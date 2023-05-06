Pashinian Plays Down Reports Of Progress After Armenian-Azerbaijani Talks In Washington

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian still sees a "huge difference" between the wording of a draft peace agreement for Armenia and Azerbaijan and the two sides' positions despite reported progress in bilateral talks hosted by the United States this week. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on May 4 after four days of discussions with both countries' foreign ministers that he believed an agreement between the two parties was within reach. However, in an interview with RFE/RL's Armenian Service in Prague on May 5, Pashinian said the gap between Baku and Yerevan's positions had shrunk only negligibly.