks, he did not see the March 22 attack “as being in the interest of Putin.”
'Chilling' Speech
Nonetheless, he said the Kremlin leader may seek to use the tragic event to pin blame on the West, generate more forces for his war in Ukraine, and crush any remaining opposition to his rule.
“The Russians may choose to link this [terrorist attack] to their war against the collective West and hold the U.S. and its Ukrainian proxies -- as they might call them -- ultimately responsible. I wouldn't be at all surprised,” he said.
In a March 23 statement, Putin said the four suspected gunmen “tried to hide and were moving toward Ukraine, where, according to preliminary information, the Ukrainian side had prepared a window for them to cross the border.”
Putin’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine has failed to achieve its initial goals in part because of large-scale Western aid to Kyiv. Putin now portrays the war as one against NATO.
Vershbow accused Putin in his “chilling” speech following the 2004 Beslan attack of using the United States as a scapegoat to cover up for what he said was another Russian intelligence failure.
In that speech, Putin said that there are some countries who see Russia as a threat, and they are helping others who want to dismember the country. Terrorism, Putin said, was just “an instrument to achieve these goals.”
Putin eliminated direct elections for governors following the Beslan attack, tightening his grip on power. Vershbow warned more oppression could follow on the heels of this attack.
“If they decide to emphasize the U.S. and Ukraine link, then I think we can anticipate very harsh measures at home in the wake of this intelligence failure,” Vershbow said.
He said the Crocus attack may also be used “to justify a significant mobilization of additional forces for the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin this time may not allow hundreds of thousands of Russians to flee mobilization as it had after the first call-up in September 2022, he said.
Regardless of how Putin tries to portray the attack, it will impact his image, Vershbow said.
“Russians may no longer have the opportunity to ask why this could have happened in a public way, but they'll be asking themselves around the kitchen table 'how can our great president have allowed this to happen'?”
Russian Missiles Target Kyiv As Poland Claims Its Airspace Was Violated
Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in a predawn attack on March 24, the third “massive” attack on the city in the last four days.
Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration, wrote on Telegram that there were no immediate reports of casualties. The air raid in the capital lasted about two hours.
Russian missiles also hit the western Lviv region, prompting NATO-member Poland to place its air defenses on heightened alert. Warsaw reported that one Russian cruise missile had violated the country’s airspace near the town of Oserdow.
Two Polish and two U.S. F-16 fighters were scrambled during the incident, during which the Russian missile reportedly penetrated about 2 kilometers into Polish territory.
WATCH: Police in Kyiv cordoned off a park where fragments of a Russian Kh-55 cruise missile intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses landed on March 24.
Poland’s Foreign Ministry said it would demand an explanation from Moscow for the incident and called on Russia to “stop terrorist air attacks on the inhabitants and territory of Ukraine.”
Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the missile was not shot down because there were no signs that it was headed for targets in Poland.
Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland will strengthen its troop presence in the areas bordering Belarus and Russia, adding that this had already been a topic at a government national security meeting last week.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy wrote on Telegram that the Russian missile attack had not targeted Lviv city but was aimed at “critical infrastructure” in the region.
Ukrainian military officials said at least two advanced Russian Kinzhal missiles were used in the Lviv region attack.
The Ukrainian military said that 18 of 29 missiles and 25 of 28 attacking drones had been intercepted. It also claimed to have hit two Russian military ships stationed at the annexed peninsula of Crimea in overnight strikes.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully struck the amphibious landing ships Yamal and Azov, a communications center, and a number of the Black Sea Fleet's infrastructure sites," the Ukrainian armed forces' strategic communications center said on March 24.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of the Russian-occupied Crimean port of Sevastopol, said one person was killed and four were wounded in a "massive" Ukrainian missile attack on the city on March 24.
Razvozhayev said 10 missiles were shot down during the attack which he called “the most massive in recent times.”
Residents reported explosions and smoke in the area of an oil depot in the village of Gvardiyske near Simferopol.
In Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, a Russian air strike damaged energy infrastructure in a village near Bilopol, the mayor of Bilopol, Yuriy Zarko, said. Private houses, farm buildings, cars, and garages were also damaged, he added.
Russian forces dropped three high-explosive aerial bombs on the settlement around 1 p.m. local time, Zarko said, adding that the village had no electricity, water, or gas services as a result of the attack.
Volodymyr Kudrytskiy, the chairman of Ukrenerho's board, said the latest Russian attacks on energy facilities caused losses of at least 100 million euros, according to preliminary calculations.
