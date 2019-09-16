Armenian National Security Chief Resigns

YEREVAN -- The director of Armenia's National Security Service, Artur Vanetsian, has resigned.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian told a news conference on September 16 he had signed a motion for Vanetsian's removal from office and that a relevant decree will be inked by President Armen Sarkisian within two days.

Pashinian said the decision was based on "bilateral consent."

In a statement released later in the day, Vanetsian criticized Pashinian's working methods.

When asked during his press conference whether he was dissatisfied with Vanetsian's work, Pashinian answered, "The work of the head of the National Security Service is not something that can be discussed publicly."

Pashinian also said he expected Vanetsian, who remains head of the Armenian soccer federation, to "focus on the task of helping Armenia's national soccer team to qualify for the European Championship finals."

Vanetsian, a career security officer, was appointed National Security Service director in May 2018, shortly after Pashinian came to power following peaceful protests that he spearheaded.