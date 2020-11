Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has taken part in a memorial held by the Armenian Apostolic Church to honor all those killed in the recent fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. Pashinian attended a Sunday mass at Etchmiadzin Cathedral in the city of Vagharshapat on November 22. The fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region of Azerbaijan, ended with a Russian-brokered peace deal.