Kudrytskiy said Ukrenerho was prepared for more attacks on the energy system and had set up a warehouse to hold the necessary equipment and materials and trained personnel, he said.
Oleksiy Chernyshov, the chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, said earlier on Facebook that Naftogaz Group facilities were damaged in attacks on infrastructure in western Ukraine on March 24.
Chernyshov said Naftogaz was currently working on localizing and eliminating the impact and vowed that that attack would not affect the supply of natural gas to Ukrainian customers.
Ukraine's largest private energy provider, DTEK, lost 50 percent of its capacity, according to the head of the Yasno distribution firm, Serhiy Kovalenko.
Kovalenko told Ukrainian national television that Russia had attacked two parts of the energy system -- generation and distribution, hitting both thermal and hydropower plants.
The Energy Ministry said that Russia attempted to hit a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region on March 24, sparking a fire. There were no casualties, and the consequences are being assessed, the ministry said.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Denials Of Involvement Sharpen After Attack On Russian Concert
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian officials on March 23 furiously denied any role by their country in the devastating attack on a Moscow-area concert hall a day earlier that killed at least 133 people and was claimed by the militant group Islamic State (IS), in a message that was also being pushed by Western officials.
After repeated rejections over the previous 24 hours, Zelenskiy issued a video message accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to shift responsibility to others after remaining silent in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy "thinking how to bring this to Ukraine."
"What happened yesterday in Moscow is obvious," Zelenskiy said, using an epithet for Putin and his circle, saying they "are just trying to blame someone else."
"They always have the same methods," Zelenskiy added.
In a taped midafternoon address on March 23, Putin decried the violence as a “bloody, barbaric terrorist attack” and alleged Ukrainian involvement.
He then repeated earlier suggestions by other Russian officials that four suspected gunmen had been detained, and that some of the perpetrators were arrested in the western Bryansk region, which borders Belarus and Ukraine.
The four “tried to hide and were moving toward Ukraine, where, according to preliminary information, the Ukrainian side had prepared a window for them to cross the border,” Putin said.
Putin provided no evidence to back up the claim.
Other Ukrainian officials had already issued repeated denials beginning soon after the attack.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior Zelenskiy adviser, said in the hours after the incident that his country "has nothing to do with" it and said it had "never used terrorist methods" as it continues to fight a two-year full-scale Russian invasion.
He warned that the deadly incident would "contribute to a sharp increase in military propaganda, accelerated militarization, expanded mobilization, and, ultimately, the scaling up of the war."
The following day, he told Current Time: "First, there are no facts that would in any way indicate a Ukrainian trace. Second, it makes no sense for us to carry out this type of actions. We are a bit busy with different things. A full-scale war is ongoing in our country."
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) then said through spokesperson Andriy Yusov that Putin's assertion "doesn't withstand scrutiny."
The GUR said those border areas are filled with "troops, special agents, representatives of special services, security forces," and "the border is mined, surveillance is carried out in all kinds of ways, including aerial reconnaissance, on both sides."
Ukrainian war planners and special forces are believed to have carried out many more attacks inside Russian territory than they have openly acknowledged, but they have insisted that they pursue military targets as well as supplies and infrastructure for the Russian war effort.
"It already happened," Zelenskiy said in an apparent allusion to previous violent attacks in Russia. "And there were blown-up houses, and shootings, and explosions. And they always blame others."
He likened the accusations to Russian claims in the fighting in Ukraine, where Kyiv and international investigators and rights groups have accused Russian troops of torture and war crimes.
Putin remained silent for at least 16 hours after the attack was launched, only appearing in the recorded message midafternoon on March 23.
"Yesterday, all of this happened, and this worthless Putin, instead of dealing with his Russian citizens, addressing them, was silent for a day, thinking how to bring this to Ukraine," Zelenskiy said.
In a seeming reference to the war in Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned that the attack must not become a "pretext" for more "violence."
Islamic State issued a statement of responsibility within hours of the attack and on March 23 published pixelated photos of four men it claimed were the attackers.
The group said they had dealt a "heavy blow" against "Christians" as part of a "raging war" against countries fighting Islam.
"The attack was carried out by four IS fighters armed with machine guns, a pistol, knives and firebombs," IS said via Telegram.
U.S. officials confirmed the authenticity of the IS claim in comments to multiple U.S. media.
On March 7, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow warned Russia that "extremists" had imminent plans for an attack in the capital.
On the same day as the U.S. Embassy announcement, the Russian Federal Security Service claimed it had stopped an attack on a Moscow synagogue by Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K).
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said again on March 23 that Washington had warned Russia in early March.
In a statement, Watson added, "ISIS bears sole responsibility for this attack. There was no Ukrainian involvement whatsoever."
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser was quoted by Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper as saying that "According to everything that is known so far, it can be assumed that the terrorist group Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-K) is responsible for the murderous terrorist attack near Moscow."
In Belarus, One-Fourth Of 'Political' Criminal Cases Were About Lukashenka Insults
One-quarter of the 5,012 criminal cases that were brought by Belarusian authorities in 2023 under a handful of articles to suppress political speech and activities concerned alleged insults against longtime leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, according to an analysis of police data. Lukashenka has cracked down on dissent since claiming a sixth presidential term after a 2020 election marred by exclusions and allegations of widespread fraud. The criminal articles punish those deemed to have insulted officials or the president and to have disturbed public order. Two dozen Nobel Prize laureates recently urged the release of hundreds of political prisoners in Belarus, including 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Byalyatski. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Belarusian Service, click here.
Russia's Foreign Ministry Says Spanish Reporter Denied Visa Was Invited To Stay
Russia's Foreign Ministry says it issued the necessary documents for a Spanish journalist to stay in the country although the reporter claims he was forced to leave because his visa was not renewed. Xavier Colas of the newspaper El Mundo is the latest foreign journalist to have left Russia after visas were not continued. The cases come amid a crackdown on media that has intensified since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Colas said he was forced to leave Russia on March 20, a day after authorities refused to renew the visa.
'Crypto King' Freed From Montenegro Prison To Shelter Facility Amid Extradition Battle
Reputed "cryptocurrency king" South Korean Do Kwon has been released from a Montenegrin prison after completing a four-month sentence for forgery and transferred to a center for foreigners outside the capital to await the outcome of an extradition battle.
The 32-year-old founder of TerraformLabs is being sought by U.S. and South Korean authorities for his alleged role in capital market and securities fraud involving assets worth some $40 billion.
TerraformLabs was behind a cryptocurrency called TerraUSD, which collapsed last May dealing a blow to digital-currency markets.
Kwon and a business partner who was handed over to South Korea in February were detained at Podgorica airport with fake Costa Rican passports in March 2023 as they were trying to board a private plane to Dubai.
Kwon's four-month prison sentence on the forged-passport charge concluded on March 23, allowing the transfer from a prison in the central city of Spuz to a shelter for foreigners near the capital.
The Montenegrin courts have issued a tangle of contradictory decisions since U.S. and South Korean officials requested his handover in the days after his detention last year, heightening concerns that officials in this Balkan hub of organized crime might balk at helping bring him to justice.
Kwon, described as Kwon Do Hyeong in Montenegrin judicial documents, appeared destined for transfer to South Korean custody this week before Montenegro's Supreme Court Council on March 22 postponed his extradition two days after what appeared to be a final rejection of his appeal.
Escorting Kwon during the transfer, his lawyer Goran Rodic complained that the placement in the shelter was "illegal" because the court ordered that he be allowed his "freedom" to defend himself and await the extradition procedure's outcome.
Rodic said Kwon's defense team will file a complaint with an administrative court to overturn the restriction.
Kwon's documents were confiscated by the court on March 22 in an effort to prevent him from leaving Montenegro.
- By RFE/RL
Russian Soyuz Rocket With 3 Aboard Blasts Off To Space Station
A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying three astronauts blasted off en route to the International Space Station, two days after its launch was aborted seconds before takeoff. The spacecraft carrying Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus, and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson took off from Russia’s Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan in the late afternoon on March 23. The capsule will take two days to reach the orbiting station. The launch was originally scheduled for March 21, but was halted when an automatic safety system was tripped about 20 seconds before liftoff. The station is one of the only remaining avenues of cooperation between Washington and Moscow as tensions have plummeted over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Taliban Strongly Condemns Moscow Concert Hall Attack
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have issued a stark condemnation of the March 22 attack on a Moscow concert venue that left at least 115 dead and wounded more than 100 others. The Taliban Foreign Ministry "condemns in the strongest terms the recent terrorist attack in Moscow... claimed by Daesh & considers it a blatant violation of all human standards," ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, referring to the Islamic State (IS) extremist organization by its Arabic acronym. IS has staged frequent attacks in Afghanistan since the return of the Taliban to power in 2021. On March 21, IS claimed an attack that killed 19 Taliban employees outside a bank in Kandahar. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Russia Says 4 Foreign Suspects Detained As Death Toll From Concert Attack Reaches 133
Rescuers pulled more bodies from the rubble of a Moscow-area concert venue on March 23 as the toll from a deadly attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS) militant group reached 133 and security officials said four suspected gunmen had been detained in connection with Russia’s worst terrorist violence in nearly two decades.
Russian officials said the suspects were all foreign nationals and that 11 people, in all, had been detained.
President Vladimir Putin condemned it as a “bloody, barbaric terrorist attack” and said in a recorded video address released by the Kremlin that “the main thing now is to prevent those who are behind this bloodbath from committing a new crime."
Later, after U.S. officials repeatedly condemned it as a "heinous" attack, the White House called Islamic State a "common terrorist enemy."
The day after camouflaged gunmen burst into the Crocus City Hall and opened fire on people waiting for a concert to begin, searchers were still looking for victims in the wreckage of the hall. More than 120 people were wounded and remained hospitalized in various conditions, health officials said.
The Emergency Situations Ministry published the names of 29 of the 133 people known so far to have died, and Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov has warned the death toll could still rise "significantly."
Hundreds of mourners solemnly heaped flowers, stuffed animals, and messages of grief or defiance on the pavement just outside the Crocus City Hall building.
More makeshift memorials to honor the victims sprang up in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, and many other Russian cities, including flowers, candles, and messages to the families of victims. Flags flew at half-mast above government buildings in some places.
At the hollowed-out site of one of the deadliest acts of terror in modern Russian history, School No. 1 in Beslan, in southern Russia, where 333 people including mostly schoolchildren were killed after being taken hostage for three days in 2004, Russians spelled out "Moscow we mourn" with candles.
Some pro-Putin officials have already raised the topic of reinstating capital punishment in response to the attacks.
The chairman of the constitutional law committee in Russia's upper house, Andrei Klishas, spurred more such talk on Telegram by saying that neither chamber of parliament can "overcome decisions of the Constitutional Court."
The death penalty remains in the Russian Constitution but has been under an indefinite moratorium for nearly three decades, including since the Constitutional Court in 2009 effectively banned lower courts from ordering executions.
In his recorded address, Putin also echoed earlier suggestions by other Russian officials of Ukrainian involvement, saying the four suspected gunmen "tried to hide and were moving toward Ukraine, where, according to preliminary information, the Ukrainian side had prepared a window for them to cross the border."
Putin provided no evidence to back up the claim.
Ukrainian officials have repeatedly denied any involvement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Putin of trying to "blame someone else." Alluding to previous violent incidents in Russia, he said, "It already happened. And there were blown up houses, and shootings, and explosions. And they always blame others."
The Islamic State (IS) militant group issued a statement of responsibility not long after the attack and on March 23 published pixelated photos of four men it claimed were the attackers.
The group said they had dealt a "heavy blow" with assault rifles and explosives by targeting "Christians" as part of a "raging war" against countries fighting Islam.
"The attack was carried out by four IS fighters armed with machine guns, a pistol, knives, and firebombs," IS said via Telegram.
The hall is a popular concert venue in a high-end district on the edge of Moscow that attracts major Russian musical acts.
The deaths were caused by either gunshot wounds or asphyxiation apparently from burning materials, said the Investigative Committee, adding that the toll was likely climb. Attackers used an unspecified flammable substance to set fire to the venue the committee said.
The Russian Investigative Committee said it was awarding one man for "unparalleled courage" when he "selflessly neutralized one of the terrorists" while trying to protect his wife, "saving the lives of the people around him." It did not further identify the man.
The identities and motives of the attackers remained unclear. Aleksandr Bortnikov, the director of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying 11 people had been detained, including four of the suspected gunmen.
Later, the Russian Interior Ministry said the Crocus attackers were foreign nationals.
Unnamed officials and Telegram channels known for links to security services suggested that several of the attackers may have been Tajik, or Russian citizens with Tajik background. The reports prompted pushback from Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry, which denied the reports and published detailed information on several of the men whose names were circulating.
Russia's state broadcaster Channel One TV showed footage of the questioning of four men it said were suspects and a white Renault automobile that they were said to have used in their escape effort. The daylight video followed their capture in Khatsun, the station said.
The attack began around 7:30 p.m. local time when camouflaged men armed with automatic rifles arrived at the venue in a minivan. As many as five men were involved, Russian media reported.
One man who escaped from the attack told Current Time that the shooting started just moments before the concert was supposed to begin.
“It was supposed to be starting when we heard something which I thought were fireworks or gunshots inside the venue,” the eyewitness, identified only as Dave, said in a phone interview. “The moment after, we saw beneath us a stream of people running inside the hall. After that, gunshots were already heard inside [the hall]. Of course, panic started on the balcony too. People didn't know where to run."
Hours after the incident began, Telegram channels affiliated with Islamic State said the attackers had "retreated to their bases safely," though that claim could not be independently confirmed.
U.S. officials confirmed the authenticity of the IS claim in comments to multiple U.S. media.
On March 7, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow had warned Russia that "extremists" had imminent plans for an attack in the capital.
On the same day as the U.S. Embassy announcement, the Federal Security Service claimed it had stopped an attack on a Moscow synagogue by Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K).
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed "our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and all affected by this heinous crime" and said, "We condemn terrorism in all its forms and stand in solidarity with the people of Russia in grieving the loss of life from this horrific event."
On March 23, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that "According to everything that is known so far, it can be assumed that the terrorist group Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-K) is responsible for the murderous terrorist attack near Moscow."
World leaders also condemned the attack.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was quoted as saying that he "condemns in the strongest possible terms" the incident, and the United States, France, Turkey, Italy, the European Union, and other leaders also issued statements, deploring the violence.
The attack was the worst in Russia since 2004, when gunmen seized more than 1,000 hostages at the school in Beslan and 333 people ultimately died, nearly half of them children.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service and Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Ukrainian Strikes Kill 2, Hit Russian Oil Refinery, Officials Say
Officials in two Russian regions bordering Ukraine say Ukrainian drones have killed two people and hit an oil refinery, setting it on fire.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said several drone and missile strikes killed a man and a woman in Belgorod city and in one of its suburbs.
"In Belgorod, three balconies collapsed in an apartment building -- a married couple was in one of these apartments. To great grief, the man died on the spot from his wounds before the arrival of the ambulance crew," Gladkov said on Telegram, adding that a second person, a woman, was killed and two were wounded in Chernyansky district.
Belgorod has been hit repeatedly over the months by Ukrainian strikes. While casualties have been relatively low, the attacks have rattled local residents, and caused an exodus of people.
Russian military authorities have struggled to repel the Ukrainian air attacks, as well as several ground incursions by groups allegedly linked to Ukrainian intelligence.
In the Samara region, hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian border, the Kuibyshev and Novokuibyshev oil refineries were attacked by drones early on March 23, said the governor of the region, Dmitry Azarov.
At Kuibyshev, a massive blaze was sparked by the strike, but the attack at the second was repulsed, Azarov said, adding that there were no deaths or injuries.
The Kuibyshev refinery is one of the largest in the region.
The attack came just days after news reports said U.S. officials had asked Ukrainian authorities to stop targeting Russia’s oil infrastructure.
Ukraine has continued its monthslong campaign of using drones to target Russian oil and other infrastructure. The effort has partially disrupted Russian gasoline supplies, and driven domestic prices higher.
Fears that disrupted Russian oil prices could ripple through global markets prompted U.S. officials to quietly urge Ukraine to halt attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure, the Financial Times reported March 22.
The repeated warnings were delivered to senior officials at Ukraine’s state security service, its military intelligence directorate, three unnamed officials were quoted as saying.
An official in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office later denied the report.
There have been at least 12 attacks on major Russian refineries since 2022, and at least nine this year, the Financial Times reported.
Ukraine Denies Role In Deadly Attack On Russian Concert Venue
A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on March 22 that Kyiv was not involved in the attack on a Moscow-area concert hall the same evening that left dozens dead and many more injured after gunmen stormed in and fired at concertgoers.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of Zelenskiy's presidential office, said that Ukraine had "never used terrorist methods" as it continues to fight a 2-year-old full-scale invasion.
"Ukraine certainly has nothing to do with the shooting/explosions in the Crocus City Hall (Moscow Region, Russia)," Podolyak said via X, formerly Twitter. "It makes no sense whatsoever."
Ukrainian forces are thought to have launched attacks on military and fuel infrastructure inside Russian territory over the course of the war, but generally avoid claims of responsibility.
There was no immediate indication of who was behind the deadly attack in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow.
Kyiv has recently defended its attacks on oil and other facilities with some reports suggesting the United States has urged it to avoid hitting oil infrastructure in part to avoid escalatory responses from Russia.
Podolyak said "everything in this war will be decided only on the battlefield. Only by the quantity of weapons and qualitative military decisions. Terrorist attacks do not solve any problems..."
He pointed to the recent public warning by U.S. officials.
The U.S. Embassy said on March 7 that it was "monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours."
Podolyak also hinted that the event would "contribute to a sharp increase in military propaganda, accelerated militarization, expanded mobilization, and, ultimately, the scaling up of the war. And also to justify manifest genocidal strikes against the civilian population of Ukraine..."
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine quickly alleged -- without providing any evidence -- that Russia's own special services had orchestrated it as "a deliberate provocation of the Putin regime" that foreign governments had warned about.
It alleged that the aim was to "further escalate and expand the war."
FSB Detains 7 For Alleged Ties To Military Group Fighting With Ukraine
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on March 22 that its officers detained seven men in Moscow on suspicion of collaborating with the so-called Russian Volunteers' Corps (RDK) that has fought alongside Ukraine's armed forces against Russian troops. Last month, a Moscow court sentenced former actor Kirill Kanakhin, who had joined the RDK, in absentia to life in prison on a charge of high treason. In November, a Moscow court sentenced in absentia Denis Kapustin (aka Nikitin), a commander of the RDK, to life on the same charge. The RDK has claimed several attacks in Russia's Belgorod region in recent months. To see the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
- By Current Time
EU Sanctions Russian Officials, Prison Guards Over Navalny's Death
The European Union has sanctioned dozens of Russian officials and two correctional colonies over the death last month in prison of opposition politician and outspoken Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny.
"Navalny’s slow killing by the Kremlin regime is a stark reminder of its utter disregard for human life. Today’s sanctions demonstrate our determination to hold Russia’s political leadership and authorities to account for the continuing violation of the human rights in Russia," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on March 22.
"At the same time, we know that Putin is not Russia, and Russia is not Putin. We will continue supporting Russia’s civil society and independent voices," he added.
Correctional colonies Polar Wolf in Russia's Arctic town of Kharp -- where Navalny was being held when he died on February 16 while serving a 19-year sentence on extremism and other charges widely seen as politically motivated -- and the IK-6 in the Vladimir region, as well as 33 guards of the two penitentiaries were added to the EU sanctions list.
The circumstances of his death have not been clarified, but many Western nations have said that President Vladimir Putin and Russian authorities bear responsibility. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any involvement or responsibility for Navalny's death.
Among the Russian officials sanctioned by the EU are Deputy Justice Minister Vsevolod Vukolov; the deputy chief of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), Valery Boyarinev; the chief of the Moscow City Penitentiary Service, Sergei Moroz; and Governor Dmitry Artyukhov of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region.
The warden of the IK-6 prison, Vadim Kalinin, and his deputies; Moscow City Court Judge Andrei Suvorov, who sentenced Navalny; and the Moscow City Court Chairman Mikhail Paityn were also sanctioned by the 27-nation bloc.
Judges Yevgeny Nikolayev and Natalya Dudar were also added to the EU sanctions list for issuing "a number of rulings against political opponents including Mr. Navalny, thereby contributing to political repression in Russia."
"The EU is deeply concerned about the continuing deterioration of the human rights situation in Russia. Russia’s illegal, unjustified, and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine has further accelerated internal repression in the country, drastically limiting the freedom of opinion and expression, as well as media freedom, and introducing war censorship," the EU statement said, urging Russian authorities "to immediately and unconditionally release all those imprisoned for politically motivated charges."
Gunmen Kill Dozens Of Russian Concertgoers In Attack Claimed By Islamic State
Camouflage-clad gunmen killed at least 62 people and injured scores of others when they opened fire at a crowded concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow in an attack quickly condemned around the world as an act of terrorism.
The Islamic State (IS) militant group claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on March 22 at the 6,200-seat Crocus City Hall concert venue in Krasnogorsk near Moscow. The gunfire was accompanied by multiple explosions that left the upper floors of the venue engulfed in flames that eventually caused the roof to collapse.
Video posted on social media showed concertgoers entering the hall and taking their seats when pandemonium struck. As bullets sprayed around the hall, hundreds of people could be seen running for exits while others sought cover in the deadliest attack in Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege.
The Baza website quoted unnamed sources as saying the number of dead was at least 62 and could rise, although that report could not be independently confirmed. The Moscow Regional Health Ministry published a list of names of 145 victims who had been taken to hospitals. The list includes children.
Some Telegram and other social media accounts shared accounts of purported eyewitnesses, one of whom reported "shooting from all sides."
Hours after the incident began, Telegram channels affiliated with IS ran a statement saying the group’s fighters "attacked a large gathering...on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow."
RIA-Novosti reported that at least three gunmen were involved, while Interfax reported there were at least five attackers.
The IS statement, which was confirmed by U.S. intelligence services, said the attackers had "retreated to their bases safely," though that claim could not be independently confirmed and it was not clear whether the militants had been able to leave the building as it was engulfed in flames.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a U.S. official told Reuters that Washington had warned Moscow in recent weeks of the possibility of an attack.
Two weeks earlier, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow had warned Russia that "extremists" had imminent plans for an attack in the capital, and just ahead of that, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had stopped an attack on a Moscow synagogue by Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan, known as ISIS-Khorasan or ISIS-K.
President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the Kremlin leader had been informed "in the first minutes" of the attack and was "constantly receiving information about what's happening and about measures being taken through all relevant services."
He said Putin "gave all the necessary instructions."
Putin did not directly address Russians after the attack, but Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies that the 71-year-old president “wished a speedy recovery to the wounded victims.”
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the international community "to condemn this bloody terrorist attack."
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said through a spokesperson that he "condemns in the strongest possible terms" the attack. The United States, France, Turkey, Italy, EU, and other leaders also condemned the incident.
The Crocus City Hall is a popular concert venue in a high-end district on the edge of Moscow that attracts major Russian musical acts. The Soviet-era band Piknik was scheduled to play on March 22 but never took the stage. The band's manager said all of the members of the group were safe.
"A terrible tragedy occurred in the shopping center Crocus City today," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram. "I am sorry for the loved ones of the victims."
The European Union said through a spokesman that it was "shocked and appalled by the reports" and it "condemns any attacks against civilians," adding, "Our thoughts are with all those Russian citizens affected."
With reporting by Reuters
Pakistan Threatens To Close Vital Afghan Trade Corridor With India
Amid escalating tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, Pakistan's defense minister has warned Afghanistan's Taliban rulers that his country could block a corridor it provides to allow trade with India.
Khwaja Asif said that Islamabad could block access to its western neighbor Afghanistan through its territory that allows goods to flow into its eastern neighbor India if the Taliban government fails to rein in the Pakistani Taliban, formally known as the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
"If Afghanistan treats us like an enemy, then why should we give them a trade corridor?" Asif told Voice of America on March 20.
Tensions between Islamabad and Kabul are running high after the Taliban said it retaliated against Pakistani air strikes that killed eight people, including two children, on March 18. Over the past two decades, Islamabad has repeatedly closed trade routes and border crossings with Afghanistan to pressure Kabul whenever tensions spiked in their bilateral relations.
Islamabad said it targeted a hideout of the TTP, which it blames for mounting attacks on its forces. Pakistan says the TTP is using the Afghan side of the mountainous border region to launch such strikes.
The corridor allowing goods to flow between Afghanistan and India has become an important economic pillar for Kabul.
According to the World Bank, Kabul's trade with India increased 43 percent to $570 million last year, while its trade with Islamabad has shrunk from more than $4 billion a decade ago to less than $1 billion.
Given the growing importance of the corridor, threats of a possible blockade was met with anger and resentment in Afghanistan.
"Their policy has always been harmful to Afghanistan," Ahmad Khan Ander, an Afghan military expert, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "[Pakistan] has never been a friend of Afghanistan."
Ghaus Janbaz, an international relations expert, told Radio Azadi that Islamabad wants to shift the blame to Afghanistan instead of focusing on its domestic crises.
"[The Pakistani government] wants to show that the violence is coming from elsewhere, when all the violence is coming from within Pakistan," he said.
As part of pressuring the Taliban, Pakistan is set to force some 850,000 documented Afghan refugees back to their country next month if they don't leave voluntarily.
According to reports in Pakistani media, the expulsions, the latest in an ongoing campaign of forced deportations, are scheduled to begin on April 15.
Montenegro Delays Extradition Of South Korean 'Cryptocurrency King'
PODGORICA -- The Council of the Supreme Court of Montenegro has postponed the extradition of South Korean cryptocurrency entrepreneur Do Kwon to his home country despite what was said to be a final rejection earlier this week of an appeal in the Balkan state.
It is a case that has elicited seemingly contradictory judicial decisions since the 32-year-old cryptomogul, described as Kwon Do Hyeong in the court document, and a business partner were detained at a Podgorica airport 12 months ago.
In a press statement on March 22, the five-judge council said the postponement would be in effect "until a decision is made on the submitted request for the protection of legality."
The Appeals Court of Montenegro on March 20 had upheld a Podgorica Hight Court decision and thus rejected an appeal from Kwon, known as the "Cryptocurrency King," to avoid execution of a South Korean Justice Ministry request for extradition.
Goran Rodic, a lawyer for Kwon, said at the time that he and his client were satisfied with the decision and that it was up to Montenegro and South Korea to determine details of the presumed extradition.
TerraformLabs, a company founded and headed by Kwon, was behind TerraUSD, which collapsed in May last year, shaking the cryptocurrency market.
South Korea and the United States have each requested Kwon's extradition for his alleged role in the loss of investments worth more than $40 billion.
Montenegro handed over his business partner, Hon Chang-joon, to South Korean authorities on February 5 before he was escorted back there based on an Interpol warrant.
The two men were arrested at Podgorica airport in March 2023 as they were trying to board a private plane to Dubai using fake Costa Rican passports. Kwon has nearly completed a four-month sentence for forging a passport.
Montenegrin courts have previously made different decisions regarding extradition requests from South Korea and the United States for Kwon.
An initial legal interpretation suggested the decision would be made by Justice Minister Andrej Milovic, who said Kwon would be extradited to the United States because it was the first country to submit an extradition request.
Montenegrin law stipulates that priority is given to the country that submits the first extradition request.
A higher court then announced that the decision was not in the minister's hands because it was not a regular but an "expedited procedure" of extradition, in which case a court should decide.
In subsequent proceedings, the Montenegrin courts interpreted the extradition requests differently.
On March 25, 2023, the U.S. Embassy reportedly submitted a note to the Montenegrin Justice Ministry requesting temporary detention for the purpose of extradition of Kwon.
The following day, South Korea submitted an extradition request.
In a decision on February 20, the Higher Court treated the embassy's note as a request and ruled that he should be extradited to the United States, but the Court of Appeals on March 5 annulled that decision.
In a second decision on March 7, the Higher Court decided that South Korea has priority for his extradition.
All decisions were made by the same three-member panel of judges of the Higher Court.
TerraUSD was designated as a stablecoin -- a currency pegged to stable assets like the dollar to prevent drastic fluctuations in prices. However, around $40 billion in market value was erased for investors in TerraUSD and its sister currency, Luna, after the stablecoin plunged far below its $1 peg.
Kwon was subsequently charged in the United States for allegedly "orchestrating a multibillion-dollar crypto-asset securities fraud." Kwon's U.S. trial is scheduled to start on March 25.
Kwon has denied any wrongdoing.
Ex-Prime Minister Of Bosniak-Croat Federation Begins Jail Term
Fadil Novalic, the former prime minister of the Bosniak-Croat federation, one of Bosnia's two entities, has started serving a four-year prison sentence for corruption in a case regarding the purchase and importing of Chinese ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fahrudin Zolak, the head of the entity's civil protection service, and entrepreneur Fikret Hodzic were also found guilty on April 5, 2023, and were sentenced to six years and five years in prison, respectively.
Jelka Milicevic, the entity's finance minister, was found not guilty.
The trial regarding the procurement of 5.4 million euros ($5.9 million) worth of ventilators earmarked for the entity's health-care system began in February 2021.
The ventilators were purchased in April 2020 immediately after a state of emergency was declared in Bosnia amid the pandemic.
The Sarajevo Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation after it emerged that 100 ventilators had been purchased without following the legal public-procurement procedure via direct negotiations with Hodzic's private company F.H. Srebrena Malina (Silver Raspberry), which deals in fresh produce.
The case was subsequently transferred to state prosecutors, who confirmed the charges by the end of 2020.
Novalic was charged with using budget funds to purchase the protection equipment in association with Solak and Hodzic with the aim of making a profit that would have then been divided among the three of them, while Milicevic was accused of failing to stop them.
Prosecutors said that Novalic, Solak, and Hodzic had taken advantage of the state of emergency and their powers to acquire the public funds needed to buy the ventilators and that the acquisition price was inflated.
Prosecutors and witnesses also claimed that the ventilators were not suitable for use in hospitals where serious cases of COVID-19 were being treated and were usable only in ambulances.
The defense countered that the ventilators had been certified for hospital use. Some hospitals, like the Clinical Center of the University of Sarajevo, used the ventilators, while others refused to do so.
The Prosecutor's Office and Western embassies in Bosnia have said political pressure was applied during the almost 700-day trial, with the embassies expressing support for the prosecutors.
